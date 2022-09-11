Read full article on original website
Related
pix11.com
NY, NJ weather forecast: Sunny and seasonable in the days ahead
High pressure will move into the New York and New Jersey region bringing beautiful weather the next several days. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon with a high temperature of 81 in the city, and in the low 80s in the suburbs.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Con Ed warns New Yorkers that heating bills will significantly increase this winter
Citing “market prices for electricity and natural gas” and the “global impact” of the war in Ukraine, Con Edison has announced that New Yorkers should expect their monthly bills to increase this winter. Pair that warning with the recent news that the average Manhattan rent is now the highest it’s ever been and you’ll find yourself wondering—once again—why it is that we live here.
newyorkcitynews.net
New York governor ends Covid facemask requirements
NEW YORK CITY, New York: New York state will no longer require the public to wear facemasks on trains, buses and other modes of public transit, as well as at airports and in ride-share vehicles. "Starting today, masks will be optional," Governor Kathy Hochul said at a news conference,. citing...
Do It For The Birds: Fall Peak Migration Season Upon Us, Turn Off Outdoor Lights
We've shared this information before, regarding outdoor lighting and the negative impact it can have on bird migration, but experts have put out a reminder that fall bird migration is underway, and here's how you can do your part to help with light pollution. Lights Out Initiative, The Background. Earlier...
RELATED PEOPLE
pix11.com
Dozens of shelter dogs arrive in NJ for treatment, new homes
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Dozens of adorable at-risk shelter dogs arrived in New Jersey Tuesday looking for new homes on the East Coast. Fifty pups with heartworm disease were airlifted from New Orleans and Alabama to Morristown, N.J. so they could be treated before being put up for adoption, according to a spokeswoman for Greater Good Charities. The cute canines were placed in crates and were transported on the “Save a Heart Flight” with a team of professionals overlooking their care.
I'm a Californian who visited the Hamptons for the first time. Here are 9 things that surprised me about the fancy New York beach destination.
I took the Jitney from New York City to Montauk, a village in Southampton. Food prices were high like in LA, but I didn't need a car to get around.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces $234 Million in Additional Food Assistance for September
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for September. All households participating in SNAP — including those already at the maximum level of benefits — will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York State economy.
Hochul lets NY’s COVID state of emergency end
NEW YORK (PIX11) — They’ve been renewed again and again, but Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday she planned to let her COVID emergency powers lapse. She waited until after school started to see if there was any significant spike. After seeing the numbers, she felt it was safe to end the state of emergency. “We’re […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mosquito With Paralyzing Virus Infects Hudson Valley, NY Resident
Mosquitos with a potentially paralyzing virus have infected New Yorkers in at least five counties, including the Hudson Valley. On Friday, the Westchester County Department of Health learned of the first human case of West Nile Virus in Westchester County this year. Westchester County, New York Resident Tests Positive For...
When will fall foliage peak in New York? Check out this interactive map.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After parts of the United States saw drought-like summer days, many forecasters are predicting that there could be shorter, less vibrant foliage this season, according to a recent report. While locations throughout New England and Upstate New York could still show “spectacular” colors this season, it...
How New York Plans To Deal With Its Polio Emergency Before It Spreads Elsewhere
A man developed vaccine-derived polio, a strain of polio derived from a live virus. This comes from a vaccine that is no longer administered in the U.S.
Police Say Group of Children Demolished Art Space in New York State
Officials say a roaming group of vandals "ransacked" an art residency in New York state, leaving severe damage in their wake. The organization that was vandalized said the suspects smashed windows, overturned furniture, stole money, and sprayed graffiti on the walls of the building. Art Net says the pack of bandits are now facing a lengthy list of charges after the alleged invasion on August 28.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New York approves new private school regulations as yeshivas face mounting scrutiny
The new regulations follow a report alleging inadequate education at some Brooklyn yeshivas despite infusions of public money. The new framework approved by the state's Board of Regents follows allegations of inadequate basic instruction at some yeshivas in Brooklyn and the Hudson Valley. [ more › ]
longisland.com
Peconic Bay Medical Center Orthopedic Surgeons Ranked Best in New York & U.S.
Peconic Bay Medical Center (PBMC) is excited to announce that Dr. Michael Ciminiello, chair of the department of orthopedic surgery, has been named the number one best surgeon for hip and knee replacement in New York State, and among the best in the country, according to healthcare ranking and research service Dexur.
Newsday's probe into housing discrimination on Long Island still has the real estate industry reeling
An aerial drone image of Long Island. A three-year investigation by Newsday into housing discrimination in Nassau and Suffolk counties continues to train a critical eye on the real estate industry. The "Long Island Divided" investigation was published in 2019, but the report is still ruffling feathers in suburbia. [ more › ]
fox40jackson.com
New York City Dem endorses Republican Lee Zeldin instead of Gov. Kathy Hochul
A Democratic New York City councilman is crossing the political aisle and supporting a Republican challenger trying to unseat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Councilman Robert Holden, who represents parts of Queens, endorsed U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin for governor Monday, citing the city’s crime woes and quality of life, the New York Post reported.
Lookback: Queen Elizabeth’s Historic Visits To New York State
New Yorkers are joining the rest of the world in mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth. We look back at the three times she traveled to New York. On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne. Queen Elizabeth II Dead at...
5 Things to Know When You Get a New York State Jury Duty Notice
So you got the jury questionnaire in the mail, you know what that means, you are going to be called shortly for jury duty. Do you panic? No, you fill it out and mail it back, or you go to the website listed on the notice and enter your info. Once you hit enter, you probably forget about it. At least that is what I did.
Big brother may put an end to speeding in New York
(Motor Authority) — Officials in New York are mulling a bill that would mandate speed limiters in new vehicles that would be set to the local maximum allowable limit. The system would use GPS and traffic sign recognition technology to determine the speed limit. The system has an appropriately benign and Orwellian name: Active Intelligent […]
themontclairgirl.com
24 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week
There is never a dull moment in Essex County, which is why we cover the news in the Montclair and greater Essex County + North Jersey area so you don’t miss a beat. Among the headlines: YouTuber MrBeast opens restaurant at American Dream Mall; Newark animal shelter reaches full capacity; Montclair to host first-ever Latinx Heritage Month; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
Comments / 1