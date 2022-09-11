Read full article on original website
‘Confess, Fletch’ Film Review: Jon Hamm and a Talented Ensemble Nail This Mystery’s Breezy Vibe
The comedic whodunit “Confess, Fletch” features the best leading-man role that star Jon Hamm has enjoyed since his breakthrough performance as Don Draper in the exceptionally rich Madison Avenue drama “Mad Men.”. In the last seven years, Hamm (who also produced “Confess, Fletch”) has stood out in...
Tyler Perry on ‘A Jazzman’s Blues,’ a Film 27 Years in the Making, Inspired by His Childhood (Video)
TIFF 2022: ”Growing up in rural Louisiana, I know these people very well,“ Perry said. ”So all of this world was already in me, in my DNA“. “A Jazzman’s Blues” was a movie adventure 27 years in the making for Tyler Perry, who wrote the screenplay in 1995, the first ever for the prodigious writer-director-actor-magnate. After the project stalled in the mid-2000s, cameras finally started rolling last year in Savannah, Georgia. And in 2022, the sprawling, music-filled Southern Gothic romance of Perry’s dreams was born.
‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ Sets ‘Rick and Morty’ Writer Jeff Loveness to Pen Sequel
Screenwriter Jeff Loveness, who most recently wrote “Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania,” will write the script for the fifth Avengers film, “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton is...
Timothy Olyphant Joins Cast of Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Full Circle’ HBO Max Series
“Justified” alum Timothy Olyphant has signed on to HBO Max’s limited series “Full Circle” from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon, an HBO rep confirmed to TheWrap on Wednesday. He joins previously announced cast members Claire Danes and Zazie Beetz in the six-episode series, which...
Andy Cohen-Inspired Coming-of-Age Comedy ‘Most Talkative’ in the Works at NBC
An Andy Cohen-based coming-of-age comedy is in development at NBC. “Most Talkative” is in the works by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, with Blumhouse Television attached. “Most Talkative” is inspired by the New York Times best-selling book penned by the Emmy-winning host, producer and author....
Jesse Powell, R&B Singer Known for His 4-Octave Range, Dies at 51
Jesse Powell, a popular R&B singer best known for his 1998 song “You,” has died at his home in Los Angeles. He was 51 years old. Powell’s sister Tamara announced the news on Instagram in a series of posts Tuesday night, writing, “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle Jesse Powell.”
Skydance Pulls Plug on ‘Dallas Sting’ With Matthew McConaughey After Investigation Into True Story
Skydance will no longer move forward with a film called “Dallas Sting” meant to star Matthew McConaughey after an investigation into the film’s true story uncovered disturbing allegations, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. The film from director Kari Skogland (Marvel’s “The Falcon and...
What Time Does The 2022 Emmy Awards Ceremony Start?
The 74th Annual Emmy Awards are finally here and TheWrap is ready for all the snubs and surprises the best night in television has to offer. Although this year’s ceremony will take place on a Monday due to an NBC football conflict, the 2022 Emmys promise to bring the same glitz, glamour and shockers beloved by Hollywood and beyond.
Wait, How Does ‘Andor’ Fit Into the Star Wars Canon?
Another day, another ancillary Star Wars series on Disney+. September 21 marks the premiere of “Andor,” the latest streaming series in the Star Wars universe to introduce a new cast of characters and storylines that will fit into the wider canon. Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) is not as popular as someone like Obi-Wan Kenobi, but nor is he making his live-action debut like many in “The Mandalorian.” Like its predecessors, “Andor” is a unique addition to the live-action Star Wars universe, and here’s how it fits in. Who? “Andor” centers on its title character, the rebel leader introduced in “Rogue One” whose...
