Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Visit The Country's Largest Oktoberfest in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Related
Bengals Reportedly Suffered Significant Longterm Injury Sunday
The Cincinnati Bengals lost a heartbreaker on Sunday, falling to their division rival Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime to open the 2022 season. In the process, the AFC North franchise reportedly suffered a significant injury, too. According to a report from the NFL Network, the Bengals lost a key special teams...
Cincy Jungle
Twitter reactions to Bengals’ loss to Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a combination of five turnovers and the loss of long-snapper Clark Harris. Despite all that went against them, Joe Burrow and the Bengals had multiple chances to pull off a win they had no business taking. The game came down to a few head-scratching decisions and fans are just as mad as they are disappointed.
Steelers RB Najee Harris gets optimistic injury update after going down vs. Bengals
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 1 win against the Cincinnati Bengals came at a price after both Najee Harris and TJ Watt suffered injuries during the contest. While Watt’s injury has been diagnosed as a torn pec that could sideline him for some time, the update on Harris’ condition has been more positive. According to Mike […] The post Steelers RB Najee Harris gets optimistic injury update after going down vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
Why is there is no 'Monday Night Football' doubleheader in Week 1? NFL adds a twist to the prime-time window
For those who are just getting back into the NFL waters after an offseason of hibernation, you may be wondering why there is no "Monday Night Football" doubleheader on the Week 1 slate. After all, this has been a staple on the schedule dating back to 2006, with the late game (typically a 10:15 p.m. ET kickoff) featuring West Coast clubs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Sean Payton explains Saints were going to draft Patrick Mahomes before Chiefs traded up: 'It was gonna happen'
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes had yet another magnificent season opener on Sunday, completing 30 of 39 passes for 360 yards and five touchdowns in a 44-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Chiefs are 5-0 in Week 1 games with Mahomes, and head coach Andy Reid simply chalks his Week 1 success up to his quarterback being great.
CBS Sports
Peyton Manning nearly lost his mind watching the Broncos during final minute of shocking loss to Seahawks
If Peyton Manning was the head coach of the Broncos, he definitely wouldn't have kicked the field goal during the final minute of Denver's shocking 17-16 loss to the Seahawks. The reason we know what Manning was thinking is because he was hosting his first "ManningCast" of the season on Monday night.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Will be limited Wednesday
Head coach Zac Taylor said Higgins is making good progress through the NFL's concussion protocol, but the wideout will be a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports. Higgins will have two more opportunities to upgrade to full participation ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys, and...
CBS Sports
Jets' Tyler Conklin: Scores late TD in Week 1 loss
Conklin caught four of seven targets for 14 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-9 loss to Baltimore. Conklin and C.J. Uzomah were both expected to play prominent roles after being signed in free agency, but Conklin was targeted on seven of the eight passes Joe Flacco threw to tight ends, with the other going to Lawrence Cager rather than Uzomah. Conklin didn't make much of the volume until he hauled in a three-yard touchdown in the final minute, but he'll have some appeal at the thin tight-end position in Week 2 against the Browns and beyond if the Jets continue to give him the vast majority of targets at the position.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Brett Maher: Moves back to practice squad
Maher reverted to the Cowboys' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Maher was limited to just one field-goal attempt after being elevated from Dallas' practice squad ahead of Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay. The 32-year-old will be available for two more such elevations before the team is forced to sign him to the active roster moving forward this season.
