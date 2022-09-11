CT Lottery
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ These Connecticut lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Cash 5
14-18-24-28-30
(fourteen, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty)
Lucky For Life
03-05-28-33-43, Lucky Ball: 18
(three, five, twenty-eight, thirty-three, forty-three; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000
Play3 Day
4-5-2, WB: 9
(four, five, two; WB: nine)
Play3 Night
2-2-8, WB: 1
(two, two, eight; WB: one)
Play4 Day
6-3-4-0, WB: 4
(six, three, four, zero; WB: four)
Play4 Night
4-6-8-1, WB: 6
(four, six, eight, one; WB: six)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 193,000,000
