Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Four-Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Four-Midday” game were:

0-6-6-8, SB: 6

(zero, six, six, eight; SB: six)

WISH-TV

Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King. Analysts expect the new inflation report, out Tuesday morning, to show overall prices are easing. Fuel prices have fallen and housing has gone down, as well, in the past month. Still, when compared to...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

1 hurt after shooting over narcotics deal

INDIANAPOLIS – A man was hurt after an overnight shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Police were called to 7400 Bancaster Drive near 79th Street just before 1:00 a.m. on a report of a person shot. Officers located a man just outside of a residence with injuries from a possible gunshot wound. He was […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

