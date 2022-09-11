The final primaries of the 2022 election cycle were held Tuesday, when New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware voters went to the polls. All eyes were on New Hampshire, where Republicans vied to take on incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. CBS News projects far-right veteran Don Bolduc to win the GOP primary against New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse. Morse concluded early Wednesday morning that he would not be able to close the gap separating him from Bolduc, and he said in a tweet that he had conceded.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO