CBS Sports
Why is there is no 'Monday Night Football' doubleheader in Week 1? NFL adds a twist to the prime-time window
For those who are just getting back into the NFL waters after an offseason of hibernation, you may be wondering why there is no "Monday Night Football" doubleheader on the Week 1 slate. After all, this has been a staple on the schedule dating back to 2006, with the late game (typically a 10:15 p.m. ET kickoff) featuring West Coast clubs.
CBS Sports
Sean Payton explains Saints were going to draft Patrick Mahomes before Chiefs traded up: 'It was gonna happen'
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes had yet another magnificent season opener on Sunday, completing 30 of 39 passes for 360 yards and five touchdowns in a 44-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Chiefs are 5-0 in Week 1 games with Mahomes, and head coach Andy Reid simply chalks his Week 1 success up to his quarterback being great.
CBS Sports
Titans' A.J. Moore: Ruled out for season
Moore (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after exiting Sunday's season opener against the Giants, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports. Moore was shaken up in the first half of Sunday's matchup and had to be carted to the locker room. He also missed time during the preseason due to an undisclosed injury and will ultimately be forced to miss the rest of the 2022 campaign as a result of his ankle injury.
CBS Sports
Peyton Manning nearly lost his mind watching the Broncos during final minute of shocking loss to Seahawks
If Peyton Manning was the head coach of the Broncos, he definitely wouldn't have kicked the field goal during the final minute of Denver's shocking 17-16 loss to the Seahawks. The reason we know what Manning was thinking is because he was hosting his first "ManningCast" of the season on Monday night.
CBS Sports
Jets' Tyler Conklin: Scores late TD in Week 1 loss
Conklin caught four of seven targets for 14 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-9 loss to Baltimore. Conklin and C.J. Uzomah were both expected to play prominent roles after being signed in free agency, but Conklin was targeted on seven of the eight passes Joe Flacco threw to tight ends, with the other going to Lawrence Cager rather than Uzomah. Conklin didn't make much of the volume until he hauled in a three-yard touchdown in the final minute, but he'll have some appeal at the thin tight-end position in Week 2 against the Browns and beyond if the Jets continue to give him the vast majority of targets at the position.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Brett Maher: Moves back to practice squad
Maher reverted to the Cowboys' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Maher was limited to just one field-goal attempt after being elevated from Dallas' practice squad ahead of Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay. The 32-year-old will be available for two more such elevations before the team is forced to sign him to the active roster moving forward this season.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Eno Benjamin: Earns three touches Sunday
Benjamin totaled four carries for 28 yards and reeled in three of four targets for 33 yards during Sunday's 44-21 defeat to the Chiefs. Like last season, James Conner led the Cardinals backfield with 15 touches and 47 (of 65) offensive snaps, but his primary backup changed from Chase Edmonds to Benjamin. Among the team's reserve running backs, Benjamin was the only one to get a play on offense (22), while Darrel Williams (15) and Jonathan Ward (14) were contained to special-teams snaps. Considering the usage, Benjamin is kicking off the current campaign as the No. 2 RB in Arizona, which could yield fruit if Conner misses any time.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: DNP on estimated injury report
Butker (ankle) was estimated as a non-participant on Kansas City's injury report Monday, though the team did not formally practice, Matt McMullen of the team's official site reports. Butker had to be carted off the field after he suffered an ankle injury on a kickoff during Sunday's season-opening win against...
CBS Sports
Texans' Davis Mills: Solid effort in Week 1 tie
Mills completed 23 of 37 passes for 240 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Texans' 20-20 tie with the Colts on Sunday. He also rushed twice for minus-1 yard and lost a fumble. Mills nearly turned in a mistake-free effort and was key in the Texans outperforming...
