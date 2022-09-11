ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabarrus County, NC

WBTV

Rowan County to host special recycling event

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County is hosting a community Special Waste Disposal Day on Wednesday, October 12, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rowan County Recycling Processing Center located at 1102 N. Long Street Extension, East Spencer. This event is free to the Rowan County public...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Bivalent boosters are available at Rowan County Public Health

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rowan County Public Health: The new bivalent booster is now available at Rowan County Public Health. This new booster targets both the BA.4 and BA.5 strains that currently make up 98% of all the COVID sickness in our state. As new variants of the...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles on affordable housing and rising prices

Bad Bonds: The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start. A WBTV Investigation on the failed Panthers-Rock Hill practice facility and headquarters raises questions about whether the project was doomed from the start.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus EDC announces new role to support local businesses

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus Economic Development has announced the promotion of Stephanie Burleson to the role of Business Support Manager after serving the EDC as Operations Administrator. Burleson will oversee programs related to local start-up activities, business retention and expansion, and other support services for existing businesses in...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

New Deal and No Deal in Panthers-Rock Hill Bankruptcy Case

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has taken a new approach in the bankruptcy case of his real estate company that paves an easy path for contractors but a more difficult road for taxpayers. Tepper’s GT Real Estate filed a new reorganization plan that excludes the original offers for Rock Hill and York County. GT Real Estate claims the city and county have chosen difficult litigation and unreasonable demands instead.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

CMS Board of Education starts monthly progress monitoring session at meetings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The work to improve student performance isn’t limited to the classroom. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders are now doing progress monitoring sessions at Board meetings at least once a month. Tuesday’s Board meeting was the first meeting since the 2022-2023 school year started and the first meeting...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Town of Harrisburg announces 4th annual Multicultural Festival

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Harrisburg is hosting their 4th Annual Multicultural Festival on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Harrisburg Park. The Town of Harrisburg invites you to experience all the cultures in Harrisburg through arts, music, fashion, dance, and food....
HARRISBURG, NC
WBTV

Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Piedmont Medical Center in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, SC
WBTV

Bad Bonds: The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV Investigation on the failed Panthers-Rock Hill practice facility and headquarters raises questions about whether the project was doomed from the start. The investigation found the amount of bond money agreed to by Rock Hill was far more public investment than other similar projects and simultaneously sidestepped key oversight steps.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Carolinas Aviation Museum holding groundbreaking for new facility

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The former Carolinas Aviation Museum will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new 105,000-square-foot facility adjacent to Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Sept. 27. City, county, and state officials are expected to be on hand as plans are revealed for the new museum, intended to be...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Meck Co. DA requests investigation for new Charlotte councilman James ‘Smuggie’ Mitchell

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - New Charlotte city councilman James ‘Smuggie’ Mitchell is already facing an investigation on his first day on the job. Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather has asked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to determine whether Mitchell has an illegal ownership stake in a company that does business with the city.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus County bridge over Rocky River to be replaced

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $6 million contract to replace the bridge on N.C. 24/27 East over the Rocky River to Mooresville contractor Dane Construction, Inc. The bridge was built in 1923 and rebuilt in 1957. The contractor was allowed to begin...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

The Bojangles corporate headquarters move to south Charlotte location

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Bojangles announced an agreement to relocate its corporate headquarters to South Charlotte. The move will happen in 2023, allowing 170 support center employees to work under one roof rather than in separate facilities. “As our company has evolved and grown over the past few years, our...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Crash closes busy Rowan Co. road

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters say a hit-and-run crash led to the closing of a busy road in Granite Quarry on Tuesday morning. Highway 52, or N. Salisbury Avenue, was closed between Jake Alexander Blvd. and Dunn’s Mountain Church Road. “It’s right in the curve and apparently a...
GRANITE QUARRY, NC
WBTV

Man shot by deputy during chase in Rock Hill, S.C.

The CDC recommends everyone 12 and older get it – as long as you've had your primary shots. Work being done to bring up CMS student test scores. Two weeks after troubling test scores showed Charlotte-Mecklenburg students were behind in several grades and subjects, district leaders are laying out a plan to help students recover.
ROCK HILL, SC

