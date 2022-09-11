ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tumwater, WA

elisportsnetwork.com

HS Girls Soccer: Union blanks Sumner 2-0

Sumner, WA – in a non-conference clash of unbeatens, the Union Titans girls soccer team went on the road to Sunset Stadium and defeated the previously unbeaten Sumner Spartans, in a 2-0 win in Sumner. The Spartans went on the attack early and had some early chances, but the...
SUMNER, WA
elisportsnetwork.com

ESN preview: Sumner girls soccer looks to stay unbeaten, hosts Union Tuesday

The Sumner Spartans girls soccer program is off to a fast 2-0 start, and look to stay unbeaten in the early 2022 season as they host the Union Titans in a non-conference tilt on Tuesday. Long-time Spartans head coach Robi Turley is in her 18th season at the helm and the Spartans this season are aiming for to qualify for the WIAA state tournament for the 14th year in a row.
SUMNER, WA
Chronicle

A Look Back in Time: Three Men Arrested for Starting ‘Most Spectacular’ Fire in History of Western Lewis County in 1932

Editor’s Note: “A Look Back in Time” is normally published in Saturday’s edition of The Chronicle. A man was held in the Lewis County Jail on Sept. 10, 1932, with his father and brother-in-law after being charged with arson for the Aug. 7 burning of the residence, woodshed and four “large poultry houses” belonging to Henry Sorg near Dryad.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

Mt. Rainier is NOT erupting. Yet.

A local daily paper announced that, in fact Mt. Rainier is not erupting. There was some unusual cloud activity around and above the mountain the first full week in September. Maybe it’s just me, but somehow assurances that the mountain is, in fact NOT erupting do not comfort me very much.
TACOMA, WA
westseattleblog.com

SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: USS Nimitz, northbound in Puget Sound

(Photo by David Hutchinson) Thanks for the photos/tips! That was the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) headed northbound in Puget Sound earlier this morning. It’s been about seven weeks since it was last seen headed the other way, to Bremerton, after two weeks of training.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

100 Things to Do in Tacoma Before You Die

Steilacoom Historical Museum Association announcement. Peggy Cleveland is a Steilacoom resident, a local journalist and travel writer. Her newest work is a guide book for visiting the local attractions in the Tacoma area. A book signing event will be held for 100 Things To Do in Tacoma Before You Die – on Sunday, September 18 at the Steilacoom Historical Museum at 1801 Rainier Street, Steilacoom.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

When will Seattle's heavy rain return?

Good Day Seattle's Abby Acone answers the question, "When will heavy rain return?" FOX 13's Brian MacMillan has a look at the seven-day forecast, with thunderstorms expected in the Cascades in the first part of the week.
SEATTLE, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Hair Salon, The Shop, Now Closed in Bellevue

The Shop, a haircut salon for men and women, is now closed in Downtown Bellevue. It was located across the street from the Bellevue Downtown Park. The address was 37 103rd Avenue Northeast in the Borgata Apartment Homes. The hair salon was located in Downtown Bellevue for over a decade.
BELLEVUE, WA
KING-5

Eating goes extreme at the Washington State Fair

PUYALLUP, Wash — More than one million people are expected to visit the Washington State Fair this month. At least 999,999 of them will probably eat something they shouldn't. The new "Extreme Carnival Eats" food stand is a great place to do just that. Here, you'll find new takes...
WASHINGTON STATE
kentreporter.com

Three people killed in two I-5 crashes in South King County

Three people were killed over the weekend in two separate crashes along Interstate 5 in South King County, one in Tukwila and one in SeaTac. At about 2:17 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, a 23-year-old Sequim died in a crash on southbound I-5 just north of South 216th Street in SeaTac, according to the Washington State Patrol.
SEATAC, WA
KHQ Right Now

Hikers stranded atop mountain by Bolt Creek Fire

KING COUNTY, Wash. - Steve and Matt were out for a hike on Baring Mountain Saturday morning when they noticed smoke blowing in. They didn't realize at the time how much danger they were in, unaware of the fast-spreading wildfire tearing through the area, stranding them where rescue teams couldn't reach.
KING COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Eatonville teachers send no confidence vote in Superintendent Gary Neal

EATONVILLE, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on western Washington schools facing teacher strikes originally aired September 12, 2022. Eatonville teachers submitted a no confidence vote in Eatonville School District (ESD) Superintendent Gary Neal on Tuesday, the Eatonville Education Association (EEA) announced. The union released a number of...
EATONVILLE, WA
The Suburban Times

What if it was more than clouds?

Pierce County social media post. Last Wednesday (Sept. 7) we learned about lenticular clouds thanks to Mt. Rainier. Maybe it caused other questions. Check out how to prepare for something more serious coming from the mountain. bit.ly/3Ruvc9d.
ENVIRONMENT
KOMO News

Early-morning earthquake rocks Western Washington, measures at 3.8

POULSBO, Wash. — An earthquake shook the Puget Sound region early Thursday morning. The earthquake measured at 3.8 on the Richter Scale at 1:08 a.m. about 8 miles north of Poulsbo. Several KOMO News viewers called to say they felt it, including several in Seattle. It was primarily felt...
POULSBO, WA

