Erwin, NC

WRAL News

Sloane Heffernan: Borrowed time

Raleigh, N.C. — I can almost hear the clock ticking. With each milestone, the hands of time move closer to the moment when we will say goodbye. I am not talking about death. This particular farewell is not nearly as dramatic and final, but it can sometimes feels that way. I am talking about the moment when your child heads off to college. The way my cousin describes it, this major life transition feels like a form of “grief.”
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Eggs Up Grill Opens In Garner Today

GARNER – Eggs Up Grill, a rapidly growing breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, began serving the most important meal of the day at 6 a.m. today (Monday) in Garner, N.C. Its new location is located at 2686 Timber Drive in Garner Town Square. The restaurant is the third for franchise partners and brothers Scott and Rob Johnson, who own locations in Fuquay-Varina and Holly Springs.
GARNER, NC
umo.edu

UMO Assistant Professor Sharon Jackson Gets the Boot

MOUNT OLIVE – Assistant Professor of Biology Sharon Jackson got the boot. Best of the Boot that is! The Wayne County Chamber of Commerce and New Old North Media announced last week this year’s Best of the Boot winners in a variety of categories. Jackson received accolades as Best of the Boot Professor at the University of Mount Olive (UMO).
MOUNT OLIVE, NC
WRAL News

Chase involving car stolen from Cary dealership reaches 150 mph, ends in Wayne County

Four Oaks, N.C. — Two people were in custody Monday after a chase down a major highway topped speeds of 150 miles per hour. Darryl Joseph Jr., 20, of Fayetteville, and Giraud Jeanty, 23, of Fayetteville, were both charged with going 143 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone, felony fleeing to elude arrest, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving and obstructing and delaying law enforcement officers.
CARY, NC
wkml.com

‘A Dickens Holiday’ Coming to Downtown Fayetteville After All

Amen and pass the figgy pudding, the “A Dickens Holiday” event is indeed happening in Fayetteville after all, this upcoming holiday season. We recently reported that the Arts Council of Fayetteville/Cumberland County was changing things up for the annual event, to make it more inclusive. That decision drew a lot of pushback from the community.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

E-bike rider killed in Johnston County crash

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A person riding an electric bicycle Sunday night in Johnston County was struck by a vehicle and killed. Photographer: John Payne.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC

