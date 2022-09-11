ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Mosquito Fire causing unhealthy air quality in the Sacramento area

By Megan Camponovo
 3 days ago

(KTXL) — Smoke from the Mosquito Fire caused air quality issues across the Sacramento area on Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, the air quality at 8:30 a.m. ranged from Moderate to Hazardous across the Sacramento area.

According to Spare the Air, Arden Arcade, Davis, Downtown Sacramento, Elk Grove, Folsom, Grass Valley, Lincoln, Rio Vista, Roseville, Sloughhouse, Vacaville, Woodland, and Yuba City all recorded a Moderate AQI Sunday morning.

According to Spare the Air, Moderate air quality ranges anywhere from 51 to 100, and “people who have a unique sensitivity to air pollution should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion.”

Evacuations continue to grow as firefighters achieve containment on Mosquito Fire

The AQI in Auburn was deemed Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, according to Spare the Air. Older adults and children should limit their outdoor activities since they are at a greater risk.

The AQI in Colfax was deemed Unhealthy by Spare the Air Sunday morning. When there is an Unhealthy AQI everyone may start to experience health effects and should limit their outdoor activities.

The National Weather Service is asking everyone to stay indoors if possible and use an air filter to limit the effects of the smoke.

The smoke being produced from the Mosquito Fire has produced a pyrocumulus plume that has been seen from around the region for the past several days.

Pyrocumulus clouds are created when extreme heat causes the air to rise quickly. The process can lead to gusty winds on the ground which can then can affect the fire’s behavior, making it more difficult for the firefighters to contain the fire.

