CBS Sports
Sean Payton explains Saints were going to draft Patrick Mahomes before Chiefs traded up: 'It was gonna happen'
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes had yet another magnificent season opener on Sunday, completing 30 of 39 passes for 360 yards and five touchdowns in a 44-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Chiefs are 5-0 in Week 1 games with Mahomes, and head coach Andy Reid simply chalks his Week 1 success up to his quarterback being great.
CBS Sports
Titans' A.J. Moore: Ruled out for season
Moore (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after exiting Sunday's season opener against the Giants, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports. Moore was shaken up in the first half of Sunday's matchup and had to be carted to the locker room. He also missed time during the preseason due to an undisclosed injury and will ultimately be forced to miss the rest of the 2022 campaign as a result of his ankle injury.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Austin Jackson: Making strides
Jackson's ankle is improving and the team is taking it day-by-day, according to head coach Mike McDaniel, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Jackson suffered the injury in the Dolphins' win over the Patriots on Sunday. The starting right tackle was supposedly in good enough shape to return to the game if need be, however the team is taking a cautious approach with Jackson heading into Week 2 against the Ravens. If he is unable to suit up, Greg Little would likely draw the start in his place.
Major Injury Concerns with Dolphins Offensive Line
Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson both were missing from the start of practice Wednesday
CBS Sports
Peyton Manning nearly lost his mind watching the Broncos during final minute of shocking loss to Seahawks
If Peyton Manning was the head coach of the Broncos, he definitely wouldn't have kicked the field goal during the final minute of Denver's shocking 17-16 loss to the Seahawks. The reason we know what Manning was thinking is because he was hosting his first "ManningCast" of the season on Monday night.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Brett Maher: Moves back to practice squad
Maher reverted to the Cowboys' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Maher was limited to just one field-goal attempt after being elevated from Dallas' practice squad ahead of Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay. The 32-year-old will be available for two more such elevations before the team is forced to sign him to the active roster moving forward this season.
CBS Sports
Jets' Tyler Conklin: Scores late TD in Week 1 loss
Conklin caught four of seven targets for 14 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-9 loss to Baltimore. Conklin and C.J. Uzomah were both expected to play prominent roles after being signed in free agency, but Conklin was targeted on seven of the eight passes Joe Flacco threw to tight ends, with the other going to Lawrence Cager rather than Uzomah. Conklin didn't make much of the volume until he hauled in a three-yard touchdown in the final minute, but he'll have some appeal at the thin tight-end position in Week 2 against the Browns and beyond if the Jets continue to give him the vast majority of targets at the position.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Eno Benjamin: Earns three touches Sunday
Benjamin totaled four carries for 28 yards and reeled in three of four targets for 33 yards during Sunday's 44-21 defeat to the Chiefs. Like last season, James Conner led the Cardinals backfield with 15 touches and 47 (of 65) offensive snaps, but his primary backup changed from Chase Edmonds to Benjamin. Among the team's reserve running backs, Benjamin was the only one to get a play on offense (22), while Darrel Williams (15) and Jonathan Ward (14) were contained to special-teams snaps. Considering the usage, Benjamin is kicking off the current campaign as the No. 2 RB in Arizona, which could yield fruit if Conner misses any time.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: DNP on estimated injury report
Butker (ankle) was estimated as a non-participant on Kansas City's injury report Monday, though the team did not formally practice, Matt McMullen of the team's official site reports. Butker had to be carted off the field after he suffered an ankle injury on a kickoff during Sunday's season-opening win against...
CBS Sports
Jaguars' James Robinson: Leads backfield Sunday
Robinson (Achilles) rushed 11 times for 66 yards and a touchdown while catching one of two targets for three yards and another score in Sunday's 28-22 loss to Washington. Robinson was removed from the injury report before the game despite suffering a torn Achilles last December. The 2020 waiver-wire sensation didn't appear limited at all, quickly outplaying Travis Etienne Jr. (initially named starter by the team) and taking over most of the work in the second half. It is unclear if head coach Doug Pederson will now use Robinson as the lead back or if he truly wants to split work between the two heading into a Week 2 matchup against the Colts. Regardless, Robinson -- and his miraculous recovery from an Achilles tear nine months ago -- should immediately become one of the hotter waiver claims once the dust settles from Week 1.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Excellent performance in win
Falter (5-3) earned the victory Tuesday in Miami, striking out four in six innings while allowing a run on four hits. Falter allowed a solo homer to Bryan De La Cruz in the fifth inning and scattered three singles the rest of the way as he limited Miami to one run. He's been the winning pitcher in each of his last five starts and has a 2.43 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 22:2 K:BB in 29.2 innings in that span. Tuesday's start was his fourth straight without issuing a walk. With Zack Wheeler (forearm) nearing a return, Falter may only get one more start for the Phillies before moving to a bullpen role.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Ja'Wuan James: Placed on IR
James (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. James suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Sunday's win over the Jets, putting an early end to his season. The 30-year-old missed all of last year with an Achilles issue as well. The Ravens will remain thin at tackle until Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is ready to return.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Fails to deliver on hype
Pollard rushed six times for eight yards and caught both of his targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 19-3 loss to Tampa Bay. Pollard was bottled up by Tampa Bay's ferocious defensive front, as was nearly every offensive player for the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. A trendy upside pick in draft circles this year, the explosive back fell flat and was outshined by the supposedly declining Ezekiel Elliott. For now, it appears to still be the veteran's show in Dallas, but Pollard will likely put together better performances than what we saw in Week 1. The Cowboys will be forced to rely on their rushing attack while Dak Prescott (thumb) recovers from surgery, so both backs could see a big uptick in touches against the Bengals next Sunday.
NBC Sports
Kay Adams preaches patience for Patriots after loss to Miami
Plenty of New England Patriots fans are in panic mode following the team's abysmal performance in the season opener. The struggling offense didn't provide much reason for optimism in the 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Of course, it's only Week 1. A bounce-back game next week on the road...
CBS Sports
Texans' Davis Mills: Solid effort in Week 1 tie
Mills completed 23 of 37 passes for 240 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Texans' 20-20 tie with the Colts on Sunday. He also rushed twice for minus-1 yard and lost a fumble. Mills nearly turned in a mistake-free effort and was key in the Texans outperforming...
Fifty years after undefeated season, current Dolphins hold 1972 team in reverence
Mike McDaniel was born a decade — 10 years, one month and 20 days, to be exact — after the 1972 Dolphins hoisted the Lombardi Trophy and became the first team in NFL history to achieve a perfect season.
