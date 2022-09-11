Read full article on original website
Related
‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Film Review: A Beautiful, Horrifying New Take on Classic Anti-War Story
It’s overly simplistic to say that Edward Berger’s “All Quiet on the Western Front” reclaims that classic anti-war work for Germany, but it’s not entirely inaccurate. Berger’s unflinching adaptation comes more than 90 years after Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 novel shocked a battered and increasingly...
How to Watch ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5
Over five years ago, “The Handmaid’s Tale” series premiered. The adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s suddenly timely 1985 novel quickly got renewed for a second season on May 3 the same year, rolling out the sophomore series almost exactly a year later on April 25, 2018. The fifth, but not final season of the television show is on its way out amid news of the show’s renewal for a sixth and final season.
King Charles III & Camilla, Queen Consort, Kick Off Their Modern Monarchy by Taking Their Thrones
The world got a glimpse of the end of an era and the start of a new one on Monday as King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, took to their thrones for the first time. For 70 years, Queen Elizabeth had been at the helm and now, the next generation of royals is in power. The couple sat on the thrones in Westminster Hall in front of 900 members of Parliament and the House of Lords as the legislators offered their sympathies in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death on Sept. 8. Charles noted the significant moment, sharing, “I cannot help but...
‘The Crown’ Season 1 Enters Netflix Top 10 After Queen Elizabeth II’s Death
“The Crown” Season 1 has entered the Netflix Top 10 chart at No. 7 following the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Viewers logged 17.6 million hours for the British historical fiction drama, which recently announced news that it would pause production on Season 6 out of respect.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Succession’ Creator Jesse Armstrong Slags Off King Charles While Accepting Emmy for Best Drama Series (Video)
Another Outstanding Drama Series Emmy for “Succession,” another opportunity for “Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong to express his displeasure with a major world leader. While accepting the prize for the show, Armstrong quipped that it had been a big week for successions, in reference to the passing...
Harper's Bazaar
Inside Balmoral, the Queen’s beloved Scottish home
Queen Elizabeth II had been visiting her beloved holiday home Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire since she was a child. Set within the Cairngorms National Park on the banks of the River Dee, it was reportedly her favourite residence for its green, wide-open spaces, the beauty of which she could enjoy away from the public eye. It also enabled her to enjoy a more ordinary kind of family life: reportedly, Prince Philip used to enjoy manning the barbecue, while the Queen would put on rubber gloves and do the washing up, before gathering to play after-dinner parlour games.
U.K.・
ohmymag.co.uk
The Queen's secret letter: Some of the content has been revealed before expected opening in 2085
Queen Elizabeth II penned a letter to the people of Sydney more than 30 years ago. The secret handwritten letter by the Queen has been kept in a vault for 36 years, and the Queen herself finally ordered its disclosure in 2085. So, another 63 years before we know what Her Majesty wrote for the people of Sydney, however, there are contents that we do know about.
Skydance Pulls Plug on ‘Dallas Sting’ With Matthew McConaughey After Investigation Into True Story
Skydance will no longer move forward with a film called “Dallas Sting” meant to star Matthew McConaughey after an investigation into the film’s true story uncovered disturbing allegations, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. The film from director Kari Skogland (Marvel’s “The Falcon and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?
The wait is finally over for “The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 5. The celebrated Hulu series returned in September to continue the saga of June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) and her fight against the oppressive Gilead regime. And the new batch of episodes follows on the heels of a game-changing Season 4 finale when June finally got to dole out brutal justice on her longtime tormenter, Fred (Joseph Fiennes).
'She loved him and her loved her': Churchill's grandson Nicholas Soames says celebrated wartime leader - who was the Queen's first prime minister - 'revered' the late monarch
Winston Churchill's grandson spoke of the loved shared between the celebrated wartime leader and the Queen today. Sir Nicholas Soames said that Sir Winston had 'revered' the late monarch, with whom he shared a warm paternalistic friendship. He had been her first prime minister when she came to the throne...
