Ohio State

State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Entertainment
CBS News

In Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, voters speak out on economy and hotly contested Senate race

With multiple visits by President Biden and by former President Donald Trump, Pennsylvania is once again becoming the battleground in American politics. A recent CBS News survey shows the economy and inflation remain top concerns for both Republican and Democratic voters. Eight in 10 Pennsylvania voters say higher prices have been difficult or a hardship for them.
SCRANTON, PA
CBS News

CBS News poll: Democrats leading key contests in Pennsylvania

A new CBS News poll shows Democrats leading key contests in Pennsylvania. For the Senate, Democrat John Fetterman leads Republican Mehmet Oz by five points. In the governor's race, Josh Shapiro holds an 11-point lead over Republican Doug Mastriano. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports from Scranton, Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS News

CBS News polling looks at Pennsylvania midterm races

The CBS News Battleground Tracker shows Democratic candidates pulling ahead in Pennsylvania's governor and Senate races. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins "CBS News Mornings" to look at key issues for Pennsylvania voters and the national implications of the state's races.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

Eight arrested in human smuggling operation that allegedly transported migrants in suitcases and water tanks

The Department of Justice said eight people were arrested for their alleged involvement in a human smuggling network near the Texas-Mexico border. An indictment unsealed on Tuesday claims that the network — led by 31-year-old Erminia Serrano Piedra, also known as "Boss Lady" — made millions of dollars by illegally transporting migrants from Mexico, Guatemala and Colombia across the U.S.
TEXAS STATE
krcu.org

Discover Nature: Missouri Nuts

Discover nature this week with Missouri nuts. The beginning of fall is a great time to gather homegrown nuts in Missouri. Our top three featured nuts that fruit in September and October are black walnuts, pecans, and hickory. Missouri is the world’s top producer of black walnuts, which are used...
MISSOURI STATE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
CBS News

Starbucks espresso drink recalled over possible metal fragments

A Starbucks-branded drink has been recalled in seven states due to the possible presence of metal fragments in the bottles. The recall covers Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot drink, which is sold in 15-ounce bottles and is manufactured by PepsiCo, according to a statement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recall covers 221 cases of the drink sold in retail stores in the following states:
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Wreckage from floatplane crash in Puget Sound located

The wreckage of a floatplane that crashed into the waters of Washington state's Puget Sound last week has been found on the sea floor, The National Transportation Safety Board said Monday. The NTSB said the depth and motion of the water hid the wreckage for several days, The Seattle Times...
CBS News

Economy, abortion shape Pennsylvania midterm races — CBS News Battleground Tracker

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman leads Mehmet Oz by five points among Pennsylvania's likely voters, in a Senate race that seems still fluid, with Republicans less enamored by the candidates they nominated, and Democrats fighting economic headwinds. It's a race in which voters are thinking about the national implications, even as it is the candidates' personal qualities that have come to the fore.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

2022 midterms primary results: New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware

The final primaries of the 2022 election cycle were held Tuesday, when New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware voters went to the polls. All eyes were on New Hampshire, where Republicans vied to take on incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. CBS News projects far-right veteran Don Bolduc to win the GOP primary against New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse. Morse concluded early Wednesday morning that he would not be able to close the gap separating him from Bolduc, and he said in a tweet that he had conceded.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS News

CBS News

