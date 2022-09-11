ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

WSFA

Montgomery cleans up underpass, helps homeless veteran

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - City crews worked to clear the area of the Ann Street underpass as part of Montgomery’s plan to address homelessness. “I think it leads to a more compassionate and equitable community. And that’s what we’re trying to bring about at all levels of this city,” Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Pay It Forward: Jovonna Gunn of Montgomery

Jovonna Gunn knows what it’s like first hand to be homeless and experience the kindness of a stranger. Now she’s the one giving back. For the past two years, Jovonna Gunn and her husband have been grilling and packing meals for the homeless. “She does this on her...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Motorcyclist killed on I-85 identifed as Prattville man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash along Interstate 85 Monday morning. Police and fire medics responded to the two-vehicle crash near Ann Street around 11:05 a.m. Michael Bonicelli, 25, of Prattville, was pronounced dead at the scene...
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

RB Hudson class of 1964 to pass ‘nonviolent torch’ to middle students

The R.B. Hudson High School class of 1964 will meet this week to speak with current middle school students and the community on non-violence and unity. Former Selma Fire Chief Henry Allen, a graduate of R.B. Hudson and one of the coordinators of the event, said he and attorney Charles Bonner wrote a proposal to the Selma City Council to resolve that Sept. 16 be “Unity in Non-violence Day” in Selma to recognize when R.B. Hudson students refused to go to school the day after the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham in 1963.
SELMA, AL
AL.com

Motorcyclist, 25, killed in crash on Montgomery’s I-85

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Montgomery. Police identified the fatality victim as Michael Bonicelli. He was 25 and lived in Prattville. Montgomery officers and fire medics responded at 11:05 a.m. Monday to Interstate 85 near Ann Street on a report of a two-vehicle crash. The wreck happened in the northbound lanes.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

City of Auburn Welcomes Inspirational Franchise that Employs People with Disabilities

A few weeks ago a new coffee shop franchise came to the City of Auburn where they make a huge impact with the people they hire. Amy and Ben Wright wanted to make a change in the world for their children, Bitty and Beau who were born with Down Syndrome. They opened ‘Bitty and Beau’s Coffee’ 6 years ago in their home of Wilmington, North Carolina to become a place for their kids to grow up and feel valued in their lives.
AUBURN, AL
alabamanews.net

Police Finding Fentanyl in Dallas Co. More Frequently

The deadly drug Fentanyl is being found in the Selma-Dallas County area more frequently over the last few weeks. Now local law enforcement is warning the public about the dangers associated with the synthetic opioid. “We’re starting to see more and more of it,” said Sheriff Mike Granthum.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?

34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Montgomery man helping special needs children in Uganda

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has started an organization that provides necessities to underserved special needs children in Uganda. Founding president of Promise International, Daniel Tulibagenyl, says his idea was all from a vision from God. “The vision I got, it was for children. I was giving them...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Crash, vehicle fire causes delays on I-85 NB near Pike Road

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists are being asked to avoid part of Interstate 85 northbound in Montgomery County after a crash and fire involving an 18-wheeler. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on I-85 NB near the Wares Ferry Road area. Traffic maps show this...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
AL.com

37-year-old man killed in Selma shooting; witnesses sought

An overnight shooting in Selma left one man dead. Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson identified the victim as Kermanski Malone He was 37. Malone’s body was discovered near Veoglin Avenue and St. Phillip Street. He had been shot multiple times. Jackson said the deadly shooting happened between 11:30...
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

Selma Police Investigate City’s 9th Murder of the Year

Selma Police are investigating the city’s 9th murder of the year — after a man is found shot to death — early Monday morning. Police Chief Kenta Fulford says — 37 year old Kermanski Malone — was found laying in the street — near Voeglin Avenue and St. Phillip Street.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

15th annual Breakfast for Babies takes place Friday in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a two-year absence, Chappy’s Deli is set to hold its 15th annual Breakfast for Babies fundraiser starting again in 2022!. The fundraiser, which didn’t occur in 2020 or 2021 because of the COVID-19 health pandemic, will take place on Sept. 16 at the restaurant’s Perry Hill Road location.
MONTGOMERY, AL