U.K.・
Emmys Opening Musical Montage Baffles Viewers: ‘The Emmys Are Already a Mess. I Love It.’
The 74th Annual Emmy Awards ditched the traditional opening monologue in favor of an opening of a different sort: a performance dedicated to updated theme songs from television history that garnered plenty of strong reactions, from “WTF” to “random Snow White-esque opening dance.”. Beginning with the iconic...
Amazon’s ‘Rings of Power’ Debuts at No. 3 on Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart
The ”Lord of the Rings“ prequel was unable to topple HBO’s ”House of the Dragon“ and Disney+’s ”She-Hulk: Attorney at Law“. In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Confess, Fletch’ Film Review: Jon Hamm and a Talented Ensemble Nail This Mystery’s Breezy Vibe
The comedic whodunit “Confess, Fletch” features the best leading-man role that star Jon Hamm has enjoyed since his breakthrough performance as Don Draper in the exceptionally rich Madison Avenue drama “Mad Men.”. In the last seven years, Hamm (who also produced “Confess, Fletch”) has stood out in...
‘Corsage’ Star Vicky Krieps on Playing a ‘Princess Imprisoned in the Image of Being a Woman’ (Video)
TIFF 2022: ”Even if you grow up free…society still puts you in this corset,“ the actress said during an interview alongside director Maria Kreutzer. Vicky Krieps, the actress from Luxembourg who introduced herself to a new audience by playing a headstrong woman in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread,” has come to TIFF 2022 with “Corsage,” a drama about a woman Krieps has felt a connection to since she was 15: Austrian Empress Elisabeth.
Here’s What Michael Keaton Said That Got the New Emmy Winner Bleeped
Emmy viewers watching the awards ceremony on NBC or Peacock may have noticed Michael Keaton’s speech momentarily cut out. But what did the newly-minted Emmy winner say that had producers cutting his audio?. In an extended speech, the “Batman” actor thanked his family and loved ones for always supporting...
‘Vampire Academy’ Review: Peacock Series Packs on the Plot but Struggles to Come Alive
There is one common modern TV problem that never plagues “Vampire Academy”: The sense that a show’s first season is a bunch of throat-clearing, set-up, and teasing for future seasons. This is a series with a decidedly opposite problem; it’s so saturated with characters, lore, and incident that by the second episode it feels like it’s filling the audience in on a half-season’s worth of previous adventures that they already missed.
What Time Does The 2022 Emmy Awards Ceremony Start?
The 74th Annual Emmy Awards are finally here and TheWrap is ready for all the snubs and surprises the best night in television has to offer. Although this year’s ceremony will take place on a Monday due to an NBC football conflict, the 2022 Emmys promise to bring the same glitz, glamour and shockers beloved by Hollywood and beyond.
When Queen Elizabeth Met Jackie Kennedy—The Story of Two Icons and Their Complicated Relationship
Queen Elizabeth II was the British Monarch for an astounding 70 years. That means that her reign spanned a number of significant historical events. Considering her reign started in 1952, she saw a lot of eras come and go during that timeframe. As a result, the queen met a whole lot of interesting historical figures in her time.
All the Halloween Movies Streaming on Disney+ This Fall
This fall, Disney+ will host its third annual “Hallowstream” celebration, which will include fan-favorite Halloween movies on Disney+ like “Hocus Pocus,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Halloweentown,” “Muppets Haunted Mansion,” and “Zombies 3.” More creepy classics include “Twitches,” “Just Beyond” and “Frankenweenie.” Shocking shorts include “Growing Fangs,” “Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery,” “Trick or Treat” and “Toy Story of Terror!”
Timothy Olyphant Joins Cast of Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Full Circle’ HBO Max Series
“Justified” alum Timothy Olyphant has signed on to HBO Max’s limited series “Full Circle” from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon, an HBO rep confirmed to TheWrap on Wednesday. He joins previously announced cast members Claire Danes and Zazie Beetz in the six-episode series, which...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
51K+
Followers
30K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0