Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State plays to 3-3 draw at No. 14 AkronThe LanternAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Burgers in OhioIsla ChiuRichfield, OH
Women’s Soccer: McNamara scores twice as No. 22 Ohio State defeats Kent State 2-1 on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Related
wnewsj.com
Great Scott: Another shutout for red-hot Falcons
WINCHESTER — Clinton-Massie’s defense continues to shine as the boys soccer team won its fifth straight match Saturday, a 2-0 decision over Eastern High School. The Falcons are now 5-0-3 on the year after starting the season with three straight 1-1 ties. Richie Federle started the scoring, with...
wnewsj.com
Kings tops Clinton-Massie MS golfers again
The Clinton-Massie Middle School golf team was defeated by Kings 156 to 179 Monday at Majestic Springs Golf Club. This is the second straight match Clinton-Massie has lost to Kings, who had scores of 35, 36 and 38. Micah Ruther and Colson Morgan had the low scores for the Falcons...
wnewsj.com
Massie cheerleaders bring home trophies
The Clinton-Massie cheer squad took home several trophies from the Highland County Fair. In the squads’ first competition of the season, the Varsity Game Day team was second, the Varsity Performance team first and JV Game Day fourth in a varsity level competition. Kealey James won the tumbling contest...
whbc.com
The 2022 WHBC Sports High School Football Player of the Week
Each week the 1480 WHBC sports team gathers information from all around the county to determine who that week’s WHBC High School Football Player of the Week will be. They look at great performances from the games we cover: The Pro Football Hall of Fame Radio Game of the Week, the Aultcare TV game of the Week and the WHBCsports.com Stream game of the Week. Plus they take a look at all the other games around the county for outstanding efforts on the gridiron.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Solon leaving Greater Cleveland Conference for Suburban League
SOLON, Ohio — Northeast Ohio’s conference shuffling continued Monday night with the Suburban League’s announcement that Solon will be joining its National Conference. The Comets, who are currently a member of the Greater Cleveland Conference, will join the Suburban League next fall for the 2023-24 school year.
Cleveland.com Top 25: Riverside shakes area football rankings after ending Chardon’s 31-game win streak
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Riverside sent shockwaves through the Western Reserve Conference and Northeast Ohio by ending Chardon’s 31-game winning streak. In the weeks leading up to the Hilltoppers’ trip to Painesville, coach Mitch Hewitt characterized the Beavers as the best Riverside team he’s seen in 12 years. They lived up to that billing, bouncing back from a one-point loss the previous week at Mentor and putting themselves in the driver’s seat of their conference race.
Glenville and St. Edward stand firm, Chardon drops in AP high school football poll
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Riverside’s stunning 21-7 win over Chardon saw the Hilltoppers tumble down cleveland.com’s top 25. After being the state’s top-ranked Division III team in the first AP poll, Chardon dropped down to No. 4 despite finishing with the second most first-place votes (three). Northeast Ohio...
Jennifer Ilgauskas, wife of former Cleveland Cavaliers legend Zydrunas Ilgauskas, dies at 50
CLEVELAND — According to Zeis-McGreevey Funeral Homes and Berry-McGreevey-Martens Funeral Homes of Lakewood, Jennifer Ilgauskas, the wife of former long-time Cleveland Cavalier Zydrunas Ilgauskas, has passed away at the age of 50. Jennifer was the owner of many Northeast Ohio-based companies including Rebound Physical Therapy, North Olmsted Urgent Care,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Catching Up With Lil’ John
A man who needs no introduction stopped by the New Day studios at FOX 8 Tuesday.
Cleveland State University is Top Ohio College in U.S. News & World Report Social Mobility Rankings
CWRU top Ohio university overall, but CSU gets high marks for helping low income students succeed
4 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio
If you're in the mood for a tasty burger, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this old-school establishment is known for their delicious burgers. Check out customer favorites like the Czar burger (a Swiss cheeseburger covered in grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and bleu cheese dressing), the B.O.M.B. (a burger covered in mac & cheese and bacon and served on a pretzel roll), and the Kiev (a burger on Texas toast with chopped onions, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, some of the restaurant's famous chili, and sour cream). Be sure to bring cash as Whitey's doesn't accept credit cards.
Body of Olmsted Falls man washes up on Lake Erie
The man whose body washed up on the Lake Erie shore over the weekend is a 35-year-old Westlake resident, officials said. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday identified the man as Adam J. Schwertner, who was reported missing to Westlake police on Sept. 2, according to a news release from Lakewood police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Water spills into the streets in Parma
Water was seen spilling into the street near State Rd.
NE Ohio driver trapped, killed in culvert crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash.
I-76 reopens hours after crash closed the highway
Interstate 76 Eastbound has closed because of a crash.
Cleveland Heights, Lakewood officials ask why NOPEC electric rates got so high amid plan to drop customers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — NOPEC’s plan to lower electric bills for 550,000 customers by purging them is drawing criticism, again. First it came from a competitor and state regulators. Now questions are coming from two elected officials in Cleveland’s suburbs and consumer advocacy groups. The Ohio Consumers Power...
Person in custody following SWAT situation in Canton
CLEVELAND — A person is in custody following a SWAT situation that occurred in Canton on Tuesday morning. According to Canton Police, its SWAT team was at a residence with a barricaded subject in the 900 block of Rosemont CT NW. The area was contained and the subject is now in custody.
wwnytv.com
17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Ohio
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A teen from Oklahoma who had been missing for the last 10 months was found in Ohio Monday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Shawna Justice, 17, was reported missing to the Woodward County Sheriff’s Office in December of 2021. The Akron Police...
Authorities identify body washed up on shore in Lakewood as 35YO Westlake man
The Lakewood Police Department has released the identity of a man whose body was found on Lake Erie's shoreline over the weekend as that of 35-year-old Adam J. Schwertner, of Westlake.
cleveland19.com
Woman survives I-76 crash after her car flies into ditch, other car flips
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Alexis Durst is bruised and traumatized after surviving a terrifying car crash on I-76 west near the Arlington exit in Akron, Friday evening. Luckily, no one was seriously injured. “They turn on their left blinker and they immediately just started moving over and pushing me into...
Comments / 0