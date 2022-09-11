Read full article on original website
Dave Portnoy’s best NJ pizza review
Even if you're not a fan of the website Barstool Sports or its fearless leader, you are probably familiar with his pizza reviews. People, especially here in New Jersey, want to see if he comes to their favorite local pizza place and what he says about it. When Dave Portnoy...
10 places to go apple picking around NY, NJ in the fall
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Fall is here and that means apples are ready for picking. Here are some of the best places to go and pick apples: New York: Apple Dave’s Orchards – Expect macintosh, cortland, empire, honeycrisp and jonamac in September at this Warwick orchard. Come October, the orchard will have jonagold, fuji, gala, […]
Can You Be Fired For Positive Marijuana Test? New Jersey Finally Gives Relieving Answer
The second marijuana got legalized in New Jersey, everyone I knew went into celebration mode. But this new law also lead to a bunch of follow up questions:. And of course, what rules are needed when it comes to marijuana in New Jersey's workforce?. According to APP.com, New Jersey officials...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/14
10 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph) 8 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots) WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. N swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. WED NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Light swells.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is life in NJ so bad you just have to get high at work? (Opinion)
It took forever to do but we finally have adult-use recreational marijuana legal in New Jersey. The tax money garnered hasn't exactly been the windfall some thought, but there are more dispensaries opening all the time and proponents say the future is bright. But that road to legalization still has some potholes to be repaired.
The Most Epic Chicken Sandwich In New Jersey, NYC and Philly Revealed
Sometimes you just need a hot, crispy, juicy, spicy chicken sandwich but when you're already in the mood for one, that is not the time to start researching the best bite. If you are hangry for a chicken sandwich, I got your back. These are the best chicken sandwich spots in New Jersey, New York and Philly. You’re welcome.
Another town OKs cannabis shop amid NJ backlog for retail marijuana permits
NEWTON — A Sussex County municipality is moving forward with local approvals for a retail cannabis shop, even as the state continues to lag on allowing any “legal weed” sales beyond expansions of medical dispensaries. In Newton, an adult-use marijuana dispensary at 117 Water St. has gotten...
New Jersey’s Most Haunted Town – It’s Definitely Not What You Think
It's that time of year when everything scary, spooky, and haunted is in the spotlight, and each state has a "most haunted" town, but the one that was named most haunted for New Jersey is really going to surprise you. The findings were released earlier this summer, and if you...
Grab a Pint, The Best Beer in New Jersey is Right Here at the Jersey Shore
There are many different types of beer. Lager, ale, IPA (India Pale Ale), Pale, Ale, Pilsner, Porter, Stout, Brown Ale, etc. Whatever the type, it's one of America's favorite beverages, and a recent article from thelistwire.com listed the best beers in the United States including right here in New Jersey.
New Trend New Jersey Employees Should Be Aware Of: Quiet Firing
The workforce has gone through drastic changes since the COVID-19 Pandemic. There has been a major power struggle employees and management on various topics including working in office versus remote, better benefits and higher pay. All of these demands has lead to an exponential number of people, both in New...
Can you get fired for smoking weed in New Jersey?
Though weed is legal in New Jersey, companies can still fire their employees for being impaired on the clock. Earlier this month, the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission released guidelines to help businesses deal with employees suspected of impairment. Companies are allowed to screen employees for weed, but they aren’t allowed...
Carjackers tried stealing Land Rover from NJ Gov Murphy’s neighbor, reports say
MIDDLETOWN — Police are increasing their patrols around Governor Phil Murphy's private mansion after his next-door neighbor was targeted by carjackers, according to reports. News 12 New Jersey first reported on the attempted car theft that took place in broad daylight. Details of attempted carjacking on Murphy's street. Two...
It’s Official – These Are Undoubtedly New Jersey’s Favorite Drinks
If summer 2022 proved one thing here in New Jersey, it's that Garden State residents really like to drink. Before you jump to any conclusions, you should know that we're not necessarily talking about alcoholic beverages here. But that is a good question, too, so we'll get to that in just a few minutes.
Auntie Anne’s Pretzels Puts an Interesting Twist on Beer in New Jersey
Reading this will make you thirsty...and hungry. How many times have you done this? You're shopping at the Ocean County Mall when you have a craving for a buttery, salty, Auntie Anne's pretzel. It's the ultimate feeling of nostalgia for me, and many people. Auntie Anne's was actually founded not...
News 12
Guide: How to dispose of prescription medicines in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York
Have you ever needed to dispose of prescription medicines, but didn’t know how?. If the pill bottle is empty, remove the label, or black out your personal information, and recycle it. But if there is medication left over, you’ll want to dispose of it in a special place.
Uber pays huge $100 million settlement to New Jersey
Uber Technologies and a subsidiary have submitted a payment of $100 million to the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development after several audits found the ride-share company improperly classified hundreds of thousands of drivers as independent contractors. State Labor Commissioner Rob Asaro-Angelo said this meant Uber drivers were...
Fighting this E-ZPass ticket in NJ was incredibly easy
For me it was about three years ago, I was clocked doing 85 in a 55, ouch!. Now, my saying is if you're going to get a speeding ticket, at least make it worth it. In that instance, I was running pretty late for work and legitimately thought the speed limit was 70 MPH, so the officer was pretty lenient with me.
U.S. foreclosures near pre-COVID level, NJ 4th-highest in August
While activity is not all the way back, a gradual buildup following the lifting of COVID-19 moratoriums found nationwide foreclosure starts at 86% of their August 2019 levels last month, according to the latest report from ATTOM Data Solutions. Rick Sharga, ATTOM executive vice president of market intelligence, said the...
10 Best Pumpkin Patches in New Jersey, Chosen By You
Fall is a lot of fun in New Jersey. The beaches and summer make New Jersey unique and exciting. Pumpkin spice, leaves are changing, and pumpkin picking in the Garden State are some of the best pumpkin patches you'll ever find. Several of these farms have so much to offer...
Wow! How to Survive a Bear Attack in New Jersey
The largest land mammal in New Jersey is the bear, in fact, the "black" bear is the most common bear in the Garden State. According to the New Herald, Black Bears have been reported in most of New Jersey except for some "coastal towns along the Delaware Bay, South Jersey and along the Hudson River."
