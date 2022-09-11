ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
yankodesign.com

Top 10 outdoor designs to bring your yard to life

Being stuck at home in the pandemic really did teach us a few lessons. One, being, that you can actually do a lot at home, especially in your backyard! It definitely made us realize we shouldn’t underestimate our backyards, they can be locations of major fun, recreation, and relaxation…depending on how we do them up. You can turn your backyard into an ideal date spot for you and your partner, or host a barbecue party with the best grill in the market! We’ve curated a collection of product designs to help you transform these exciting ideas into a reality! These products will turn your yard into the ultimate relaxation destination. We bet you won’t want to step out of your yard, once you introduce these products to it. From a tiny modular tabletop grill that makes outdoor cooking fun to outdoor stools and a table that can be stacked together like a totem pole – these designs will majorly transform your humble backyard.
hypebeast.com

Goodhood and Clarks Originals Craft a Lustrous Black Suede Boot

Celebrating 15 years of business, London’s homegrown concept store Goodhood has tapped Clarks Originals for another footwear collab. This time, the duo has offered up a classy, black suede Wallabee boot, complete with exaggerated fringe and classic fine details. Seated atop a contrasting gum sole, the signature silhouette boasts...
Amazon Shoppers Say These Pillows 'Make You Sleep Like a Baby,' and They're 50% Off

“These are by far the most comfortable pillows I ever used” Heading to bed is always a process — whether you have to snuggle under your bed sheets just so or spend a few minutes nursing a mug of hot tea. The same goes for finding the right pillow for you since the wrong kind can lead to serious discomfort.  So take the advice of thousands of Amazon shoppers and snag the Hoomqing Bed Pillows, which are currently a whopping 50 percent off — bringing the price down to...
inputmag.com

Beams and Arc'teryx’s grail patchwork gear can soon be yours

A release date for the coveted Arc’teryx and Beams “Dimensions” collection is finally on the horizon. Just in time to put the pieces to proper use, the grail-level outdoor gear drops Thursday online and at the Arc’teryx Broadway store in New York City. Collectors and fans will be able to secure bags and outerwear that were previously exclusive to Japan.
Mic

40 weird-but-genius home design hacks you'll wish you knew about sooner

Sometimes you’re faced with organizational or design conundrums at home. Perhaps you’re tired of the state of your chaotic wrapping paper storage or you’re wondering if there’s a better way to deal with that messy but delicious bacon grease post-Sunday brunch making. Well, you’re in luck: Your solution can be found below amongst these 40 weird-but-genius home design hacks you’ll wish you knew about sooner.
Apartment Therapy

This Eclectic, Art-Filled Buenos Aires Apartment Doesn’t Need a Sofa to Feel Like Home

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Paper artist Diego Martinez has been living in his Buenos Aires rental for six years, and the 600-square-foot space serves as his art studio, chill space, and office — all at once. When he found the listing for this apartment on a real estate site, he knew that despite its small size, he would be able to make a home of it thanks to the view and all the natural light it gets.
inputmag.com

Kobo's new Clara 2E is its most eco-friendly e-reader yet

Kobo today announced the release of the Clara 2E, an updated version of its buttonless mid-range e-reader. The Clara 2E includes many of the features Kobo has been introducing to its more high-end e-readers, including Bluetooth connectivity, increased storage capacity, and USB-C charging. As was the case with last year’s...
inputmag.com

GoPro goes small and screenless for its Hero11 Black Mini

GoPro managed to fit a larger sensor into a smaller package with its latest mini action camera. Its latest three editions of the Hero lineup include the Hero11 Black, the Hero11 Black Creator Edition, and the Hero11 Black Mini. The base model Hero11 Black is only a slight upgrade from...
inputmag.com

Amazon brings its entry-level Kindle up to speed with new model

Amazon’s new entry-level Kindle is less entry-level than ever, with many of the more premium features usually reserved for more expensive models coming to this year’s baseline. The new Kindle looks nearly identical to the 2019 Kindle — it’s just a 6” touch-capacitive E Ink screen with a bezel — but its innards are much more in line with the rest of the 2022 Kindle lineup.
yankodesign.com

Sustainably designed toothbrush features a small replaceable head to minimize plastic waste

Keep the handle, swap the bristles. An idea as simple as that can help reduce the waste from the roughly 1 billion plastic toothbrushes discarded in the USA alone. Rather aptly called the Disposable Head Toothbrush, this oral-care device from the mind of Abtin Valerie Design Studio features a sustainably designed two-part toothbrush that allows you to snap on a replaceable bristle-head onto your toothbrush handle. After months of use, instead of discarding the entire brush, just pop off the bristle-head and replace it with a new one. Just this one simple design detail helps cut down on plastic waste by over 50% because you’re now more likely to hold onto that toothbrush handle for multiple years! Combine this with the fact that this toothbrush is, in fact, made from bio-plastic and you’ve got the double-whammy of reduced waste and eco-friendliness!
SheKnows

This $19 Hassle-Free Tool That Eliminates Litter Box Odor Has Been Dubbed a ‘Game-Changer’ For Cat Owners

Our greatest enemy, as a cat owner, is the litter box. It smells awful, it takes up so much of our time doing daily trips to the garbage, and it’s super messy when our cats throw the clumps everywhere. It can be a bit of a pain. While we found a few tools to help alleviate this pain in the butt, we’re still dealing with that awful smell that no amount of candles can cover. That is, until now. Thanks to Amazon, we may have found the answer to our prayers, and for less than $20! Buy: Litter Genie Plus Pail $19.10,...
GQMagazine

The Latest Timex Marlin Is a ‘60s Classic With a Very 2022 Twist

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In the Venn diagram of affordability, quality, and style, the Timex Marlin hits dead-center every time. Released in the 1960s and re-released, more or less unchanged, in 2017, it’s that exceptionally rare sub-$200 watch that can easily go face-to-face, as it were, with counterparts that sell for thousands more. In the years since its much-hyped re-release, that first 34mm hand-wound Marlin has been joined by a steady stream of new Marlin re-editions featuring bigger cases, automatic movements, and one incredible Beagle Scout Snoopy riff, among many others. Fortunately, the brand’s latest drop, equipped with a moss-hued dial, proves Timex is nowhere near out of ideas (or archival inspo). Better still, its green dial is right on the money in 2022.
