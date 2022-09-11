Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
U.S. Air Force vet living his passion through woodworkingArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
Who is Ezyah - An Indy R&B Artist You Need to Check OutTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
Jerry Jones threw the Cowboys coaching staff under the bus after Week 1 loss to Bucs
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was on one after the team dropped an embarrassing season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. If Tom Brady ends up retiring at the end of the season, he started his final year in the NFL by throwing one of its most storied franchises into total chaos in less than 60 minutes.
‘I was pretty pissed’: Quenton Nelson admits frustration over delayed Colts extension
Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson just inked a massive extension with the team a day before they faced off with the Atlanta Falcons. However, he was not entirely happy with the way his negotiation with the Colts dragged on that long. “I was pretty pissed it happened the day before...
Cowboys could be overlooking an easy trade to replace Dak Prescott
With Dak Prescott expected to be sidelined for a significant time with a hand injury, the Dallas Cowboys need a new signal-caller, and a familiar option is out there. Sunday Night Football could not have gone any worse for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. A thumb injury to their star quarterback and a 19-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Steelers give absolutely brutal injury update on T.J. Watt, but there’s some hope
Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive lineman TJ Watt left late in the team’s Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a concerning injury. The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up their season playing their rivals and the reigning AFC Champions in the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh led Cincinnati the majority of the game, but it got close towards the end. But, the Steelers may have taken a huge hit late in the fourth quarter.
NFL Analysis Network
Colts Linked As Possible Destination For Jason Pierre-Paul
The Indianapolis Colts entered the 2022 season with some high expectations. There were a lot of people that believed they were a dark horse to win the Super Bowl, but their Week 1 performance will likely put a damper on that from a few people’s perspectives. The Colts had...
Notre Dame catches horrible break with season off to awful start
After losing back-to-back games to start the season, Notre Dame is heading towards a gloomier year with horrible news. Luck of the Irish? Not. After two losses, including a disaster against Marshall, Notre Dame was dealt another blow, this time by the injury bug. On Monday, head coach Marcus Freeman...
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers sign former Colts RB Marlon Mack to practice squad
With an injured Elijah Mitchell expected to miss two months of action, the 49ers’ backfield depth faces an early test. The team appears to be taking a step to address that situation, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday, citing a source, that San Francisco is signing former Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack to its practice squad.
CBS to rollout Dolphins vs. Ravens to a fraction of the country
Whoever is running the show over at CBS may want to have their heads examined. The Dolphins vs. Ravens game will not be seen by many. Almost the entire country will get to see the Mac Jones-led New England Patriots against the Mitch Trubisky-led Steelers. Maybe the NFL should have moved that game to primetime. One team that will not get much television time is the Miami Dolphins.
Watch: Aaron Rodgers tried to block Za’Darius Smith and it didn’t go well
Aaron Rodgers tried to throw a block on Za’Darius Smith and it ended exactly the way you probably thought it did. It was a rough Week 1 for the Green Bay Packers, but a particularly rough one for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Things got off to a painfully slow start...
NBC Sports
Colts bring in Josh Lambo, Matthew Wright for workout
The Colts are going to their House of Horrors this weekend to face the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. They might take a former Jacksonville kicker with them. According to Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, the Colts brought in Josh Limbo and Matthew Wright for a tryout on Tuesday. While Erickson noted that it’s unclear if Indianapolis brought in more kickers, he also added that Wright will not sign with the team.
Lovie Smith Sends Clear Message About Texans Running Back Dameon Pierce
One of the biggest surprises from the Houston Texans' season opener was the fact that running back Dameon Pierce didn't receive the most touches. Instead, it was Rex Burkhead who got the bulk of the carries. Speaking to reporters Wednesday morning, Texans head coach Lovie Smith made it clear that...
IU basketball: Trey Galloway updates injury status following offseason surgery
Indiana junior guard Trey Galloway is on the mend following surgery on his groin this offseason. And with the Hoosiers' season tipping off in a month and a half, they'll need Galloway as close to full strength as possible. Injuries and extensive rehab aren't anything new for the 6-foot-5 sparkplug,...
