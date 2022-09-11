ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Sacramento Kings Waive Former Duke Star

View the original article to see embedded media. The Sacramento Kings will begin their 2022-23 NBA regular season in just 34 days. They will host the Portland Trail Blazers at home in California and try to end their 16-season playoff drought, which is currently the longest in the NBA. The...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

Devin Booker, Knicks trade talk grows after Robert Sarver news

The Phoenix Suns found themselves in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this week. On Tuesday, the NBA announced that Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver was being fined $10 million and will be suspended from all league matters for a period of one year. The punishment came on...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
Yardbarker

Kobe Bryant Admitted He Played 1-On-1 Against Reggie Miller Because He Wanted To See His Strengths And Weaknesses And What He Could Exploit If They Ever Played In The NBA Finals

The Los Angeles Lakers have always had some of the most talented players play for them. Each decade, the Lakers seemingly get their hands on a generational talent which helps them win NBA titles. But by the end of the 1990s, the Lakers somehow managed to pair both Shaquille O'Neal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Jason Kidd Has No Hard Feelings Towards Jalen Brunson After Mavericks' Departure: "I'm Happy He Got Paid"

The Dallas Mavericks took one of the biggest hits of the summer when they lost their second-best player, Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks. The Mavs didn't get anything in return for developing Brunson from a second-round pick into a $100 million player, something analysts consider to be a massive blow to the ream after they made the Western Conference Finals last season.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Feels That Some NBA Players Dislike Him For Being Himself: “That’s Why I Bust Their Ass”

Ja Morant is just 23 years old, but he has already established himself as one of the premier guards in the NBA. He won Rookie of the Year in 2020 and followed that up with his first All-Star selection this past season. He also won Most Improved Player last season after averaging 27.4 points per game and led the Grizzlies to the second-best record in the league.
NBA
Yardbarker

Matt Barnes Blasts Robert Sarver And Believes The NBA Should've Banned Him: "Robert Sarver Was A Perfect Candidate To Get Kicked Out Of The NBA"

Former player Matt Barnes is upset that the NBA didn't kick Robert Sarver out of the league amid an investigation into inappropriate workplace behavior. The Phoenix Suns saw their team owner Robert Sarver get fined $10 million and suspended from the NBA for 1 year after an investigation into inappropriate workplace conduct proved that the way Sarver acts with people working for him is flawed and full of micro-aggressions.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Cam Johnson
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Cameron Johnson
Person
Kevin Durant
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook Putting Up His $29.9 Million LA Home For Sale: "Finally, He Is Done With The Lakers."

While the entire basketball world is anticipating the start of the new NBA season, perhaps no one is more ready for it to begin than Russell Westbrook. The former MVP has endured large amounts of hate and criticism since his move to the Los Angeles Lakers last season. And considering that the team's failures and his own declining stats were the reason for that, he probably wants to rewrite the narrative as soon as possible.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Gilbert Arenas Used Dwyane Wade As An Example To Explain How Giannis Antetokounmpo Can Still Improve: "When You're Going Into The Summer, You Have To Work On Flaws, Not Strengths."

At this point, whenever Gilbert Arenas even mentions Giannis Antetokounmpo, some people worry about what's coming next. The former All-Star questioned Giannis' basketball IQ in comments that went viral all across the NBA world, leading to people calling him out left, right, and center. Everything Arenas said seemed dismissive of what Giannis can do on the basketball court, and Goran Dragic was one of the harshest to let him have it, but far from the only one.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Phoenix Suns#The New York Knicks#Johns
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan Spotted With Lakers And Celtics Governors Jeanie Buss, Emilia Falazzari, And Wys Grousbeck During Cincoro Gold Launch: "Lakers And Celtics Can Get Along."

After his retirement, Michael Jordan has been part of many different business ventures. He is the current governor of the Charlotte Hornets and also founded the tequila brand Cincoro. Michael Jordan's Cincoro tequila brand is generally highly regarded. An alcohol expert previously offered positive comments about Michael Jordan's tequila, saying...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Devin Booker Steals A Top Honor From 76ers Superstar

Everyone knows that Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns is a very special and talented player. He has been one of the most exciting young athletes in the NBA for a few seasons now but he has found more fame and fanfare as his Suns have risen through the ranks of the Western Conference.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Western Conference Executive Praises New York Knicks Offseason: "Not Giving Away The House For Donovan Mitchell Has Given Them A Lot Of Flexibility For The Future"

The New York Knicks have been one of the teams in the NBA where people constantly mock them for their struggles in building a team capable of lasting success. The closest they came to being a consistently competitive team was when they still had Carmelo Anthony in the early-2010s. Now, the Knicks have built the foundation of a team that can compete atop the league table in the future.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Cavaliers Share A Heartwarming Reunion

Everything is coming together for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The team was obviously just part of a mammoth trade when they landed Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. Even before they got Mitchell, there was a lot going right for the Cavs. That included the addition of Ricky Rubio, who played...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Richard Jefferson Says Former Suns Players He Spoke To Weren’t Surprised By The Reports Of Robert Sarver’s Misconduct: “It Was Like ‘Oh Yeah That Sounds About Right'”

Robert Sarver has been the owner of the Phoenix Suns since 2004, and to say that he has done a poor job of running the team would be an understatement. The team enjoyed some success at the start of his tenure and also in recent years, but everything in the middle of that was an utter disaster.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy