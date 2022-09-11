ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Tyler Perry on ‘A Jazzman’s Blues,’ a Film 27 Years in the Making, Inspired by His Childhood (Video)

TIFF 2022: ”Growing up in rural Louisiana, I know these people very well,“ Perry said. ”So all of this world was already in me, in my DNA“. “A Jazzman’s Blues” was a movie adventure 27 years in the making for Tyler Perry, who wrote the screenplay in 1995, the first ever for the prodigious writer-director-actor-magnate. After the project stalled in the mid-2000s, cameras finally started rolling last year in Savannah, Georgia. And in 2022, the sprawling, music-filled Southern Gothic romance of Perry’s dreams was born.
TheWrap

Jesse Powell, R&B Singer Known for His 4-Octave Range, Dies at 51

Jesse Powell, a popular R&B singer best known for his 1998 song “You,” has died at his home in Los Angeles. He was 51 years old. Powell’s sister Tamara announced the news on Instagram in a series of posts Tuesday night, writing, “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle Jesse Powell.”
TheWrap

What Time Does The 2022 Emmy Awards Ceremony Start?

The 74th Annual Emmy Awards are finally here and TheWrap is ready for all the snubs and surprises the best night in television has to offer. Although this year’s ceremony will take place on a Monday due to an NBC football conflict, the 2022 Emmys promise to bring the same glitz, glamour and shockers beloved by Hollywood and beyond.
IndieWire

Wait, How Does ‘Andor’ Fit Into the Star Wars Canon?

Another day, another ancillary Star Wars series on Disney+. September 21 marks the premiere of “Andor,” the latest streaming series in the Star Wars universe to introduce a new cast of characters and storylines that will fit into the wider canon. Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) is not as popular as someone like Obi-Wan Kenobi, but nor is he making his live-action debut like many in “The Mandalorian.” Like its predecessors, “Andor” is a unique addition to the live-action Star Wars universe, and here’s how it fits in. Who? “Andor” centers on its title character, the rebel leader introduced in “Rogue One” whose...
TheWrap

‘Corsage’ Star Vicky Krieps on Playing a ‘Princess Imprisoned in the Image of Being a Woman’ (Video)

TIFF 2022: ”Even if you grow up free…society still puts you in this corset,“ the actress said during an interview alongside director Maria Kreutzer. Vicky Krieps, the actress from Luxembourg who introduced herself to a new audience by playing a headstrong woman in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread,” has come to TIFF 2022 with “Corsage,” a drama about a woman Krieps has felt a connection to since she was 15: Austrian Empress Elisabeth.
TheWrap

‘The Handmaid’s Tale': Elisabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski on June and Serena’s Impending Season 5 Showdown

”Lizzie and I joke that it’s the Juliet and Juliet love affair that we have,“ Strahovski told TheWrap of their characters’ ”toxic“ relationship. Elisabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski are going head-to-head in Season 5 of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” The inevitable showdown has been brewing for four seasons, and both actresses agree that it was only a matter of time before the two women reached their breaking points.
TheWrap

All the Halloween Movies Streaming on Disney+ This Fall

This fall, Disney+ will host its third annual “Hallowstream” celebration, which will include fan-favorite Halloween movies on Disney+ like “Hocus Pocus,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Halloweentown,” “Muppets Haunted Mansion,” and “Zombies 3.” More creepy classics include “Twitches,” “Just Beyond” and “Frankenweenie.” Shocking shorts include “Growing Fangs,” “Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery,” “Trick or Treat” and “Toy Story of Terror!”
TheWrap

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

The wait is finally over for “The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 5. The celebrated Hulu series returned in September to continue the saga of June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) and her fight against the oppressive Gilead regime. And the new batch of episodes follows on the heels of a game-changing Season 4 finale when June finally got to dole out brutal justice on her longtime tormenter, Fred (Joseph Fiennes).
