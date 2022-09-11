Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Duplex in Mid-City Area of LA
A suspected arson fire damaged a duplex in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles Wednesday, but no injuries were reported. Firefighters sent to the 1600 block of South Stearns Drive at about 8:20 a.m. extinguished the flames in the two-story building in about 40 minutes, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
NBC Los Angeles
San Bernardino Officers Save a Mother and Children From Flood
Police body camera video of what started out as an investigation of a disturbance quickly turned into a swift water rescue. San Bernardino police officer Gabriel Rodriguez was first on the scene at Waterman and 36th St. Officers Tommy Tran and Jonathan Mason arrived as back up for an incident...
signalscv.com
Old oak tree cut down, upsetting several residents
An old oak tree was cut down in the parking lot of a shopping center on the 19300 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country last week, prompting objections from some residents who saw the tree as part of the neighborhood’s charm. As per local law, any old-growth...
Fontana Herald News
Three teenagers are shot and two of them die in San Bernardino
Three teenagers were shot and two of them died during an incident in San Bernardino on Sept. 12, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 2:20 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue and found two victims who had been shot.
15-year-old dead after overdose on high school campus in Hollywood; other overdoses investigated
A 15-year-old girl is dead after she was believed to have overdosed at a high school in Hollywood, and police are also investigating several other overdoses in the area.
3 LAFD firefighters injured after fire erupts at historic church in South Los Angeles
"It's very devastating for all of us, for those who have been here since ... close to the origin of the founding of the church," said Pastor Edward Jenkins.
sgvcitywatch.com
Coroner Names Man Killed in Glendora Shooting
GLENDORA – The man shot and killed in a residential area in broad daylight September 8 has been identified. Joseph Castle, 44, was identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. He died of multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of death was homicide. Officers responded to 600...
Police arrest man suspected of stabbing couple outside of Mineshaft bar
Christopher Finley and Jake Stone were on a date when a man attacked them outside a well-known gay bar, killing Finley. Police say they've arrested a suspect, but a motive remains unclear. The post Police arrest man suspected of stabbing couple outside of Mineshaft bar appeared first on Long Beach Post.
foxla.com
Lockdown lifted at Hollywood High School, superintendent calls reports of shots fired a 'hoax'
LOS ANGELES - A lockdown was lifted at Hollywood High School late Tuesday morning after authorities determined the reports of a shooting on campus were unsubstantiated. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to the historic high school located at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Sunset Boulevard just before 9:45 a.m. The department received reports of shots fired from one of the classrooms on campus.
Fatal Collision Involves Disabled Vehicle on 60 Freeway and Fiery Crash
Monterey Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A collision involving two vehicles resulted in the death of an unknown victim standing by a disabled vehicle and another vehicle… Read more "Fatal Collision Involves Disabled Vehicle on 60 Freeway and Fiery Crash"
Man arrested in series of robberies in Northern and Southern California
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of robberies in Southern California and is also suspected in more incidents up north, police said Monday. The LAPD’s elite Robbery-Homicide Division arrested 31-year-old Eric Watts, of Oakland, last week for several robberies in the Los Angeles area. He was identified using DNA […]
glendaleca.gov
Glendale Police Department, California
Witnesses Sought in the Sexual Assault of a 13-year-old The Glendale Police Department is seeking public help to locate witnesses to the sexual assault of a 13-year-old boy. A sexual assault occurred in a donut shop in the 600 block of W. Glenoaks Blvd in Glendale. The victim is a 13-year-old boy. On the morning of August 31, 2022, a mother and her sons were at the location getting breakfast. A male suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Farid Lalezarzadeh of Glendale, was also inside the location.
Police investigating deadly shooting at street carnival in Lincoln Heights
Investigations are underway after a deadly shooting in Lincoln Heights, the Los Angeles Police Department said. It happened around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Broadway. One person was shot and declared dead at the scene. Another person was shot and taken to the hospital. LAPD said there was a small carnival on the street that has been shut down during the investigation. No suspect information is available. The motive of the shooting is not known. The identity of the victim has not yet been released. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
Metro Train Strikes Vehicle in South Los Angeles
A Metro A (Blue) Line train struck a vehicle in South Los Angeles today, causing minor injuries to passengers aboard the train.
WATCH: Coyote Casually Walks Into California Home Through Dog Door
California residents had an unexpected surprise when a coyote casually walked into their home through their dog’s door. While recalling the unusual experience with the coyote, homeowner Julie Levine told local news outlet 22News, “The dogs went crazy, and then I said this happened before with a rat, what else could be out there now?”
Person Hit by Vehicle and Killed on 210 Freeway
A person was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday on the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the La Canada Flintridge area.
signalscv.com
Two-vehicle collision results in two transports to local hospital
A two-vehicle collision in Canyon Country resulted in multiple injuries and two hospital transports on Tuesday, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. The Carl Boyer Drive and Centre Point Parkway collision involved a grey Tesla and a grey Infiniti QX50. The vehicle collision resulted in the grey Tesla sideswiping into a tree.
Body Found on 5 Freeway in Santa Ana
A body was found Sunday evening on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Santa Ana.
Active shooter report at Hollywood High School deemed a 'hoax,' authorities say
Reports of a shooting prompted a campus lockdown Tuesday at Hollywood High School but were later determined to be a hoax, officials said.
Man charged in fatal Silver Lake Trader Joe's shooting wants to act as his own attorney
A man accused of engaging in a gunfight with police that resulted in the death of an assistant manager at a Trader Joe’s store in Silver Lake in 2018 told a judge today that he wants to act as his own attorney.
