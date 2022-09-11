Read full article on original website
Yellow Veil Pictures Nabs U.S. Rights to ‘Ashkal’ Following TIFF Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)
Yellow Veil Pictures has acquired U.S. distribution rights to “Ashkal,” following its screening at the Toronto International Film Festival. The murder mystery is the second feature from Tunisian director Youssef Chebbi and had its world premiere earlier this year at Cannes as part of the Directors’ Fortnight section. Yellow Veil Pictures plans to release the film theatrically in 2023. “Ashkal” is set amongst derelict, half-finished apartment complexes of a former regime, where a mysterious burnt body is discovered by two police officers. The corpse reveals a puzzling repetition of events. As the investigation progresses, a network of violence and corruption is...
Rebel Wilson Drama ‘The Almond and the Seahorse’ Acquired by IFC Films
IFC Films has acquired the North American rights to “The Almond and the Seahorse,” a drama that marks the first dramatic role for “Pitch Perfect” star Rebel Wilson. “The Almond and the Seahorse” will make its world premiere at the upcoming Zurich Film Festival, and IFC Films has already set its release date for both in theaters and on demand for Dec. 16.
TIFF: Ti West Sets ‘MaXXXine’ as Third Film in ‘X’ World
A24 and director Ti West have unveiled MaXXXine as the third film set in the world of their X slasher horror franchise. The announcement was made last night at the Toronto Film Festival as part of the Midnight Madness program during a screening of Pearl at the Royal Alexander Theatre. West will write and direct MaXXXine, with Mia Goth reprising one of her two roles in X.More from The Hollywood ReporterTIFF: Tubi Nabs 'Amityville Curse' Novel Adaptation, 'Marry F*** Kill' Genre Pics'Nuclear' Review: Oliver Stone's Lazy Case for Nuclear Power'Devotion' Review: Despite a Passionate Jonathan Majors, This Korean War Epic...
Neon Buys TIFF Environmental Thriller ‘How to Blow Up a Pipeline’
Neon has acquired the North American rights to the thriller “How to Blow Up a Pipeline” out of the Toronto International Film Festival, where it world premiered in the auteur-driven Platform section. Based on Andreas Malm’s manifesto tackling the climate crisis, the film is directed by Daniel Goldhaber (“CAM”); produced, co-written and stars Ariela Barer (“Runaways”, “Atypical”); co-written by Jordan Sjol and edited by Daniel Garber (“CAM,” “Some Kind of Heaven”). “How to Blow Up a Pipeline” follows a group of young environmental activists who set out to sabotage an oil pipeline in a timely thriller that’s described as “part high-stakes heist,...
Jack Ging Dies: Actor In ‘Mannix’ And ‘The A-Team’ Was 90
Jack Ging, an actor who had more than 50 film and television roles from the 1950s through the 1990s, died Sept. 9 at his home in La Quinta, Calilf. No cause was given Ging was best known as General Harlan “Bull” Fulbright on NBC’s The A-Team, and was a recurring character as Lt. Dan Ives in the detective show Mannix in the 1960s. He was also known for a supporting role in the final season of Tales of Wells Fargo, starring Dale Robertson. Born to farmers in Oklahoma, he served in the US Marine Corps for four years and was honorably discharged....
‘The Fabelmans’ Trailer: Steven Spielberg Films His Childhood and Follows His Heart (Video)
Hours after the film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival to largely positive reviews, Steven Spielberg has just revealed the first trailer for “The Fabelmans,” a film about his own childhood, his parents and learning to love the movies. The film premiered at the...
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Director Edward Berger, Producer Malte Grunert Reteaming on ‘The Last Adventure’ Remake
Director Edward Berger and producer Malte Grunert are set to follow up their new adaption of Erich Maria Remarque’s harrowing war novel “All Quiet on the Western Front” with a much more upbeat work, a remake of the rollicking 1967 French-Italian pic “The Last Adventure,” which starred Alain Delon, Lino Ventura and Joanna Shimkus. Grunert and Berger had been working on the remake and were already in development when “All Quiet on the Western Front,” which makes its world premiere at the Toronto fest Sept. 12, came along. They are now planning to return to the project after Berger finishes his next...
Tyler Perry on ‘A Jazzman’s Blues,’ a Film 27 Years in the Making, Inspired by His Childhood (Video)
TIFF 2022: ”Growing up in rural Louisiana, I know these people very well,“ Perry said. ”So all of this world was already in me, in my DNA“. “A Jazzman’s Blues” was a movie adventure 27 years in the making for Tyler Perry, who wrote the screenplay in 1995, the first ever for the prodigious writer-director-actor-magnate. After the project stalled in the mid-2000s, cameras finally started rolling last year in Savannah, Georgia. And in 2022, the sprawling, music-filled Southern Gothic romance of Perry’s dreams was born.
‘Pennywise: The Story of IT’ Documentary Lands UK Distribution Deal
Iconic killer clown and personification of evil Pennywise is the reason for so many childhood fears. From stray balloons floating in the streets to blood in the bathroom sink, you can thank the iconic 1990 miniseries IT for your fear of big honking clown shoes. Based on Stephen King's 1986 novel, the miniseries has haunted viewers for over thirty years now. And a new documentary, Pennywise: The Story of IT, will soon take us on a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the series, and Deadline reports that UK distribution rights for the film will be picked up by Kaleidoscope Home Entertainment.
