The Sumner Spartans girls soccer program is off to a fast 2-0 start, and look to stay unbeaten in the early 2022 season as they host the Union Titans in a non-conference tilt on Tuesday. Long-time Spartans head coach Robi Turley is in her 18th season at the helm and the Spartans this season are aiming for to qualify for the WIAA state tournament for the 14th year in a row.

SUMNER, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO