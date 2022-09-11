ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
94.5 PST

New Trend New Jersey Employees Should Be Aware Of: Quiet Firing

The workforce has gone through drastic changes since the COVID-19 Pandemic. There has been a major power struggle employees and management on various topics including working in office versus remote, better benefits and higher pay. All of these demands has lead to an exponential number of people, both in New...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beeps
fox29.com

New Jersey lawmakers considering tweaks to plastic bag ban

TRENTON - New Jersey leaders are looking to tweak a ban on plastic bags after shoppers in the Garden State have started accumulating reusable bags. Since the legislation went into effect in May, shoppers who have ordered groceries online or forgot to bring bags on trips to their local market have amassed reusable bags.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
Beach Radio

Uber pays huge $100 million settlement to New Jersey

Uber Technologies and a subsidiary have submitted a payment of $100 million to the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development after several audits found the ride-share company improperly classified hundreds of thousands of drivers as independent contractors. State Labor Commissioner Rob Asaro-Angelo said this meant Uber drivers were...
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

Fighting this E-ZPass ticket in NJ was incredibly easy

For me it was about three years ago, I was clocked doing 85 in a 55, ouch!. Now, my saying is if you're going to get a speeding ticket, at least make it worth it. In that instance, I was running pretty late for work and legitimately thought the speed limit was 70 MPH, so the officer was pretty lenient with me.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Beach Radio

Wow! How to Survive a Bear Attack in New Jersey

The largest land mammal in New Jersey is the bear, in fact, the "black" bear is the most common bear in the Garden State. According to the New Herald, Black Bears have been reported in most of New Jersey except for some "coastal towns along the Delaware Bay, South Jersey and along the Hudson River."
ANIMALS
NJ.com

N.J. weighs bringing back paper bags as unwanted reusable bags pile up

More than 50. No wait, definitely at least 100. Katiuska Tejada-Rivera can’t quite put her finger on how many reusable bags she’s accumulated in the more than four months since New Jersey’s single-use plastic bag ban began. It’s hard to tell based on how she organizes them — stacked and stuffed inside other reusable bags.
ENVIRONMENT
Beach Radio

10 Best Pumpkin Patches in New Jersey, Chosen By You

Fall is a lot of fun in New Jersey. The beaches and summer make New Jersey unique and exciting. Pumpkin spice, leaves are changing, and pumpkin picking in the Garden State are some of the best pumpkin patches you'll ever find. Several of these farms have so much to offer...
TRAVEL
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy