NewsTimes
A New Mexico official who joined the Capitol attacks is barred from politics – but the little-known law behind the removal has some potential pitfalls for democracy
(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Aziz Huq, University of Chicago; David Landau, Florida State University, and Tom Ginsburg, University of Chicago. (THE CONVERSATION) A county court in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Sept. 6, 2022, became the first in...
realvail.com
Boebert at Club 20 debate: ‘In Washington D.C. the problem is there’s not enough of me’
The campaign for Democrat Adam Frisch, who is challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in the Nov. 8 election, on Sunday issued a press release on Saturday night’s Club 20 debate in Grand Junction, charging Boebert with dodging the issues important to Western Slope residents. The campaign for Boebert,...
Libertarian Party of Virginia dissolving after national party’s ‘bigoted’ turn, ex-chair says
If the main purpose of a political party is to run candidates for office, former Libertarian Party of Virginia Chairwoman Holly Ward says it felt like a “violation” to keep taking people’s money. “It’s clear that we can’t function,” Ward said in an interview as she explained why the party is dissolving as a corporation […] The post Libertarian Party of Virginia dissolving after national party’s ‘bigoted’ turn, ex-chair says appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
fox40jackson.com
Washington Post editorial board urges DC Mayor Bowser to take action on bussed migrants from Texas
The Washington Post editorial board is calling on Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser to formulate a long-term plan to help deal with Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to send busses of migrants up to the nation’s capital. The board noted Friday that Bowser, a democrat, has been challenged...
bethesdamagazine.com
Moore urges Montgomery County Democrats to take November election seriously
On a typical weekday morning, Zinnia — a restaurant and cafe on a corner of Colesville Road less than a mile from downtown Silver Spring — wouldn’t open until 8 a.m. But on Monday, more than 75 people were packed into the lower-level dining room of the establishment by 7:30 a.m., including scores of local Democrats: elected officials, candidates that had won their primary elections, and those who had been unsuccessful.
fox40jackson.com
Virginia parents protest critical race theory outside Loudoun County School Board meeting
Parents and community activists gathered outside a Loudoun County School Board meeting on Tuesday to demand “an end to the racist and divisive ideologies being infused into the government schools.”. Loudoun County has become the nerve center for parental activism in recent years, driving debates over critical race theory...
Maryland GOP candidates Cox and Peroutka shed connections to controversial groups and platforms
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Maryland Republican nominees for governor and attorney general have been shedding themselves of some controversial groups and social media platforms that have brought them heavy criticism even in their own party. Gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox reportedly took down more than 1,000 posts on Gab, a site known for white […]
NBC Washington
Question 4: Maryland Voters to Decide on Recreational Marijuana Legalization
Maryland voters will decide on Election Day this November whether to legalize recreational marijuana. A new ad campaign led by retired Baltimore Ravens football player Eugene Monroe launched in support of the referendum, known as Question 4. It’s meant to convince voters to support legalizing recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older.
The D.C. Housing Authority Pays Top Dollar To Landlords In Wealthy Areas. Some Say That’s Bad Policy.
In a city separated by race and class, D.C.’s Housing Authority is trying to bridge the divide with a seemingly simple solution: Paying landlords competitive rates to house poor residents. The public housing agency covers rent on behalf of more than 18,000 low-income households in D.C. via its housing...
NBC12
Decision Virginia: Everything you need to know about the 2022 elections
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 2022 mid-term elections are right around the corner, and before you go to the polls, here is everything you need to know ahead of casting your ballot. How do I register?. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 17. If you need to register...
NewsTimes
Local NY election official charged over absentee ballots
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A Republican county elections commissioner in upstate New York was accused Tuesday of applying for absentee ballots in the names of other people. Jason Schofield of the Rensselaer County Board of Elections was arraigned on an indictment charging him with using the names of eight registered voters to fraudulently apply for absentee ballots in the 2021 primary and general elections, when local offices were on the ballot.
Blue Ridge Muse
Virginia law enforcement officers who belong to the Oath Keepers are not serving in Floyd County
Circuit Court today in the Floyd County Courthouse is one of my weekly stops in news coverage for The Floyd Press. It also reminds us how fortunate we are to have an excellent police force in the Sheriff’s Department and our prosecutors in the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.
NBC12
Early voting set to start in Virginia amid changes to absentee voting requirements
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting Friday, Sept. 23, early voting begins across Virginia. That means you can show up at your voter registrar’s office and vote in person. But how exactly you cast that ballot may vary this year. “It might change, or it may look exactly the same,...
fox5dc.com
Virginia Attorney General creating team to crack down on election law violations
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is putting together a new team to crack down on any election law violations in the Commonwealth, saying he wants to ensure Virginia's "legality and purity in elections." The team is called the Election Integrity Unit and will comprise 20 attorneys, investigators and paralegals working...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Youngkin’s Executive Order addresses teacher shortage in Virginia
Governor Glenn Youngkin is taking steps to address the teacher shortage and learning loss in Virginia. Youngkin issued an executive order to solve the state of Virginia's teacher shortage through measures including recruiting retired teachers and concentrating recruitment and retention efforts in the most underserved areas. His order comes at a time when both the country and Virginia are experiencing a teacher shortage that may be caused by contentious political conflicts over education, the pandemic, or employee discontent with pay.
NewsTimes
Burgum unveils plan for North Dakota's child care 'crisis'
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota would spend up to $80 million in state savings over the next two years to address child care in the state, under a proposal pitched Tuesday by Gov. Doug Burgum. The GOP-led Legislature meets again in January and will consider the plan that...
dbknews.com
Maryland is no stranger to politicians who lie. Wes Moore must avoid being another.
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore speaks during the University of Maryland’s Gubernatorial Climate Forum on March 8, 2022. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. Whenever someone asks me where I’m from, I say I’m from Baltimore County. As someone from Pikesville, right...
Governor Hogan proclaims September 11 as a day of service and remembrance
The Governor’s Office of Service and Volunteerism and the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives launch annual statewide Just Serve Initiative
NewsTimes
Officials declare recent cases of ‘highly contagious’ rabbit disease the first in Connecticut
State officials on Monday confirmed the first cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 (RHDV2) in Connecticut. First identified in the United States in 2018, RHDV2, which is believed to have originated in Europe or Asia, is not a threat to humans but can be fatal to rabbits and other lagomorphs, according to officials. The disease has previously been detected in domestic rabbits in New Jersey and New York, officials said.
Virginia teenager earns perfect score on SAT
Out of two million people, only 500 students earn a perfect score on the SAT. A high school senior in Fairfax County became one of those 500 students when he took the exam.
