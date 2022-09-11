ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Poll: Social Democrats and populists do well in Swedish vote

By VANESSA GERA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30K9bO_0hr9AUd700

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — An exit poll projected that Sweden’s ruling left-wing Social Democrats have won the most votes in a general election Sunday, while a right-wing populist party had its best showing yet.

The exit poll published by Swedish public broadcaster SVT has a margin of error, and the final outcome will only be known once votes are counted.

There are eight parties running to win seats in the 349-seat parliament, or Riksdag. They belong to one of two major blocs, one with four left-wing parties and another with four conservative parties.

The exit poll projected that the left had a slight edge over the right, with 176 seats to 173. But as partial results came in through the evening, the left was losing its edge and the result was impossible to predict. With about 70% of the votes counted, the conservatives, led by Ulf Kristersson's center-right Moderates, appeared likely to have a one-vote majority in parliament.

At stake is whether Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson will be in a position to remain in power. Her Social Democratic party was projected to win 29.3% of the vote.

The election boosted a populist anti-immigration party, the Sweden Democrats, that promised to crack down on shootings and other gang violence that have shaken a sense of security for many in Sweden.

The party won 17.5% in 2018 and was projected by the exit poll to gain 20.5% support on Sunday. That would be its best result since it entered parliament in 2010.

The populist party's fortunes have risen following massive migration in recent years, particularly in 2015, and as crime has grown in segregated neighborhoods.

It has its roots in the white nationalist movement but years ago began expelling extremists. Despite its rebranding, voters long viewed it as unacceptable and other parties shunned it. But that has been changing.

Mainstream parties have been growing increasingly opposed to migration and have been vowing a tougher law-and-order stance in response to crime.

Andersson, a 55-year-old economist, enjoys high approval ratings. She became Sweden’s first female prime minister less than a year ago and led Sweden's historic bid to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

The poll projected that the center-right Moderate party was projected to win 18.8%. The party leads the conservative opposition bloc under its leader, Ulf Kristersson. He ran on a pledge of “Sweden needs change.”

During the campaign, Andersson voiced alarm at the rising popularity of the Sweden Democrats, characterizing it as a far-right party that could erode Sweden's identity as a place of tolerance.

Tobias Andersson, a 26-year-old member of parliament for the Sweden Democrats seeking a second term, said his party was unfairly characterized as racist by opponents.

“I wasn’t even born when my party was founded, I don’t really care who founded it. I look at the values and policies that we support today," he told the AP.

He said politicians who have called his party racist are now "pushing forward the same policies themselves.”

Most Swedes still oppose the Sweden Democrats, and some voted tactically against any right-wing party to prevent that faction from getting a chance to wield power.

Voting in Stockholm, Bjarne Frykholm, a 65-year-old computer specialist wouldn't say who he voted for other than to make it clear he opposed the Sweden Democrats.

“I don’t want them to get any power at all," he said. "I think they frighten me a lot.”

___

Jari Tanner in Helsinki, Finland, and James Brooks in Stockholm contributed reporting.

___

This version corrects the percentage that the Sweden Democrats won in 2018. It was 17.5% of the vote. They won 13% in 2014.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Majority of Americans believe Trump's MAGA movement IS a threat to democracy, new poll suggests after Biden's divisive 'soul of the nation speech'

A majority of Americans believe Donald Trump's Make America Great Again movement is a threat to US democracy, a new poll suggests on Thursday. A two-day Reuters/Ipsos poll taken on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week shows that US voters are as divided as ever - and that both Trump and President Joe Biden's efforts to connect with them are falling short.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ulf Kristersson
Brooklyn Lassiter

New Polls Show the Nationwide Effects of Joe Biden’s “Ultra MAGA” Rhetoric Speech | Opinion

The latest polls released by several polling agencies show how Americans have responded to the highly controversial speech. This non-biased, fully attributed article was written by investigative journalist Brooklyn Lassiter. It has been fully vetted and fact-checked by our editorial staff, and has been found to be factually accurate. It is comprised of information gleaned from the following sources: The Associated Press, Convention of States Action, The Trafalgar Group, and Empower Wisconsin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweden Democrats#Populist Party#Social Democrats#Conservative Party#Republicans#Swedish#Svt#Riksdag#Social Democratic Party
The Independent

More than four in 10 Americans say civil war is more likely within the next decade, poll finds

A newly released poll has found that a significant number of Americans believe the United States will be embroiled in a civil war within the next 10 years as political divisions continue to strain the country’s civic bonds.The online survey of 1,500 adults — commissioned by The Economist and conducted by YouGov from 20 to 23 August — found that 29 per cent of respondents said a civil war would be “somewhat likely”, while 14 per cent said such a conflict would be “very likely”. Self-described “strong Republicans” were the most likely to say a civil war in the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Newsweek

Trump Is Now the Leader of the Unfree World | Opinion

The powerful demonstrated effects of Trump's ongoing contempt for democracy and the efforts of his political allies in the Republican Party to reroute American political institutions so that the GOP can never lose power, already serve as a template for other aspiring tyrants.
POTUS
The Hill

Democrats close enthusiasm gap with Republicans heading into midterms: poll

Democrats and Republicans are nearly even in their motivation to vote ahead of the midterms, new polling shows. A Morning Consult-Politico survey published on Tuesday found that slightly over half of those surveyed in both parties reported feeling extremely or very enthusiastic about voting in November’s midterms: 56 percent of Democrats and 57 percent of Republicans.
ELECTIONS
UPI News

European Commission proposes ban on forced labor products

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The European Commission on Wednesday proposed implementing a ban on products within the European Union that are manufactured using forced labor. The EU executive's proposal would cover all products made in the EU for domestic consumption and exports as well as imported goods. It does not...
LABOR ISSUES
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
74K+
Followers
131K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy