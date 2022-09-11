Read full article on original website
clayconews.com
SINGLE VEHICLE FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 38 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (September 13, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Monday, September 12, 2022 at approximately 5:00 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 38 near milepost 35. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford Explorer, operated...
kezi.com
Crash on Highway 38 leaves one dead
ELKTON, Ore. -- One person traveling on Highway 38 is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Monday, Oregon State Police said. According to OSP, they responded to a crash on Highway 38 near milepost 35, just outside of Elkton, at about 5 p.m. on September 12. Upon arriving, troopers say they found an eastbound Ford Explorer had crossed the road and struck a concrete irrigation canal on the westbound shoulder.
clayconews.com
FATAL HEAD-ON CRASH ON HIGHWAY 101 IN LINCOLN COUNTY, OREGON
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (September 11, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, September 9, 2022 at approximately 8:15 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 at milepost 121. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound white Toyota FJ Cruiser, operated...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 101 Fatal, Lincoln Co., Sept. 12
On Friday, September 9, 2022 at approximately 8:15 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 101 at milepost 121. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound white Toyota FJ Cruiser, operated by Kendra Lee Peracca (57) of Gleneden Beach, crossed over the center line and crashed head-on with a northbound red Acura TL, operated by Nancy Ann VICKSTROM (74). Peracca was transported via Life Flight to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Vickstrom was also transported via Life Flight but sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in this crash. Hwy 101 was closed for approximately 6 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated. OSP was assisted by North Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT Incident Response.
kezi.com
Man dead after barricade situation in Springfield ends in shots fired
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man is dead after barricading himself and a female hostage inside a Springfield home for hours, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. At about 3:52 p.m. on September 12, the Sheriff's office got a 911 call from a child inside a home on south Ash Street and south Second Street. The caller said a mom and step-father were in a fight. Deputies said they arrived at 4:05 p.m. and learned that seven kids, ranging in ages from one to eleven years old, were inside. Deputies said the home was being used as a daycare.
Highway 101 head-on crash kills one, seriously injures another
A head-on collision just south of Lincoln City Friday night left one dead and another seriously injured.
kezi.com
Woman arrested and brush fire contained after sparking on Skinner Butte
EUGENE, Ore. -- A brush fire that sparked on Skinner Butte Monday afternoon has been contained, according to Eugene Springfield fire. According to Eugene Police, the original call that came in was in regards to an armed subject. Witnesses in the area recall hearing a woman screaming and running down...
eugenedailynews.com
Name of deceased victim in Hwy. 99 fatal crash released
The deceased victim’s name is Amber Joanne Mark, age 42, no address. The suspect in this case, Anthony Charles Rodeen, age 18, of Eugene, will be facing charges of Murder in the Second Degree, Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, and two counts of Felony Hit & Run.
kezi.com
Remembering Amber Mark, woman who was killed in tent off Hwy 99
EUGENE, Ore. -- The family and friends of Amber Mark, who tragically died after a driver tore through a tent, are speaking out. Officials with the Eugene Police Department said 18-year-old Anthony Rodeen ran over Mark's tent while she was inside. They said he then continued to drive recklessly down Highway 99 for about a mile and hit another person before being arrested. The other victim is now in stable condition.
Evacuation levels downgraded for Salem’s Vitae Springs Fire
Evacuations for the Vitae Springs Fire have been downgraded several days after the blaze first sparked in Salem.
kptv.com
Suspect in Cornelius murder arrested in Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect has been arrested for the shooting death of a man in Cornelius in February, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. WCSO said last month, a grand jury indicted 19-year-old Cesar Alvarez-Alcazar for the murder of 20-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Sanchez at a house party in Cornelius in February.
kezi.com
One dead, one seriously injured in vehicle crash on Highway 99 in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- Several people are injured after a vehicle versus pedestrian incident in the area of Barger Drive and Highway 99 in Eugene. The incident was reported at about 3:45 p.m. on September 8. Oregon State Police troopers confirmed a vehicle reportedly hit an occupied tent on the shoulder of Barger Drive and Highway 99. Medics and police were dispatched immediately, and police quickly closed off Highway 99 between Barger Drive and Elmira Road.
hh-today.com
Report released on fatal bike crash
The accident that killed an Albany bicyclist on Riverside Drive on Aug. 23 remains “under investigation,” according to a police traffic crash report the Linn County Sheriff’s Office released on Friday. The report is a standard form to be filled out after any crash. There’s a page...
Lebanon-Express
Lebanon man arrested in connection to shooting incident
The Lebanon Police Department arrested a Lebanon man in connection to a Sunday, Sept. 11 shooting incident. Officers arrested James Frank Newport, 33, on suspicion of assault, menacing, reckless endangering, unlawful use of a weapon and disorderly conduct charges. The Linn County District Attorney’s Office filed charges in two separate...
kptv.com
Salem woman ‘extremely relieved’ after learning Vitae Springs Fire 100% contained
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been a long day for Judy Turner, who had to leave her home off of River Road South in Salem because of a high-risk grass fire near Vitae Springs Road. “It wasn’t until somewhere between midnight and (3 a.m. Saturday) that our area was...
Vitae Springs Road Fire: Level 3 ‘Go now’ evacuations ordered as crews fight Salem brush fire
Authorities have called evacuation orders as crews fight several fire starts along Vitae Springs Road in Salem Friday evening.
klcc.org
Cedar Creek Fire drives Oakridge residents into Eugene
Since late Friday afternoon, Oakridge residents have fled their town and have been directed westward to Eugene. At Lane Community College, a temporary evacuation checkpoint was set up, where people registered their information, got water and food, and learned about support services and the Red Cross staging area further into the city.
Salem’s Vitae Springs Fire is 100% contained, evacuations still in place
The Vitae Springs Fire which started yesterday in Salem is now fully contained, but that doesn't mean it's safe to return home.
kptv.com
Driver charged with murder after killing woman in tent; injuring pedestrian in Eugene
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Police charged a Eugene man with second-degree murder on Thursday after he hit two people with an SUV, killing one, according to the Eugene Police Department. Shortly after 3:30 p.m., police responded to reports that a Toyota 4-Runner traveling south through Eugene on Highway 99 was...
eugeneweekly.com
Cedar Creek Fire Sept. 10 Morning Update
The Cedar Creek Fire has grown to 51,814 acres as of the morning of Sept. 10 and is 15 miles outside Oakridge, according to the U.S Forest Service daily update. Level 3 — go now — evacuation orders were issued for Oakridge and surrounding areas on Friday evening.