CBS Sports
Jaguars' James Robinson: Leads backfield Sunday
Robinson (Achilles) rushed 11 times for 66 yards and a touchdown while catching one of two targets for three yards and another score in Sunday's 28-22 loss to Washington. Robinson was removed from the injury report before the game despite suffering a torn Achilles last December. The 2020 waiver-wire sensation didn't appear limited at all, quickly outplaying Travis Etienne Jr. (initially named starter by the team) and taking over most of the work in the second half. It is unclear if head coach Doug Pederson will now use Robinson as the lead back or if he truly wants to split work between the two heading into a Week 2 matchup against the Colts. Regardless, Robinson -- and his miraculous recovery from an Achilles tear nine months ago -- should immediately become one of the hotter waiver claims once the dust settles from Week 1.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Stacks up 12 stops
Brooks posted 12 tackles (10 solo) in Monday's 17-16 win over the Broncos. Brooks led the NFL with 184 tackles last season, and he picked up right where he left off by leading the Seahawks in stops Week 1. As long as he's healthy, he's a premier IDP option.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Listed as limited on practice estimate
Smith-Schuster (shoulder) was listed as limited on Monday's practice estimate, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. In his debut with Kansas City in Sunday's 44-21 win over the Cardinals, Smith-Schuster logged 46 of a possible 70 snaps on offense en route to catching six of his eight targets for 79 yards. Following his listing on Monday's initial injury report, the wideout's status will be worth monitoring ahead of Thursday night's game against the Chargers, but so far there's nothing to suggest that Smith-Schuster is in danger of sitting out the contest.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Ja'Wuan James: Suffers significant injury
James tore his left Achilles tendon according to head coach John Harbaugh, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. James joined the Ravens last offseason and missed the entire year due to an Achilles injury. Now he'll miss the rest of the 2022 season with a similar injury. James was starting at left tackle in place of Ronnie Staley, who is still recovering from a 2021 season-ending ankle injury.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Gets 14 touches in Week 1 win
Penny rushed 12 times for 60 yards and caught two of three targets for seven yards in Monday's 17-16 win over the Broncos. Penny picked up where he left off late last season as Seattle's featured back, as other Seahawks running backs combined for just one rushing attempt. Penny put the ball on the ground at the end of a 26-yard run in the second quarter, but a mix of hustle and awareness from center Austin Blythe to get on top of it ensured that Seattle kept possession. A would-be 23-yard run was erased by a holding penalty in the third, but Penny still averaged a productive 5.0 yards on the carries that counted. The eventual return of rookie second-round pick Kenneth Walker (hernia) could complicate matters, but Penny should monopolize carries until that point, and Walker may not be ready for his NFL debut when the Seahawks face the 49ers in Week 2.
CBS Sports
Tanner Gentry: Released by Bills
Gentry was released from the Bills' practice squad Wednesday, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports. After rejoining the Bills' practice unit Aug. 31, Gentry will look for another opportunity elsewhere after being let go Wednesday. The wide receiver hasn't played in an NFL game since 2017, when he caught three passes for 35 yards while appearing in four contests with the Bears.
Chiefs Announces Kicker Harrison Butker Is Out vs. Chargers
He suffered a left ankle injury on Sunday and won’t be ready in time for Thursday night.
Los Angeles Chargers rule out receiver Keenan Allen for ‘TNF’ vs. Chiefs
The Los Angeles Chargers, as expected, ruled out wide receiver Keenan Allen for Thursday night’s game against the Kansas City
CBS Sports
Bengals' Clark Harris: Expected to miss extended time
Harris (biceps) is expected to miss extended time after being diagnosed with a torn biceps Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Harris suffered the injury during Sunday's loss to the Steelers and didn't return to the contest, which forced third-string tight end Mitchell Wilcox into long-snapping duties for the remainder of the game. The experiment with Wilcox didn't work out well; Pittsburgh blocked a game-winning extra-point attempt at the end of regulation, and Cincinnati missed a potential 29-yard game-winning field goal in overtime thanks to a high snap. The Bengals have signed Cal Adomitis off their practice squad to take over long-snapping duties in Week 2.
CBS Sports
Matt Ammendola: Joins Chiefs' practice squad
Kansas City signed Ammendola to its practice squad Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. The Chiefs' regular kicker, Harrison Butker, is still dealing with the ankle sprain he played through Sunday at Arizona, so Ammendola was added as a backup plan in case Butker can't play Thursday versus the Chargers. Ammendola attempted 19 field goals for the Jets in 2021, making 11 of 11 from within 40 yards but just two of eight from 40-plus yards out.
CBS Sports
Texans' Nico Collins: Two catches in Week 1
Collins brought in two of three targets for 26 yards in the Texans' 20-20 overtime tie with the Colts on Sunday. Collins drew the start alongside Brandin Cooks, but he was able to deliver only modest numbers overall. The second-year wideout has the talent to make an impact in the offense over the course of the season while developing alongside fellow sophomore Davis Mills, but a Week 2 surge may be an uphill battle with a road matchup against the Broncos on tap next Sunday.
