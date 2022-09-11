Read full article on original website
A hurricane that just made landfall in Mexico is triggering flood concerns in parts of southern California
More extreme weather is in the forecast for Southern California this week as a hurricane spins in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico.
4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern California
California is experiencing seasonal weather extremes as many of the state’s firefighters work to contain and put out multiple wildfires. Now though, as drought conditions fan the blazes’ growth, California residents elsewhere experienced a 4.4 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday night. According to Fox News, the minor earthquake caused...
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico
Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
natureworldnews.com
USGS Raises Alert Level ORANGE / Watch Due to Volcanic Explosion in Alaska
A volcano explodes in Alaska, which prompted experts at USGS to raise the color code in the area from yellow to ORANGE while raising the alert level from advisory to WATCH. A brief explosion at Alaska's Semiscopchnoi Volcano at 1:47 pm local time resulted in ash emissions that could be seen in nearby camcorders. Ash emissions stopped at 2:16 p.m. in the same time zone, according to the Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) of the USGS.
natureworldnews.com
Powerful 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Papua New Guinea Causing At Least 4 Dead and Property Damages
Papua New Guinea suffered from a 7.6 magnitude earthquake. While the extent of the earthquake is still undetermined, the regional power grid, communication towers, and regional to rural highways were reported damaged. According to the U.S Geological Survey, the earthquake hit at 9: 46 a.m (local time) at a depth...
Hurricane Kay Is About To Make California's Horrendous Heatwave Even Worse
The hurricane, currently heading north along the Mexican coast, is expected to dump more scorching air on southern California.
Scorching Temperatures Just Broke A World Record In California's Death Valley
Visitors flocked to the national park to experience the incredible heat on Thursday.
TODAY.com
Tropical Storm Kay heads up West Coast from Mexico
10 million people across the West Coast are under flood threats on Saturday, as Tropical Storm Kay heads up from Mexico. NBC’s Somara Theodore has the latest forecast for Saturday TODAY.Sept. 10, 2022.
Surfline
Southern Hemi One-Two Headed for California
More selective but larger SSW swell Friday into the weekend. Largely favorable conditions for the run of swells. The South Pacific has been busy lately. The same swell that sent Tahiti into moments of excellence last week — and delivered a fine weekend of waves for Hawaii’s southerly exposures — will grace the West Coast with several days of fun surf this week. And before the sea spray can settle from that round, another pulse of swell will arrive for the weekend. The one caveat to that second round of swell is that it will be more southerly in direction than its predecessor, and so more selective with where it delivers the most size. Fortunately, most zones are in for windows of favorable conditions throughout the multi-day run of waves, providing ample opportunities for pretty much everyone.
Papua New Guinea earthquake: 7.6 Magnitude tremors hit as deaths and injuries remain unclear but tsunami threat cleared
AN earthquake has struck Papua New Guinea in the early hours of Sunday morning. The magnitude 7.6 earthquake hit the Eastern New Guinea region sparking chaos among panicked residents. The earthquake was approximately 50 miles deep according to the US Geological Survey,. It prompted the US Tsunami Warning System to...
The heat wave scorching California may be the worst in its history and now an offshore hurricane threatens to fan already raging wildfires
As Californians endure what could be the worst heat wave in state history, a rare hurricane offshore is poised to extend extreme temperatures already threatening rotating power outages and also deliver powerful winds that could fan raging wildfires.
Long, possibly record-setting heat wave expected to hit California this week
A long and possibly record-setting heat wave is expected to hit California this week, bringing temperatures into the 90s and lower 100s on Wednesday with little relief expected overnight, according to the National Weather Service. "There's a large dome of strong high pressure building over the Great Basin and it...
natureworldnews.com
Mosquito Fire in California Burns Through Homes and Vehicles; Over 11,000 People Remain Evacuated
A Northern California wildfire by the name of "Mosquito Fire" has burnt homes and vehicles. Over 11,000 people remain evacuated so far when the wildland fire erupted on September 6. Since then, the fire has grown to dozens of thousands of acres in the El Dorado and Placer counties. There...
Hurricane Kay loses strength as it moves along Mexico's Pacific coast but could weaken into a tropical storm that causes severe rain and flooding in Southern California and southwestern Arizona
Hurricane Kay lost strength as it moved along Mexico's Pacific coast on Thursday, leaving behind abundant rain and strong winds, the U.S. National Hurricane Center reported. The storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 87 miles per hour in the early hours of Thursday, slipping to Category 1 on the Saffir-Simpson scale.
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Kay Unleashes Heavy Rains and Powerful Winds, Causing Floods in US- Mexico Border, Southern California
Tropical Storm Kay continued to move, causing flash floods and landslides near the US - Mexico border. Southern California will experience the worst part of Kay until Sunday. The brunt of Tropical Kay is expected until this weekend, with a gradual weakening on Sunday. On Monday, the weather will lighten up.
Tropical Storm Kay dumps rain on Mexico's Baja peninsula
Tropical Storm Kay dumped heavy rains on a sparsely populated peninsula on Mexico’s Pacific coast as it weakened while curling out to sea, and it was expected to bring rain to southernmost California by the weekend.The eye of Kay came ashore as a hurricane near Mexico's Bahia Asuncion in Baja California Sur state Thursday afternoon, but by evening it was a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph). Kay then moved back out over open and cooler waters and was predicted to continue weakening. The storm was centered about 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of...
California: Drought, record heat, fires and now maybe floods
Californians sweated it out amid a record-breaking heat wave entering its 10th day Friday that has helped fuel deadly wildfires and pushed energy supplies to the brink of daily power outages.Relief is in sight as the remnants of a hurricane approach that will lower temperatures during the weekend but could bring another set of challenges: heavy rains that will be welcomed in the drought-plagued state but might cause flash floods. Climate change is making the planet warmer, scientists say, and weather-related disasters more extreme. The heat that colored weather maps dark red for more than a week in California...
Kay degenerates after veering from Mexico- California border
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Kay became a post-tropical cyclone Friday night after veering away from the U.S.-Mexico border region, though it continued to cause rain in parts of northwestern Mexico and the U.S. Southwest. Kay came made landfall as a hurricane near Mexico’s Bahia Asuncion in Baja...