‘Corsage’ Star Vicky Krieps on Playing a ‘Princess Imprisoned in the Image of Being a Woman’ (Video)
TIFF 2022: ”Even if you grow up free…society still puts you in this corset,“ the actress said during an interview alongside director Maria Kreutzer. Vicky Krieps, the actress from Luxembourg who introduced herself to a new audience by playing a headstrong woman in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread,” has come to TIFF 2022 with “Corsage,” a drama about a woman Krieps has felt a connection to since she was 15: Austrian Empress Elisabeth.
Here’s What Michael Keaton Said That Got the New Emmy Winner Bleeped
Emmy viewers watching the awards ceremony on NBC or Peacock may have noticed Michael Keaton’s speech momentarily cut out. But what did the newly-minted Emmy winner say that had producers cutting his audio?. In an extended speech, the “Batman” actor thanked his family and loved ones for always supporting...
Jacob Lofland Joins ‘Joker’ Sequel ‘Folie à Deux’ in Key Arkham Asylum Role
Up-and-comer Jacob Lofland has joined the cast of the “Joker” sequel titled “Joker: Folie a Deux” in a key Arkham Asylum role, according to an an individual with knowledge of the project. The DC film about the Batman supervillain is slated for release on Oct. 4,...
‘The Handmaid’s Tale': Elisabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski on June and Serena’s Impending Season 5 Showdown
”Lizzie and I joke that it’s the Juliet and Juliet love affair that we have,“ Strahovski told TheWrap of their characters’ ”toxic“ relationship. Elisabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski are going head-to-head in Season 5 of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” The inevitable showdown has been brewing for four seasons, and both actresses agree that it was only a matter of time before the two women reached their breaking points.
‘Saturday Night Live’ to Return in October With 3 Back-to-Back New Shows
“Saturday Night Live” Season 48 will premiere on Oct. 1, kicking off three brand-new shows in a row for the new season on NBC. The hosts and musical guests for these episodes have not yet been announced, but will be shortly. The next new episodes will air Oct. 8 and Oct. 15.
Quinta Brunson Says She’s Talked to Kimmel Since Emmys, Suggests Fans ‘Tune In and Watch’ Her on His Show
Quinta Brunson says she’s talked with Jimmy Kimmel since the late-night host’s extended bit continued during her Emmys acceptance speech for “Abbot Elementary” — though co-star Sheryl Lee Ralph still viewed it as “disrespect.”. “I’m anticipating that we are going to have a good...
Andy Samberg’s Animated Series ‘Digman!’ Adds Melissa Fumero, Tim Robinson
Andy Samberg is reuniting with “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” writer and producer Neil Campbell for a new animated series called “Digman!,” and the show is rounding out its cast. The show, which will be produced by CBS Studios alongside The Lonely Island, marks the first to be written...
All the Halloween Movies Streaming on Disney+ This Fall
This fall, Disney+ will host its third annual “Hallowstream” celebration, which will include fan-favorite Halloween movies on Disney+ like “Hocus Pocus,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Halloweentown,” “Muppets Haunted Mansion,” and “Zombies 3.” More creepy classics include “Twitches,” “Just Beyond” and “Frankenweenie.” Shocking shorts include “Growing Fangs,” “Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery,” “Trick or Treat” and “Toy Story of Terror!”
‘Riverdale’ Alum Charles Melton to Star in Todd Haynes’ Next Film ‘May December’
“Riverdale’s” Charles Melton is set to star in the next film from “Carol” director Todd Haynes, a drama titled “May December,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project. Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore are also attached to star. Haynes is directing the...
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?
The wait is finally over for “The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 5. The celebrated Hulu series returned in September to continue the saga of June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) and her fight against the oppressive Gilead regime. And the new batch of episodes follows on the heels of a game-changing Season 4 finale when June finally got to dole out brutal justice on her longtime tormenter, Fred (Joseph Fiennes).
Heist Thriller ‘How to Blow Up a Pipeline’ Acquired by Neon Out of Toronto
Neon has acquired the North American rights to “How to Blow Up a Pipeline,” a heist thriller that made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this week and was being sought by multiple studios. The film from Daniel Goldhaber played in the Platform section of...
