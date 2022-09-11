Read full article on original website
"She’s Crying So Hard,” Mother Said Of Phone Call From Missing 19-Year-Old DaughterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
"I Need People To Help Me," Alabama Mother Pleads In Search For Missing 20-Year-Old DaughterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAlabama State
"My Sister Loves Her Children," Sister Says Of Missing Disabled Mother Authorities Accused Of Leaving Her KidsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
Family Searching For Alabama Woman Who Vanished Six Days After Her Co-Worker DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
alabamanews.net
MPD holds Homeless Cleanup on Ann Street to help displaced Montgomery citizens
As a part of Mayor Reed’s action initiative to better serve those in the city of Montgomery who may be experiencing homelessness, ALDOT crews began the city wide clean up at the underpass at Ann Street and I-85. The Montgomery Police Department in partnership with the Montgomery area Coalition...
WSFA
Montgomery cleans up underpass, helps homeless veteran
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - City crews worked to clear the area of the Ann Street underpass as part of Montgomery’s plan to address homelessness. “I think it leads to a more compassionate and equitable community. And that’s what we’re trying to bring about at all levels of this city,” Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said.
WSFA
Suspect in Bullock County manhunt charged in Union Springs shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man who was at the center of a multi-agency manhunt in Bullock County is facing several charges, court records show. Notorious Crenshon Baldwin, 26, was taken into custody Friday around 11:30 a.m., about four hours after law enforcement announced they were searching for him. Court...
selmasun.com
Ribbon Cutting to be held for Central Alabama Audiology on Sept. 19
The Selma and Dallas County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon and grand opening for Central Alabama Audiology on Monday, Sept. 19. The event will be held at Central Alabama Audiology's location on 203 Dallas Avenue at 4 p.m.
alabamanews.net
Pay It Forward: Jovonna Gunn of Montgomery
Jovonna Gunn knows what it’s like first hand to be homeless and experience the kindness of a stranger. Now she’s the one giving back. For the past two years, Jovonna Gunn and her husband have been grilling and packing meals for the homeless. “She does this on her...
WSFA
Motorcyclist killed on I-85 identifed as Prattville man
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash along Interstate 85 Monday morning. Police and fire medics responded to the two-vehicle crash near Ann Street around 11:05 a.m. Michael Bonicelli, 25, of Prattville, was pronounced dead at the scene...
selmasun.com
RB Hudson class of 1964 to pass ‘nonviolent torch’ to middle students
The R.B. Hudson High School class of 1964 will meet this week to speak with current middle school students and the community on non-violence and unity. Former Selma Fire Chief Henry Allen, a graduate of R.B. Hudson and one of the coordinators of the event, said he and attorney Charles Bonner wrote a proposal to the Selma City Council to resolve that Sept. 16 be “Unity in Non-violence Day” in Selma to recognize when R.B. Hudson students refused to go to school the day after the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham in 1963.
Motorcyclist, 25, killed in crash on Montgomery’s I-85
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Montgomery. Police identified the fatality victim as Michael Bonicelli. He was 25 and lived in Prattville. Montgomery officers and fire medics responded at 11:05 a.m. Monday to Interstate 85 near Ann Street on a report of a two-vehicle crash. The wreck happened in the northbound lanes.
alabamanews.net
City of Auburn Welcomes Inspirational Franchise that Employs People with Disabilities
A few weeks ago a new coffee shop franchise came to the City of Auburn where they make a huge impact with the people they hire. Amy and Ben Wright wanted to make a change in the world for their children, Bitty and Beau who were born with Down Syndrome. They opened ‘Bitty and Beau’s Coffee’ 6 years ago in their home of Wilmington, North Carolina to become a place for their kids to grow up and feel valued in their lives.
alabamanews.net
Police Finding Fentanyl in Dallas Co. More Frequently
The deadly drug Fentanyl is being found in the Selma-Dallas County area more frequently over the last few weeks. Now local law enforcement is warning the public about the dangers associated with the synthetic opioid. “We’re starting to see more and more of it,” said Sheriff Mike Granthum.
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?
34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
WTVM
NEW DETAILS: Chambers Co. deputies discuss arrest of I-85 shooting suspect
LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WTVM) - New details on the shooting spree on Interstate-85 in East Alabama and West Georgia last month. Tonight four Chambers County deputies were recognized for their part in arresting the suspect. Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart says before Jerel Brown was taken into custody, eyewitnesses spotted him...
wtvy.com
Montgomery man helping special needs children in Uganda
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has started an organization that provides necessities to underserved special needs children in Uganda. Founding president of Promise International, Daniel Tulibagenyl, says his idea was all from a vision from God. “The vision I got, it was for children. I was giving them...
WSFA
Crash, vehicle fire causes delays on I-85 NB near Pike Road
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists are being asked to avoid part of Interstate 85 northbound in Montgomery County after a crash and fire involving an 18-wheeler. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on I-85 NB near the Wares Ferry Road area. Traffic maps show this...
37-year-old man killed in Selma shooting; witnesses sought
An overnight shooting in Selma left one man dead. Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson identified the victim as Kermanski Malone He was 37. Malone’s body was discovered near Veoglin Avenue and St. Phillip Street. He had been shot multiple times. Jackson said the deadly shooting happened between 11:30...
alabamanews.net
Selma Police Investigate City’s 9th Murder of the Year
Selma Police are investigating the city’s 9th murder of the year — after a man is found shot to death — early Monday morning. Police Chief Kenta Fulford says — 37 year old Kermanski Malone — was found laying in the street — near Voeglin Avenue and St. Phillip Street.
This $2.7 million Alabama lakeside house is a prime spot to entertain
A Tallapoosa County home recently sold after an extensive set of renovations - but it doesn’t hurt to have almost 600 feet of shoreline to go along with the roof over your head. This home off Lake Hill Drive in Alexander City recently sold for $2.6 million after listing...
WSFA
15th annual Breakfast for Babies takes place Friday in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a two-year absence, Chappy’s Deli is set to hold its 15th annual Breakfast for Babies fundraiser starting again in 2022!. The fundraiser, which didn’t occur in 2020 or 2021 because of the COVID-19 health pandemic, will take place on Sept. 16 at the restaurant’s Perry Hill Road location.
selmasun.com
Suspect wanted in Union Springs homicide, reward offered by CrimeStoppers
A suspect in a homicide that occurred last month in Union Springs is being sought for questioning by authorities, with a $1,000 reward being offered by Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. According to CrimeStoppers' website the suspect is a Black male named Rashaad Williams, also going by the nickname Nefew Rashaad. On...
WSFA
Montgomery Humane Society opening 2nd location to help with overpopulation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Humane Society is opening a new adoption center to help with animal overpopulation. The new center, opening Saturday, will be located at 2585 Bell Rd. The building used to be a veterinary hospital. Spokeswoman Lea Turbert says this new building is good and bad.
