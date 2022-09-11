ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5

Over five years ago, “The Handmaid’s Tale” series premiered. The adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s suddenly timely 1985 novel quickly got renewed for a second season on May 3 the same year, rolling out the sophomore series almost exactly a year later on April 25, 2018. The fifth, but not final season of the television show is on its way out amid news of the show’s renewal for a sixth and final season.
King Charles III & Camilla, Queen Consort, Kick Off Their Modern Monarchy by Taking Their Thrones

The world got a glimpse of the end of an era and the start of a new one on Monday as King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, took to their thrones for the first time. For 70 years, Queen Elizabeth had been at the helm and now, the next generation of royals is in power. The couple sat on the thrones in Westminster Hall in front of 900 members of Parliament and the House of Lords as the legislators offered their sympathies in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death on Sept. 8.
Samantha Morton
Charles Dance
Shakespeare
Inside Balmoral, the Queen’s beloved Scottish home

Queen Elizabeth II had been visiting her beloved holiday home Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire since she was a child. Set within the Cairngorms National Park on the banks of the River Dee, it was reportedly her favourite residence for its green, wide-open spaces, the beauty of which she could enjoy away from the public eye. It also enabled her to enjoy a more ordinary kind of family life: reportedly, Prince Philip used to enjoy manning the barbecue, while the Queen would put on rubber gloves and do the washing up, before gathering to play after-dinner parlour games.
The Queen's secret letter: Some of the content has been revealed before expected opening in 2085

Queen Elizabeth II penned a letter to the people of Sydney more than 30 years ago. The secret handwritten letter by the Queen has been kept in a vault for 36 years, and the Queen herself finally ordered its disclosure in 2085. So, another 63 years before we know what Her Majesty wrote for the people of Sydney, however, there are contents that we do know about.
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

The wait is finally over for “The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 5. The celebrated Hulu series returned in September to continue the saga of June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) and her fight against the oppressive Gilead regime. And the new batch of episodes follows on the heels of a game-changing Season 4 finale when June finally got to dole out brutal justice on her longtime tormenter, Fred (Joseph Fiennes).
'She loved him and her loved her': Churchill's grandson Nicholas Soames says celebrated wartime leader - who was the Queen's first prime minister - 'revered' the late monarch

Winston Churchill's grandson spoke of the loved shared between the celebrated wartime leader and the Queen today. Sir Nicholas Soames said that Sir Winston had 'revered' the late monarch, with whom he shared a warm paternalistic friendship. He had been her first prime minister when she came to the throne...
‘Corsage’ Star Vicky Krieps on Playing a ‘Princess Imprisoned in the Image of Being a Woman’ (Video)

TIFF 2022: ”Even if you grow up free…society still puts you in this corset,“ the actress said during an interview alongside director Maria Kreutzer. Vicky Krieps, the actress from Luxembourg who introduced herself to a new audience by playing a headstrong woman in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread,” has come to TIFF 2022 with “Corsage,” a drama about a woman Krieps has felt a connection to since she was 15: Austrian Empress Elisabeth.
‘Vampire Academy’ Review: Peacock Series Packs on the Plot but Struggles to Come Alive

There is one common modern TV problem that never plagues “Vampire Academy”: The sense that a show’s first season is a bunch of throat-clearing, set-up, and teasing for future seasons. This is a series with a decidedly opposite problem; it’s so saturated with characters, lore, and incident that by the second episode it feels like it’s filling the audience in on a half-season’s worth of previous adventures that they already missed.
What Time Does The 2022 Emmy Awards Ceremony Start?

The 74th Annual Emmy Awards are finally here and TheWrap is ready for all the snubs and surprises the best night in television has to offer. Although this year’s ceremony will take place on a Monday due to an NBC football conflict, the 2022 Emmys promise to bring the same glitz, glamour and shockers beloved by Hollywood and beyond.
All the Halloween Movies Streaming on Disney+ This Fall

This fall, Disney+ will host its third annual “Hallowstream” celebration, which will include fan-favorite Halloween movies on Disney+ like “Hocus Pocus,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Halloweentown,” “Muppets Haunted Mansion,” and “Zombies 3.” More creepy classics include “Twitches,” “Just Beyond” and “Frankenweenie.” Shocking shorts include “Growing Fangs,” “Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery,” “Trick or Treat” and “Toy Story of Terror!”
