Con Ed warns New Yorkers that heating bills will significantly increase this winter

Citing “market prices for electricity and natural gas” and the “global impact” of the war in Ukraine, Con Edison has announced that New Yorkers should expect their monthly bills to increase this winter. Pair that warning with the recent news that the average Manhattan rent is now the highest it’s ever been and you’ll find yourself wondering—once again—why it is that we live here.
New York governor ends Covid facemask requirements

NEW YORK CITY, New York: New York state will no longer require the public to wear facemasks on trains, buses and other modes of public transit, as well as at airports and in ride-share vehicles. "Starting today, masks will be optional," Governor Kathy Hochul said at a news conference,. citing...
Dozens of shelter dogs arrive in NJ for treatment, new homes

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Dozens of adorable at-risk shelter dogs arrived in New Jersey Tuesday looking for new homes on the East Coast. Fifty pups with heartworm disease were airlifted from New Orleans and Alabama to Morristown, N.J. so they could be treated before being put up for adoption, according to a spokeswoman for Greater Good Charities. The cute canines were placed in crates and were transported on the “Save a Heart Flight” with a team of professionals overlooking their care.
Governor Hochul Announces $234 Million in Additional Food Assistance for September

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for September. All households participating in SNAP — including those already at the maximum level of benefits — will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York State economy.
Hochul lets NY’s COVID state of emergency end

NEW YORK (PIX11) — They’ve been renewed again and again, but Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday she planned to let her COVID emergency powers lapse. She waited until after school started to see if there was any significant spike. After seeing the numbers, she felt it was safe to end the state of emergency. “We’re […]
Police Say Group of Children Demolished Art Space in New York State

Officials say a roaming group of vandals "ransacked" an art residency in New York state, leaving severe damage in their wake. The organization that was vandalized said the suspects smashed windows, overturned furniture, stole money, and sprayed graffiti on the walls of the building. Art Net says the pack of bandits are now facing a lengthy list of charges after the alleged invasion on August 28.
Peconic Bay Medical Center Orthopedic Surgeons Ranked Best in New York & U.S.

Peconic Bay Medical Center (PBMC) is excited to announce that Dr. Michael Ciminiello, chair of the department of orthopedic surgery, has been named the number one best surgeon for hip and knee replacement in New York State, and among the best in the country, according to healthcare ranking and research service Dexur.
New York City Dem endorses Republican Lee Zeldin instead of Gov. Kathy Hochul

A Democratic New York City councilman is crossing the political aisle and supporting a Republican challenger trying to unseat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Councilman Robert Holden, who represents parts of Queens, endorsed U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin for governor Monday, citing the city’s crime woes and quality of life, the New York Post reported.
5 Things to Know When You Get a New York State Jury Duty Notice

So you got the jury questionnaire in the mail, you know what that means, you are going to be called shortly for jury duty. Do you panic? No, you fill it out and mail it back, or you go to the website listed on the notice and enter your info. Once you hit enter, you probably forget about it. At least that is what I did.
Big brother may put an end to speeding in New York

(Motor Authority) — Officials in New York are mulling a bill that would mandate speed limiters in new vehicles that would be set to the local maximum allowable limit. The system would use GPS and traffic sign recognition technology to determine the speed limit. The system has an appropriately benign and Orwellian name: Active Intelligent […]
24 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week

There is never a dull moment in Essex County, which is why we cover the news in the Montclair and greater Essex County + North Jersey area so you don’t miss a beat. Among the headlines: YouTuber MrBeast opens restaurant at American Dream Mall; Newark animal shelter reaches full capacity; Montclair to host first-ever Latinx Heritage Month; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