CBS Sports
Texans' Davis Mills: Solid effort in Week 1 tie
Mills completed 23 of 37 passes for 240 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Texans' 20-20 tie with the Colts on Sunday. He also rushed twice for minus-1 yard and lost a fumble. Mills nearly turned in a mistake-free effort and was key in the Texans outperforming...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: DNP on estimated injury report
Butker (ankle) was estimated as a non-participant on Kansas City's injury report Monday, though the team did not formally practice, Matt McMullen of the team's official site reports. Butker had to be carted off the field after he suffered an ankle injury on a kickoff during Sunday's season-opening win against...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Eno Benjamin: Earns three touches Sunday
Benjamin totaled four carries for 28 yards and reeled in three of four targets for 33 yards during Sunday's 44-21 defeat to the Chiefs. Like last season, James Conner led the Cardinals backfield with 15 touches and 47 (of 65) offensive snaps, but his primary backup changed from Chase Edmonds to Benjamin. Among the team's reserve running backs, Benjamin was the only one to get a play on offense (22), while Darrel Williams (15) and Jonathan Ward (14) were contained to special-teams snaps. Considering the usage, Benjamin is kicking off the current campaign as the No. 2 RB in Arizona, which could yield fruit if Conner misses any time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Stacks up 12 stops
Brooks posted 12 tackles (10 solo) in Monday's 17-16 win over the Broncos. Brooks led the NFL with 184 tackles last season, and he picked up right where he left off by leading the Seahawks in stops Week 1. As long as he's healthy, he's a premier IDP option.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Ja'Wuan James: Placed on IR
James (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. James suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Sunday's win over the Jets, putting an early end to his season. The 30-year-old missed all of last year with an Achilles issue as well. The Ravens will remain thin at tackle until Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is ready to return.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' James Robinson: Leads backfield Sunday
Robinson (Achilles) rushed 11 times for 66 yards and a touchdown while catching one of two targets for three yards and another score in Sunday's 28-22 loss to Washington. Robinson was removed from the injury report before the game despite suffering a torn Achilles last December. The 2020 waiver-wire sensation didn't appear limited at all, quickly outplaying Travis Etienne Jr. (initially named starter by the team) and taking over most of the work in the second half. It is unclear if head coach Doug Pederson will now use Robinson as the lead back or if he truly wants to split work between the two heading into a Week 2 matchup against the Colts. Regardless, Robinson -- and his miraculous recovery from an Achilles tear nine months ago -- should immediately become one of the hotter waiver claims once the dust settles from Week 1.
Instant analysis after Bengals lose to Steelers OT thriller
The Cincinnati Bengals put up an ugly first half of football during the season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That still wasn’t enough to put the game out of reach thanks to a strong defensive effort. In the end, the game came right down to the wire with the Bengals driving late with a chance to take the lead right near the two-minute warning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Fails to deliver on hype
Pollard rushed six times for eight yards and caught both of his targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 19-3 loss to Tampa Bay. Pollard was bottled up by Tampa Bay's ferocious defensive front, as was nearly every offensive player for the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. A trendy upside pick in draft circles this year, the explosive back fell flat and was outshined by the supposedly declining Ezekiel Elliott. For now, it appears to still be the veteran's show in Dallas, but Pollard will likely put together better performances than what we saw in Week 1. The Cowboys will be forced to rely on their rushing attack while Dak Prescott (thumb) recovers from surgery, so both backs could see a big uptick in touches against the Bengals next Sunday.
CBS Sports
Angels' Andrew Velazquez: Shut down with torn meniscus
Velazquez was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right meniscus tear. Velazquez sustained the injury in Tuesday's game against the Guardians and will be sidelined for the remainder of the season after receiving the diagnosis. The 28-year-old played in a career-high 125 games in 2022 and slashed .196/.236/.304 with nine homers, 37 runs, 28 RBI and 17 stolen bases. Velazquez will soon undergo surgery and is facing a recovery timetable of approximately 6-to-8 weeks, so he should be back to full strength for spring training.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Listed as limited on practice estimate
Smith-Schuster (shoulder) was listed as limited on Monday's practice estimate, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. In his debut with Kansas City in Sunday's 44-21 win over the Cardinals, Smith-Schuster logged 46 of a possible 70 snaps on offense en route to catching six of his eight targets for 79 yards. Following his listing on Monday's initial injury report, the wideout's status will be worth monitoring ahead of Thursday night's game against the Chargers, but so far there's nothing to suggest that Smith-Schuster is in danger of sitting out the contest.
CBS Sports
Tanner Gentry: Released by Bills
Gentry was released from the Bills' practice squad Wednesday, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports. After rejoining the Bills' practice unit Aug. 31, Gentry will look for another opportunity elsewhere after being let go Wednesday. The wide receiver hasn't played in an NFL game since 2017, when he caught three passes for 35 yards while appearing in four contests with the Bears.
Comments / 0