Rowan County to host special recycling event
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County is hosting a community Special Waste Disposal Day on Wednesday, October 12, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rowan County Recycling Processing Center located at 1102 N. Long Street Extension, East Spencer. This event is free to the Rowan County public...
Bivalent boosters are available at Rowan County Public Health
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rowan County Public Health: The new bivalent booster is now available at Rowan County Public Health. This new booster targets both the BA.4 and BA.5 strains that currently make up 98% of all the COVID sickness in our state. As new variants of the...
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles on affordable housing and rising prices
Cabarrus EDC announces new role to support local businesses
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus Economic Development has announced the promotion of Stephanie Burleson to the role of Business Support Manager after serving the EDC as Operations Administrator. Burleson will oversee programs related to local start-up activities, business retention and expansion, and other support services for existing businesses in...
Gaston County Schools educators prepare for town hall to discuss payroll with state leaders, school administrators
Appalachian State still celebrating big win over Texas A&M, prepping to host ESPN College GameDay. The scene Saturday night in Boone was celebratory with students rallying on King Street, and many taking a leap into the duck pond on the Appalachian campus. Updated: 56 minutes ago. The driver of the...
New Deal and No Deal in Panthers-Rock Hill Bankruptcy Case
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has taken a new approach in the bankruptcy case of his real estate company that paves an easy path for contractors but a more difficult road for taxpayers. Tepper’s GT Real Estate filed a new reorganization plan that excludes the original offers for Rock Hill and York County. GT Real Estate claims the city and county have chosen difficult litigation and unreasonable demands instead.
CMS Board of Education starts monthly progress monitoring session at meetings
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The work to improve student performance isn’t limited to the classroom. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders are now doing progress monitoring sessions at Board meetings at least once a month. Tuesday’s Board meeting was the first meeting since the 2022-2023 school year started and the first meeting...
Town of Harrisburg announces 4th annual Multicultural Festival
HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Harrisburg is hosting their 4th Annual Multicultural Festival on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Harrisburg Park. The Town of Harrisburg invites you to experience all the cultures in Harrisburg through arts, music, fashion, dance, and food....
Elizabeth Cook appointed to Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Board of Trustees
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has announced the appointment of Elizabeth Cook to the College’s Board of Trustees. Cook, longtime editor of the Salisbury Post, will serve a four-year term through June 30, 2026. “I am grateful for the opportunity to work with such a vital...
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Piedmont Medical Center in Fort Mill
Bad Bonds: The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV Investigation on the failed Panthers-Rock Hill practice facility and headquarters raises questions about whether the project was doomed from the start. The investigation found the amount of bond money agreed to by Rock Hill was far more public investment than other similar projects and simultaneously sidestepped key oversight steps.
“We’re one step closer,”: Charlotte City Council allots $8 million to preserve affordable housing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte City Council approved funding for a proposal to maintain affordable housing in the city for hundreds of people in one neighborhood. It’s an effort allocating $8 million in coronavirus relief from the federal government to preserve affordable housing in east Charlotte. The city saying...
Carolinas Aviation Museum holding groundbreaking for new facility
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The former Carolinas Aviation Museum will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new 105,000-square-foot facility adjacent to Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Sept. 27. City, county, and state officials are expected to be on hand as plans are revealed for the new museum, intended to be...
Meck Co. DA requests investigation for new Charlotte councilman James ‘Smuggie’ Mitchell
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - New Charlotte city councilman James ‘Smuggie’ Mitchell is already facing an investigation on his first day on the job. Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather has asked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to determine whether Mitchell has an illegal ownership stake in a company that does business with the city.
Cabarrus County bridge over Rocky River to be replaced
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $6 million contract to replace the bridge on N.C. 24/27 East over the Rocky River to Mooresville contractor Dane Construction, Inc. The bridge was built in 1923 and rebuilt in 1957. The contractor was allowed to begin...
The Bojangles corporate headquarters move to south Charlotte location
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Bojangles announced an agreement to relocate its corporate headquarters to South Charlotte. The move will happen in 2023, allowing 170 support center employees to work under one roof rather than in separate facilities. “As our company has evolved and grown over the past few years, our...
Development projects continue in Kannapolis, including at site of old ballpark
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - With more than 20 million square feet of developments under construction or proposed in Rowan County, hard hats will be part of many wardrobes in the coming years. Much of that construction is now underway in Kannapolis. At the Lakeshore Corporate Park, the former site of...
Crash closes busy Rowan Co. road
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters say a hit-and-run crash led to the closing of a busy road in Granite Quarry on Tuesday morning. Highway 52, or N. Salisbury Avenue, was closed between Jake Alexander Blvd. and Dunn’s Mountain Church Road. “It’s right in the curve and apparently a...
Constitution Day to be observed by Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Constitution Day, which commemorates the signing of the United States Constitution in 1787, will be celebrated at the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society in Mount Pleasant on Saturday, September 17. At 4:00 p.m. the public is invited to gather on the lawn in front of the...
Man shot by deputy during chase in Rock Hill, S.C.
The CDC recommends everyone 12 and older get it – as long as you've had your primary shots. Work being done to bring up CMS student test scores. Two weeks after troubling test scores showed Charlotte-Mecklenburg students were behind in several grades and subjects, district leaders are laying out a plan to help students recover.
