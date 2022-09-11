Read full article on original website
Prominent attorney Page Pate drowns off Georgia coast while swimming with his son
A prominent Georgia defense attorney who often provided expert legal analysis for news organizations covering high-profile cases drowned over the weekend while swimming in waters near his coastal home, a coroner said Tuesday. Page Pate, 55, worked for more than 25 years as a trial lawyer and divided his time between offices in Atlanta and Brunswick on the coast.
How one neo-Nazi group is spreading its propaganda around New England
An extremist group is being investigated for incidents from Maine to Rhode Island. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.
GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey rents Chicago apartment, Pritzker slams his remarks about city
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Republican Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey is now renting an apartment in Chicago – saying he wants to immerse himself in the city. Bailey has repeatedly called Chicago a "hellhole." He addressed the news media on Tuesday and once again blamed politicians for crime in Chicago.
Mary Peltola, Alaska's new congresswoman, faces another tough race in November
Mary Peltola, who won a special election last month to represent Alaska in Congress, says she hopes to build on her momentum, but she told CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion, "it's not a foregone conclusion" that she'll win a full term in November in a rematch with Sarah Palin and Nick Begich.
In Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, voters speak out on economy and hotly contested Senate race
With multiple visits by President Biden and by former President Donald Trump, Pennsylvania is once again becoming the battleground in American politics. A recent CBS News survey shows the economy and inflation remain top concerns for both Republican and Democratic voters. Eight in 10 Pennsylvania voters say higher prices have been difficult or a hardship for them.
CBS News poll: Democrats leading key contests in Pennsylvania
A new CBS News poll shows Democrats leading key contests in Pennsylvania. For the Senate, Democrat John Fetterman leads Republican Mehmet Oz by five points. In the governor's race, Josh Shapiro holds an 11-point lead over Republican Doug Mastriano. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports from Scranton, Pennsylvania.
Alabama may use untried execution method, nitrogen hypoxia, on man convicted in 1999 triple killing
Alabama could be ready to use a new, untried execution method called nitrogen hypoxia to carry out a death sentence later this month, a state attorney told a federal judge Monday. James Houts, a deputy state attorney general, told U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr. that it is "very...
Massacre of 8 people began with plot to kill 19-year-old mom and other victims were "collateral damage," Ohio prosecutor says
A custody dispute between two families that erupted into the massacre of eight people in rural southern Ohio started with a plan to kill just one of them, a young mother refusing to give up her daughter, a prosecutor said Monday. But just months before the killings in 2016, the...
California mudslides leave trail of devastation
Heavy rains caused fast-moving mudslides east of Los Angeles, damaging homes and burying cars. The mudslides were made worse by the El Dorado wildfire in the same area two years ago. Mark Strassmann has the latest.
CBS News polling looks at Pennsylvania midterm races
The CBS News Battleground Tracker shows Democratic candidates pulling ahead in Pennsylvania's governor and Senate races. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins "CBS News Mornings" to look at key issues for Pennsylvania voters and the national implications of the state's races.
Eight arrested in human smuggling operation that allegedly transported migrants in suitcases and water tanks
The Department of Justice said eight people were arrested for their alleged involvement in a human smuggling network near the Texas-Mexico border. An indictment unsealed on Tuesday claims that the network — led by 31-year-old Erminia Serrano Piedra, also known as "Boss Lady" — made millions of dollars by illegally transporting migrants from Mexico, Guatemala and Colombia across the U.S.
Discover Nature: Missouri Nuts
Discover nature this week with Missouri nuts. The beginning of fall is a great time to gather homegrown nuts in Missouri. Our top three featured nuts that fruit in September and October are black walnuts, pecans, and hickory. Missouri is the world’s top producer of black walnuts, which are used...
New CBS Battleground Tracker polling highlights key issues for Pennsylvania voters
CBS News executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto breaks down the latest CBS Battleground Tracker polling results and discusses the issues Pennsylvania residents say are most important ahead of midterm elections.
Starbucks espresso drink recalled over possible metal fragments
A Starbucks-branded drink has been recalled in seven states due to the possible presence of metal fragments in the bottles. The recall covers Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot drink, which is sold in 15-ounce bottles and is manufactured by PepsiCo, according to a statement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recall covers 221 cases of the drink sold in retail stores in the following states:
Wreckage from floatplane crash in Puget Sound located
The wreckage of a floatplane that crashed into the waters of Washington state's Puget Sound last week has been found on the sea floor, The National Transportation Safety Board said Monday. The NTSB said the depth and motion of the water hid the wreckage for several days, The Seattle Times...
Justice Department charges 3 Iranians in hacking scheme targeting U.S. entities
Washington — Three Iranian men were charged with allegedly orchestrating a scheme to hack into computer networks of small businesses, government agencies and utility providers, among other entities, the Justice Department announced Wednesday. An indictment unsealed in federal district court in New Jersey claims Mansour Ahmadi, Ahmad Khatibi Aghda...
Economy, abortion shape Pennsylvania midterm races — CBS News Battleground Tracker
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman leads Mehmet Oz by five points among Pennsylvania's likely voters, in a Senate race that seems still fluid, with Republicans less enamored by the candidates they nominated, and Democrats fighting economic headwinds. It's a race in which voters are thinking about the national implications, even as it is the candidates' personal qualities that have come to the fore.
Alligator, 17 guns, drugs and cash seized during New Mexico arrest — but tiger is missing
An alligator, drugs, guns and money were seized during a raid at two homes in Albuquerque last month, but New Mexico wildlife officials said Saturday they are still searching for a young tiger they believe is being illegally kept as a pet. Investigators think the tiger is with someone "in...
2022 midterms primary results: New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware
The final primaries of the 2022 election cycle were held Tuesday, when New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware voters went to the polls. All eyes were on New Hampshire, where Republicans vied to take on incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. CBS News projects far-right veteran Don Bolduc to win the GOP primary against New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse. Morse concluded early Wednesday morning that he would not be able to close the gap separating him from Bolduc, and he said in a tweet that he had conceded.
25-year-old Karoline Leavitt becomes first Republican Gen Z congressional nominee after winning New Hampshire primary
Generation Z now has two candidates with a chance of heading to Congress. On Tuesday, 25-year-old Karoline Leavitt won the Republican nomination in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District, CBS News projected, propelling her to face off against Democratic incumbent Rep. Chris Pappas in November. "We were outspent, but we were...
