Madison, WI

Wisconsin football drops out of the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

By Wade Flavion
 3 days ago
After an upset loss to the Washington State Cougars on Saturday afternoon, the Wisconsin Badgers have fallen out of the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

The Badger moved up two spots to No. 18 in last week’s poll after shutting out Illinois State but played sloppy and gave up too many big plays against the Cougars. Despite falling out of the poll, Wisconsin still received 43 votes just ahead of Marshall with 40.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll top 10 for this week includes Kentucky(10), Michigan State(9), Southern California(USC(8)), Oklahoma State(7), Oklahoma(6), Michigan(5), Clemson(4), Ohio State(3), Georgia(2) and Alabama(1).

After a tough loss, the Badgers should get to rebound against New Mexico State at home next week.

Below are the Big Ten featured in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:

Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

seehafernews.com

Badgers Upset by Washington State, Fall out of Coaches Poll Rankings

Former Badger running back Nakia Watson has returned to Camp Randall Stadium to score two touchdowns in Washington State’s 17-14 upset victory. Watson scored on a two-yard run in the second quarter and a 31-yard pass reception in the third. Both Wisconsin touchdowns came on passes from quarterback Graham...
PULLMAN, WA
247Sports

Jim Leonhard discusses outside chatter about Nebraska job

MADISON, Wis. — As soon as Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday, Jim Leonhard became a name on those annual lists. The Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator has been mentioned as a candidate for that job by several national media outlets, including ESPN, The Athletic, CBS Sports and plenty others. Even sports betting publications have created hot boards. Odds Shark currently gives Leonhard the fifth-best odds (+900) for the job, behind Bill O'Brien (+700), Mark Stoops (+500), Mickey Joseph (+450) and Matt Campbell (+400).
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Cardinal

University of Wisconsin Police Department Sept. 10 game day statistics

The University of Wisconsin Police Department released the statistics from Saturday's football game against Washington State. The game saw an increase in nearly every stat compared to the Illinois State game a week prior. This was the second consecutive home game of the season for the Badgers. There were 45...
MADISON, WI
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Marshall, WI
State
New Mexico State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
State
Kentucky State
Local
Wisconsin Football
Madison, WI
Football
State
Georgia State
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
College Sports
State
Alabama State
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

$1M Powerball ticket sold in Darlington

DARLINGTON, Wis. — Someone who bought a lottery ticket in southwestern Wisconsin in recent days just became a whole lot richer. On social media Monday morning, Wisconsin Lottery officials said someone bought a $1 million winning Powerball ticket at a New Horizons Supply Cooperative/Cenex convenience store in Darlington for Saturday’s drawing.
DARLINGTON, WI
beckersasc.com

UW-Madison orthopedic head steps down after proposed ASC denied

Thomas Zdeblick, MD, who was chair of orthopedics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, resigned after his plan for a majority physician-owned ASC was denied, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Sept. 12. Dr. Zdeblick's proposed ASC would be in the Madison, Wis., area, and 62 percent of it would be owned...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Johnson, Michels address Wisconsinites during first Republican rally

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Republicans across Wisconsin gathered in Wisconsin Dells Saturday morning for the first Wisconsin Republican Rally. Speakers included Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, Senator Ron Johnson and former Governor Tommy Thompson, among others. Those who spoke addressed many matters including education, economic uncertainty and illegal drug use here in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Man in Wisconsin ‘viciously’ attacks 78-year-old at Culver’s, police investigating

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin police department is investigating a case of an unprovoked attack on a 78-year-old at Culver’s. The Madison Police Department posted on its Facebook page asking for the public’s help in trying to identify a man who attacked someone at a Culver’s. The attack was described as ‘vicious’ and happened without any provocation.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

12 for 13 | Gas prices drop again in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison drivers found themselves paying less at the pump last week as the downward slide in over all gas prices continues. For the twelfth time in the past 13 weeks, the cost of filling your tank in the Wisconsin capital fell, this time by over six cents, according to the newest GasBuddy report.
MADISON, WI
wuwm.com

Waupun prison farm and dairy continues job training, amid campaign criticism about crime and inmate

There's a lot of heated talk during this election season about crime and who should be in prison. But one reality is that 95% of Wisconsin's roughly 20,000 state prison inmates will complete their sentence and return to the community. So, the Department of Corrections continues to have some prisoners take part in work programs to boost their later chances of getting a job.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Flooding in southeast Wisconsin shuts down major roads

Much of southern Wisconsin saw steady and sometimes severe rainfall over the weekend with rain totals reaching upwards of 9 inches in some areas. A flood warning for the Fox River Lower at Waukesha was in effect Monday morning as the river crested at near-record levels. Flooding covered much of Interstate 94 in the area closing the major thoroughfare in Waukesha and Pewaukee.
WAUKESHA, WI
nbc15.com

Updated COVID-19 boosters arrive in Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The newest COVID-19 booster has officially made its way to Dane County. Public Health Madison and Dane County revealed Monday that the bivalent booster shots, which contain both the original vaccine and protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron versions now causing nearly all COVID-19 infections, had arrived.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Columbia County opens handgun shooting range to public

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Friday that updates and repairs are now complete at the Columbia County Shooting Range. Along with the updates and repairs, a handgun range with a bullet-catcher is now open to the public. The repairs on the range started earlier...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
