Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
High-tech grocery store chain opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBroomall, PA
Fall Fun Activities at the PHS Pop Up Gardens in Manayunk and on South StreetMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Barnes Foundation selects Executive Chef Michael O'Meara to lead Garden RestaurantMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
PhillyBite
Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in New Jersey
Whether you're looking for a quick or a big slice, there are many places to satisfy your cravings for a slice of pizza in New Jersey. Many residents and pizza makers are known for their ardent devotion to their neighborhood pizzerias and joints, and most Jersey locals have their favorite spots. While there are many styles to choose from, New Jersey's best pizza is truly regional, and not everyone will enjoy the same thing.
townandtourist.com
17 Best Bottomless Brunch Spots in Philadelphia, PA (Top Rated!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. No doubt, Philadelphia is the largest and most populous city in Pennsylvania. As a result, the town holds promises of fun and exciting activities, from hitting the gym and grabbing a French toast to brunching. Of course, grabbing a brunch is one of the best ways to catch fun with your friends, especially on weekends.
Rocky The Musical Hits The Walnut Street Theater Stage Next Month
A Philly favorite movie is coming to life on the stage at Walnut Street Theater next month. There are a few words you can use to describe Philly in a nutshell and a few are cheesesteaks, sports, and the movie Rocky, which is officially hitting the stage as a musical this October.
Popular steakhouse closes after 28 years in Atlantic City, NJ
There is a changing of the guard taking place at Caesars Atlantic City. The restaurant guard, that is. After nearly three decades, Nero's Italian Steakhouse closed its doors over Labor Day Weekend. Caesar's has two new high-profile eateries set to open soon, Gordon Ramsey's Hell's Kitchen and Nobu Japanese restaurant,...
conshystuff.com
Welcome to the New Conshohocken Pizza
I got the chance to pop into the new Conshohocken Pizza last night. The reason I say “new” is there was a Conshohocken Pizza in this exact location (1642 Butler Pike) not that long ago. I ordered a slice of plain just to try them out. While I was waiting for it, I asked if they had any affiliation to the previous Conshohocken Pizza, they said no, they are actually connected to Blue Bell Pizza.
fox29.com
Historic Ocean City business is closing its doors after nearly 100 years
OCEAN CITY, N.J. - A beloved Ocean City business announced that it will be closing its doors after nearly 100 years of serving the Jersey Shore. The people of Ocean City and well beyond it have patronized Wards Pastry on Asbury Avenue for 98 years, but the long-time owner is turning off the oven and saying an emotional farewell as he looks towards retirement.
South Jersey’s biggest and best wine festival is this weekend
The wine festival at Valenzano Winery started as a modest project over a dozen years ago and it’s grown into a giant festival of wine food and yes, this year beer. There will be a beer garden hosted by Community Care Food & Clothing Pantry as they provide a beer garden for a great cause.
Restaurant closes after 45 years in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
An iconic Southern New Jersey restaurant that has endured multiple recessions and a Great Recession has been forced to close its doors. I have been receiving calls for several days that Gaspares’s Italian Bistro, of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey (Atlantic County) has been closed. In a social media...
This New Jersey Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Country
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. New Jersey is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to Amish homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Atlantic City's Borgata Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
Chester County Boasts One of Philadelphia’s 14 Most-Walkable Suburbs
Walkable suburbs and neighborhoods are currently all the rage in the real estate world as developers rush to add foot-friendly amenities to car-centric places. Meanwhile, towns in the Philadelphia region, including those in Chester County, were built for strolling in the first place, according to Philadelphia magazine. According to Walk...
