Burbank, CA

Fire Damages Duplex in Mid-City Area of LA

A suspected arson fire damaged a duplex in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles Wednesday, but no injuries were reported. Firefighters sent to the 1600 block of South Stearns Drive at about 8:20 a.m. extinguished the flames in the two-story building in about 40 minutes, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

San Bernardino Officers Save a Mother and Children From Flood

Police body camera video of what started out as an investigation of a disturbance quickly turned into a swift water rescue. San Bernardino police officer Gabriel Rodriguez was first on the scene at Waterman and 36th St. Officers Tommy Tran and Jonathan Mason arrived as back up for an incident...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
signalscv.com

Old oak tree cut down, upsetting several residents

An old oak tree was cut down in the parking lot of a shopping center on the 19300 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country last week, prompting objections from some residents who saw the tree as part of the neighborhood’s charm. As per local law, any old-growth...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Three teenagers are shot and two of them die in San Bernardino

Three teenagers were shot and two of them died during an incident in San Bernardino on Sept. 12, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 2:20 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue and found two victims who had been shot.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

Coroner Names Man Killed in Glendora Shooting

GLENDORA – The man shot and killed in a residential area in broad daylight September 8 has been identified. Joseph Castle, 44, was identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. He died of multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of death was homicide. Officers responded to 600...
GLENDORA, CA
foxla.com

Lockdown lifted at Hollywood High School, superintendent calls reports of shots fired a 'hoax'

LOS ANGELES - A lockdown was lifted at Hollywood High School late Tuesday morning after authorities determined the reports of a shooting on campus were unsubstantiated. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to the historic high school located at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Sunset Boulevard just before 9:45 a.m. The department received reports of shots fired from one of the classrooms on campus.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man arrested in series of robberies in Northern and Southern California

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of robberies in Southern California and is also suspected in more incidents up north, police said Monday. The LAPD’s elite Robbery-Homicide Division arrested 31-year-old Eric Watts, of Oakland, last week for several robberies in the Los Angeles area. He was identified using DNA […]
MARTINEZ, CA
glendaleca.gov

Glendale Police Department, California

Witnesses Sought in the Sexual Assault of a 13-year-old The Glendale Police Department is seeking public help to locate witnesses to the sexual assault of a 13-year-old boy. A sexual assault occurred in a donut shop in the 600 block of W. Glenoaks Blvd in Glendale. The victim is a 13-year-old boy. On the morning of August 31, 2022, a mother and her sons were at the location getting breakfast. A male suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Farid Lalezarzadeh of Glendale, was also inside the location.
GLENDALE, CA
CBS LA

Police investigating deadly shooting at street carnival in Lincoln Heights

Investigations are underway after a deadly shooting in Lincoln Heights, the Los Angeles Police Department said. It happened around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Broadway. One person was shot and declared dead at the scene. Another person was shot and taken to the hospital. LAPD said there was a small carnival on the street that has been shut down during the investigation. No suspect information is available. The motive of the shooting is not known. The identity of the victim has not yet been released. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Two-vehicle collision results in two transports to local hospital

A two-vehicle collision in Canyon Country resulted in multiple injuries and two hospital transports on Tuesday, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. The Carl Boyer Drive and Centre Point Parkway collision involved a grey Tesla and a grey Infiniti QX50. The vehicle collision resulted in the grey Tesla sideswiping into a tree.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

