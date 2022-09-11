A’ja Wilson has been the face of the Las Vegas Aces franchise ever since she was picked No. 1 in 2018. She has lived up to that billing on and off the court, and now she has the team one victory away from the organization’s first WNBA championship. Las Vegas leads the best-of-five series 2-0 heading into Game 3 against the Sun on Thursday night in Connecticut. “She gets it. She understands leadership,” first-year Aces coach Becky Hammon said. “I was watching like everybody else was watching from afar. She’s got beast skills. She’s a beast human. She’s a good one. I’ll go to battle with her any day.” Wilson has been nearly unstoppable this season on both ends of the court, winning both the WNBA’s MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards. It’s the second MVP award for the 26-year-old forward, who has raised her game to another level in the playoffs. She is the first player in league history to have five straight games of 20 points and 10 rebounds in the WNBA playoffs.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 8 MINUTES AGO