Indianapolis, IN

FanSided

Cowboys could be overlooking an easy trade to replace Dak Prescott

With Dak Prescott expected to be sidelined for a significant time with a hand injury, the Dallas Cowboys need a new signal-caller, and a familiar option is out there. Sunday Night Football could not have gone any worse for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. A thumb injury to their star quarterback and a 19-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
DALLAS, PA
FanSided

Steelers give absolutely brutal injury update on T.J. Watt, but there’s some hope

Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive lineman TJ Watt left late in the team’s Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a concerning injury. The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up their season playing their rivals and the reigning AFC Champions in the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh led Cincinnati the majority of the game, but it got close towards the end. But, the Steelers may have taken a huge hit late in the fourth quarter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL Analysis Network

Colts Linked As Possible Destination For Jason Pierre-Paul

The Indianapolis Colts entered the 2022 season with some high expectations. There were a lot of people that believed they were a dark horse to win the Super Bowl, but their Week 1 performance will likely put a damper on that from a few people’s perspectives. The Colts had...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Report: 49ers sign former Colts RB Marlon Mack to practice squad

With an injured Elijah Mitchell expected to miss two months of action, the 49ers’ backfield depth faces an early test. The team appears to be taking a step to address that situation, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday, citing a source, that San Francisco is signing former Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack to its practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

CBS to rollout Dolphins vs. Ravens to a fraction of the country

Whoever is running the show over at CBS may want to have their heads examined. The Dolphins vs. Ravens game will not be seen by many. Almost the entire country will get to see the Mac Jones-led New England Patriots against the Mitch Trubisky-led Steelers. Maybe the NFL should have moved that game to primetime. One team that will not get much television time is the Miami Dolphins.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Colts bring in Josh Lambo, Matthew Wright for workout

The Colts are going to their House of Horrors this weekend to face the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. They might take a former Jacksonville kicker with them. According to Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, the Colts brought in Josh Limbo and Matthew Wright for a tryout on Tuesday. While Erickson noted that it’s unclear if Indianapolis brought in more kickers, he also added that Wright will not sign with the team.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