Barbara Hershey Joins Nick Nolte In Psychological Thriller ‘Eugene The Marine’ — TIFF Market
EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominee Barbara Hershey (The Portrait Of A Lady) is attached to join Nick Nolte in Hank Bedford’s feature Eugene The Marine. Nolte will play Gene, a former marine and widower who finds his highly regimented life deteriorating after his son begins pressuring him to sell his longtime home. Hershey, well known for her work in movies including Hannah and Her Sisters, Beaches, The Portrait of a Lady and Black Swan, will play Frances, a mysteriously familiar woman who sparks a new chapter in his life.
Sofia Coppola Sets ‘Priscilla’ As Next Film For A24 With Cailee Spaeny And Jacob Elordi Tapped To Play Priscilla And Elvis Presley
Sofia Coppola has set her sights on her next film as the Oscar-winner is set to direct the feature film Priscilla, which is based on the memoir Elvis and Me by Priscilla Beaulieu Presley with Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi set to play Priscilla and Elvis Presley. Published in 1985, Presley’s intimate account of her life with Elvis became a New York Times Bestseller and an international sensation. Coppola adapted the script as well. Insiders say Coppola had been eyeing this film for some time as her follow-up to On The Rocks and began putting the pieces together to the film off the ground by this...
How to Watch ‘Elvis’ Online: You Can Now Stream the New Austin Butler Film at Home
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The King is back. After rocking the box office since earlier this summer — and earning a reported $141 million so far — Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s epic telling of the rock & roll legend, has finally hit streaming services.
TIFF: Steven Spielberg Says Pandemic Made Him Realize ‘The Fabelmans’ Was a Film He Had to “Get Out of Me Now”
The morning after Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans had its world premiere in Toronto — a screening that immediately catapulted the film into pundits‘ top movie lists going into awards season — the director and his cast sat down to talk about the movie with festival CEO Cameron Bailey. Telling the story of Spielberg’s early life in post-WWII Arizona and his earliest flashes of filmmaking insight alongside family trauma, the film is by far the director’s most personal to date, and stars Gabriel LaBelle as Sammy Fabelman, based on Spielberg, together with Paul Dano, Michelle Williams, Seth Rogan and Judd Hirsch.More from The...
Sackler Documentary ‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’ Wins Venice 2022 Golden Lion for Best Film
Laura Poitras’s documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodshed has won the 2022 Golden Lion for best film at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. The documentary follows the life of artist Nan Goldin and her campaign against the Sackler family, the pharmaceutical dynasty that was greatly responsible for the opioid epidemic. More from The Hollywood ReporterToronto Flashback: Brendan Fraser Rode to TIFF With 'Crash' 18 Years AgoBo Brundin, Actor in 'The Great Waldo Pepper,' Dies at 85TIFF: How Michael Grandage Landed Harry Styles and Emma Corrin for LGBT Drama 'My Policeman' Poitras, an Oscar-winner for her Edward Snowden documentary Citizenfour, dedicated the prize...
‘Amy’ Director Asif Kapadia Set to Helm ‘2073’ Documentary Thriller
Oscar-winning director Asif Kapadia is set to direct 2073, a documentary thriller set in a dystopian future. Neon, Double Agent and Film4 will co-finance and executive produce the project. 2073 will tackle challenges the world faces and is inspired by Chris Marker’s iconic 1962 featurette La Jetée, about a time traveler who risks his life to change the course of history and save the future of humanity. More from The Hollywood ReporterKeanu Reeves-Fronted Formula 1 Series, Vogue, Wagatha Christie Trial and Asif Kapadia on New Disney+ U.K. Doc SlateRobbie Williams Doc Series in the Works at Netflix, Asif Kapadia ProducingAmy Winehouse Biopic...
Here’s What Michael Keaton Said That Got the New Emmy Winner Bleeped
Emmy viewers watching the awards ceremony on NBC or Peacock may have noticed Michael Keaton’s speech momentarily cut out. But what did the newly-minted Emmy winner say that had producers cutting his audio?. In an extended speech, the “Batman” actor thanked his family and loved ones for always supporting...
Christian Slater Revealed As Part Of ‘Willow’ Cast – D23
Christian Slater will be seen in upcoming Disney+ series Willow,the upcoming live-action series based on the 1988 fantasy film directed by Ron Howard. Slater’s casting was revealed today during Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim. No details on his role were shared, other than he will play a “character aiding in quest.” The series, which picks up years after the events of the movie, introduces new characters and is set in a world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls and other mystical creatures flourish. An unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must...
Toronto Review: Benjamin Millepied’s ‘Carmen’
For questionable reasons, some very talented people got it into their heads that it would be a great idea to redress Georges Bizet’s classic 1875 musical Carmen for the big screen by throwing out everything—the setting, the era and, most of all, the music—and replacing it with a misguided attempt at relevance by setting it on the contemporary U.S. and Mexican border. It’s evident from the outset that nothing about this trendy approach works at all and it only gets worse as it goes along. Perhaps some viewers will be sucked in by the enterprise’s devotion to its own relevance, but...
Ti West's 'MaXXXine' Was Inspired by the VHS Boom of the 1980s
There have been a lot of great horror films in 2022, but one of the best genre revelations this year has been A24’s slasher hit X directed by Ti West. X has become the surprising horror franchise fans never knew they needed, and the film’s prequel Pearl is heading to theaters this Friday. If that wasn’t enough, at the TIFF premiere of Pearl this week, West shocked the world again by announcing the third film in his slasher franchise, MaXXXine, with a reveal trailer teasing star Mia Goth’s return as the title character. The story will see Maxine finally set her sights on Hollywood to accomplish her ultimate goal of becoming a star. While that’s all we know about the sequel for now, West also teased that MaXXXine is thematically inspired by the VHS boom of the 1980s.
