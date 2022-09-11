Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denny's Is Closing These Locations Because Of Breach Of ContractBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
Denny’s Announces New Location Closings For 2022Joel EisenbergCampbell, CA
Less then 25 percent of soldiers have moved out of Fort Bragg condemned barracksHannah LeeFort Bragg, NC
School baptizes 100 children without parents' permissionMargaret MinnicksFayetteville, NC
‘Servant’s heart’ drives Garner woman’s commitment to public serviceThe Triangle TribuneGarner, NC
Related
Clinton earns big comeback win
The evening was serene this past Friday at Dark Horse Stadium, as Clinton prepared to defend the home field against Northside Jacksonville. A
Staley may have "jumped the gun" in cancelling game following racism allegations
Brigham Young University says, their investigation finds no evidence that fans shouted racial slurs at a Duke volleyball player at a match in Provo last month.
Duke and UNC earn top rankings by US News. Here’s where other NC universities stand.
Duke University took the top national ranking for North Carolina universities, while UNC-Chapel Hill ranked 5th among public universities and 15th for best value.
Sloane Heffernan: Borrowed time
Raleigh, N.C. — I can almost hear the clock ticking. With each milestone, the hands of time move closer to the moment when we will say goodbye. I am not talking about death. This particular farewell is not nearly as dramatic and final, but it can sometimes feels that way. I am talking about the moment when your child heads off to college. The way my cousin describes it, this major life transition feels like a form of “grief.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jocoreport.com
Eggs Up Grill Opens In Garner Today
GARNER – Eggs Up Grill, a rapidly growing breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, began serving the most important meal of the day at 6 a.m. today (Monday) in Garner, N.C. Its new location is located at 2686 Timber Drive in Garner Town Square. The restaurant is the third for franchise partners and brothers Scott and Rob Johnson, who own locations in Fuquay-Varina and Holly Springs.
umo.edu
UMO Assistant Professor Sharon Jackson Gets the Boot
MOUNT OLIVE – Assistant Professor of Biology Sharon Jackson got the boot. Best of the Boot that is! The Wayne County Chamber of Commerce and New Old North Media announced last week this year’s Best of the Boot winners in a variety of categories. Jackson received accolades as Best of the Boot Professor at the University of Mount Olive (UMO).
cbs17
Wake Forest community steps up to help senior center damaged by lightning
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The doors remain closed at the Northern Wake Senior Center in Wake Forest, but the work continues. “We are now in eight locations. All the [older] population’s needs are being met as much as possible,” said Jennie Griggs. In July, lightning hit...
WITN
Eastern Carolina gas stations posting prices below $3 for the first time in a year
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Several gas stations in Eastern Carolina are posting prices below $3.00 a gallon for the first time in a year. WITN spotted three gas stations in New Bern with gas listed at $2.98 per gallon. According to GasBuddy, several stations in Wilson are also seeing prices around $2.98.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Where will NC’s power come from? Hearing starting this week could be key to answers
Duke Energy needs to cut carbon dioxide emissions by the beginning of the 2030s. But how it gets there is a matter of debate.
Raleigh considers annexing 11,000 acres of land for development
The City of Raleigh is considering rezoning 11,000 acres in southeast Wake County and approximately 1,800 new homes could be built in the area by 2032.
Denny’s Sued by Former NFL Players’ Restaurant Company
Denny’s, Inc., along with its franchisor DFO, LLC, is being sued by RWDT Foods, Inc. co-owned by ex-NFL player, Donnell Thompson, president of the restaurateurs’ company. RWDT owns two Denny’s franchises, one in Fayetteville, N.C., and the other in North Charleston, S.C. The complaint, alleging Breach of...
Up and Coming Weekly
Fayetteville officials tout need for passage of bond packages up for vote in November
For more than three decades, the city of Fayetteville’s 911 call center has operated from the same space at police headquarters downtown. Over those 30-plus years, the population has grown and communications technology has evolved. For those reasons and others, city officials say, it’s time for modernization. Updating...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Is The Best Milkshake In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the tastiest milkshake in each state, including this frozen favorite in North Carolina.
NC board recommends Garner charter school, despite concerns it would encourage 'white flight'
Raleigh, N.C. — A state charter school panel has recommended a new charter school in Wake County. American Leadership Academy in Garner would be the town's first. But the school's largely white enrollment at another location in Wilmington has the Wake County Public School System concerned about the potential for "white flight" here.
Raleigh eyeing 11,000-acre plot of rural land with plans to add more homes
Raleigh, N.C. — A massive 1,700-home development between Poole, New Hope, and Rock Quarry roads in Raleigh is transforming an area known as Olde Towne. But that development only pales in comparison to a piece of land just east of Raleigh that the city is looking to annex. Witnessing...
Publishers Clearing House Prize Patrol gives NC woman a $20,000 check
GREENSBORO, N.C. — “We just pulled up in front of the winner's apartment. There's a lot of cars here, but I don't know if she's home,” said Howie of the Publishers Clearing House prize patrol in a YouTube video. Demetria from Fayetteville, North Carolina got a big...
Chase involving car stolen from Cary dealership reaches 150 mph, ends in Wayne County
Four Oaks, N.C. — Two people were in custody Monday after a chase down a major highway topped speeds of 150 miles per hour. Darryl Joseph Jr., 20, of Fayetteville, and Giraud Jeanty, 23, of Fayetteville, were both charged with going 143 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone, felony fleeing to elude arrest, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving and obstructing and delaying law enforcement officers.
1 person taken into custody at Pinehurst Elementary School
Pinehurst, N.C. — One person was detained Monday afternoon at Pinehurst Elementary School. A spokesperson with the school told WRAL News a man was having a "mental health crisis". Concerned parents in the pick up line called authorities, police who came and detained the man and took him to...
wkml.com
‘A Dickens Holiday’ Coming to Downtown Fayetteville After All
Amen and pass the figgy pudding, the “A Dickens Holiday” event is indeed happening in Fayetteville after all, this upcoming holiday season. We recently reported that the Arts Council of Fayetteville/Cumberland County was changing things up for the annual event, to make it more inclusive. That decision drew a lot of pushback from the community.
WRAL
E-bike rider killed in Johnston County crash
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A person riding an electric bicycle Sunday night in Johnston County was struck by a vehicle and killed. Photographer: John Payne.
Comments / 0