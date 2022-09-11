ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark Airport reopens after suspicious package causes evacuation on 9/11

By Curtis Brodner
 3 days ago

NEWARK, N.J. (1010 WINS) — Part of Newark Liberty International Airport evacuated on Sunday, Sept. 11 after police received reports of a suspicious package in Terminal C, according to the Port Authority Police Department.

As a “precautionary measure,” travelers in level one of the airport were evacuated, and service was halted around 12:40 p.m.

Police gave the all-clear around 1:45 p.m.

Officials said 59 flights were delayed during the incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration decided to halt all activity in the airport for arriving flights until 2:30 p.m.

Authorities did not say what was in the suspicious package, but did confirm no one was hurt during the lockdown.

