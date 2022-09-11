Read full article on original website
HS Girls Soccer: Union blanks Sumner 2-0
Sumner, WA – in a non-conference clash of unbeatens, the Union Titans girls soccer team went on the road to Sunset Stadium and defeated the previously unbeaten Sumner Spartans, in a 2-0 win in Sumner. The Spartans went on the attack early and had some early chances, but the...
ESN preview: Sumner girls soccer looks to stay unbeaten, hosts Union Tuesday
The Sumner Spartans girls soccer program is off to a fast 2-0 start, and look to stay unbeaten in the early 2022 season as they host the Union Titans in a non-conference tilt on Tuesday. Long-time Spartans head coach Robi Turley is in her 18th season at the helm and the Spartans this season are aiming for to qualify for the WIAA state tournament for the 14th year in a row.
Huard Leapfrogged Morris for More Snaps And Here's Why
UW offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said it was by design.
A Look Back in Time: Three Men Arrested for Starting ‘Most Spectacular’ Fire in History of Western Lewis County in 1932
Editor’s Note: “A Look Back in Time” is normally published in Saturday’s edition of The Chronicle. A man was held in the Lewis County Jail on Sept. 10, 1932, with his father and brother-in-law after being charged with arson for the Aug. 7 burning of the residence, woodshed and four “large poultry houses” belonging to Henry Sorg near Dryad.
Mt. Rainier is NOT erupting. Yet.
A local daily paper announced that, in fact Mt. Rainier is not erupting. There was some unusual cloud activity around and above the mountain the first full week in September. Maybe it’s just me, but somehow assurances that the mountain is, in fact NOT erupting do not comfort me very much.
SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: USS Nimitz, northbound in Puget Sound
(Photo by David Hutchinson) Thanks for the photos/tips! That was the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) headed northbound in Puget Sound earlier this morning. It’s been about seven weeks since it was last seen headed the other way, to Bremerton, after two weeks of training.
100 Things to Do in Tacoma Before You Die
Steilacoom Historical Museum Association announcement. Peggy Cleveland is a Steilacoom resident, a local journalist and travel writer. Her newest work is a guide book for visiting the local attractions in the Tacoma area. A book signing event will be held for 100 Things To Do in Tacoma Before You Die – on Sunday, September 18 at the Steilacoom Historical Museum at 1801 Rainier Street, Steilacoom.
Grays Harbor County Judge Issues Warrant for Father of Missing Girl Oakley Carlson
Andrew Carlson, the biological father of missing 5-year-old girl Oakley Carlson, was labeled a no-show in Grays Harbor County Superior Court on Monday, Sept. 12, in Montesano, for his review hearing for re-arraignment. Carlson, who was released from jail on Aug. 3 following an eight-month sentence after pleading guilty to...
When will Seattle's heavy rain return?
Good Day Seattle's Abby Acone answers the question, "When will heavy rain return?" FOX 13's Brian MacMillan has a look at the seven-day forecast, with thunderstorms expected in the Cascades in the first part of the week.
Hair Salon, The Shop, Now Closed in Bellevue
The Shop, a haircut salon for men and women, is now closed in Downtown Bellevue. It was located across the street from the Bellevue Downtown Park. The address was 37 103rd Avenue Northeast in the Borgata Apartment Homes. The hair salon was located in Downtown Bellevue for over a decade.
Trio of Cascade fires expected to push smoke into Western WA through Sunday
Three fires burning in the North Cascades and near Lake Wenatchee have brought “a substantial plume of smoke” into Western Washington. Air quality is expected to improve by Sunday afternoon, according to University of Washington meteorologist Cliff Mass. The Puget Sound region is experiencing an easterly wind, carrying...
Eating goes extreme at the Washington State Fair
PUYALLUP, Wash — More than one million people are expected to visit the Washington State Fair this month. At least 999,999 of them will probably eat something they shouldn't. The new "Extreme Carnival Eats" food stand is a great place to do just that. Here, you'll find new takes...
Three people killed in two I-5 crashes in South King County
Three people were killed over the weekend in two separate crashes along Interstate 5 in South King County, one in Tukwila and one in SeaTac. At about 2:17 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, a 23-year-old Sequim died in a crash on southbound I-5 just north of South 216th Street in SeaTac, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Hikers stranded atop mountain by Bolt Creek Fire
KING COUNTY, Wash. - Steve and Matt were out for a hike on Baring Mountain Saturday morning when they noticed smoke blowing in. They didn't realize at the time how much danger they were in, unaware of the fast-spreading wildfire tearing through the area, stranding them where rescue teams couldn't reach.
Eatonville teachers send no confidence vote in Superintendent Gary Neal
EATONVILLE, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on western Washington schools facing teacher strikes originally aired September 12, 2022. Eatonville teachers submitted a no confidence vote in Eatonville School District (ESD) Superintendent Gary Neal on Tuesday, the Eatonville Education Association (EEA) announced. The union released a number of...
Port of Everett unveils Blue Heron Slough - one of the region’s largest estuary restorations
Puget Sound has lost most of its estuaries – the nutrient-rich, marshy lands where rivers meet the sea and fresh water mixes with salt from the ocean. Industry has filled them with docks and ports and farms. Yet, juvenile salmon and other endangered marine species need them to survive.
What if it was more than clouds?
Pierce County social media post. Last Wednesday (Sept. 7) we learned about lenticular clouds thanks to Mt. Rainier. Maybe it caused other questions. Check out how to prepare for something more serious coming from the mountain. bit.ly/3Ruvc9d.
Early-morning earthquake rocks Western Washington, measures at 3.8
POULSBO, Wash. — An earthquake shook the Puget Sound region early Thursday morning. The earthquake measured at 3.8 on the Richter Scale at 1:08 a.m. about 8 miles north of Poulsbo. Several KOMO News viewers called to say they felt it, including several in Seattle. It was primarily felt...
WSDOT closes parts of I-405 this weekend to repair ’15-foot-deep sinkhole’
Husky fans pay attention. You will not want to be using Interstate 405 to the Michigan State game this Saturday, because construction is going to close the freeway south of Bellevue. The Bellevue to Renton corridor is not going to be a good option later this weekend. Contractors need to...
2 Bellingham Residents Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred on Saturday in which eight people were involved. The officials stated that the crash happened on the Interstate 5 express lanes near the Pike Street exit. A 2021 Jeep along with a 2016 Honda Civic stopped for traffic. A 1996...
