Anaheim, CA

'She's a huge part of my country's sense of identity': Jude Law says he's in 'a process of mourning' as he leads celebrity tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II at Disney's D23 Expo 2022

 3 days ago

Jude Law said he was reflecting on the death of the Queen while going through 'a process of mourning' and 'rediscovery' as he led a number of stars who paid tribute to the late monarch at Disney's D23 Expo 2022 in Anaheim, California on Sunday.

The country's longest-reigning royal, Queen Elizabeth II, died 'peacefully', aged 96, at Balmoral in Scotland on Thursday.

Speaking honestly after the Queen's death this weekend, actor Jude, 49, said: 'I can't say I was shocked, I was just more reflective, I suppose, of someone who one has grown up with and whose parents have grown up with.

Heartfelt words: Jude Law said he was reflecting on the death of the Queen while going through 'a process of mourning' and 'rediscovery' as he paid tribute on Sunday

'She's a huge part of my country's sense of identity and so in a way now we're going to go through a process of mourning but also also a process of rediscovery.'

On the new head of state, King Charles III, Jude added: 'The future of the throne will be reinvented by the new sovereign. He'll make it his own.'

Jude was joined at the event by American actress Amy Adams, 48, who said: 'I just worked in England and we were there for the Jubilee and it was great to see how much love England has for her and the United Kingdom. And I know that they're going through a transition of mourning so I just wish them the best.'

Farewell: The country's longest-reigning royal, Queen Elizabeth II, died 'peacefully', aged 96, at Balmoral in Scotland on Thursday (pictured in October)

Meanwhile, fellow actress Maya Rudolph, 50, said: 'I love that country and I feel so honoured to have lived in a time of an incredible monarch and I feel for the country of England.'

Charlie's Angels star Lucy Liu, 53, said she was heartbroken at the news of the Queen's death, saying the monarch was 'aspirational' for putting the UK before her own family at times.

She said: 'It's so heartbreaking. I mean, she was given this position at a very young age and she stepped up to the plate and she really created this iconic role.

Paying tribute: Jude was joined at the event by American actress Amy Adams, 48 (right), and Maya Rudolph, 50 (left)

'She put her family first as well but she really put her country before that even, and I think that's a significant choice that she made. It's very aspirational.'

Star Wars actor Warwick Davis, 52, said: 'I will say I was just very, very sad to hear of her passing.

'I'm a royalist, I respect the monarchy and I think it's a great thing for the United Kingdom to have a monarchy.

Touching: Charlie's Angels star Lucy Liu, 53, said she was heartbroken at the news of the Queen's death, saying the monarch was 'aspirational'

'I'd love to have met Her Majesty but didn't get the opportunity sadly, but I've been at royal events at Buckingham Palace in the past which has been lovely.

'So I think it's a lovely tradition and I think she's someone who sacrificed her life, basically, for us and for making the world a better place in general.'

A number of celebrities shared heartfelt tributes to the much-loved monarch after her death this week.

Speaking out: Star Wars actor Warwick Davis, 52, said: 'I will say I was just very, very sad to hear of her passing. I'm a royalist'

Sir Elton John led an outpouring of tributes to the Queen after her death on Thursday.

The 75-year-old singer - who famously sang at Princess Diana's funeral, performing a reworked version of his song Candle In The Wind - took to his Instagram account to mourn the British monarch's passing at the age of 96.

The musician wrote: 'Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's passing.

'She was an inspiring presence to be around and lead the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth.

'Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day and I will miss her dearly.'

Stephen Fry joined the floods of famous faces paying tribute to Her Majesty by saying he was in tears at the news Britain's longest serving monarch had died at her home in Balmoral.

The 65-year-old comedian-and-actor posted on Twitter: 'Oh dear. Oh my. Oh heavens. Bless my soul. Oh lor. Heck. I don't know why I'm sobbing. Silly really. Oh dear.'

Former England soccer player Gary Lineker, 61, tweeted: 'Such a terribly sad day. Her Majesty The Queen has died. A truly remarkable woman who served her country with dignity, loyalty and grace. A comforting ever present in the lives of most of us. Rest In Peace, Your Majesty.'

Ex-Spice Girls singer Victoria Beckham, 48, wrote online: 'Today is a very sad day not just for our country but for the entire world.

'I'm deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Monarch, Her Majesty The Queen.

'She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the royal family at this incredibly sad time.'

Whoopi Goldberg, 66, recalled about meeting the Queen and mentioned King Charles III's succession by saying: 'Several years ago, I met Queen Elizabeth at The Royal Variety Performance of 2009. As she approached me, all I could think of was WTH?? I'm an American kid from the projects, and I'm in the company of the Queen of England. I was in awe. Rest In Peace. God Save the King.'

Statement: King Charles III released this poignant statement reacting to the death of his 'beloved mother' as he took the throne today

Sharon Osbourne, 69, appeared on TalkTV on Thursday night to state she had a 'really really heavy heart' this evening.

She told presenter Piers Morgan: 'You and I and millions of people have grown up with her, and she's always been this tower of strength and dignity for our country and it is heartbreaking. I'm heartbroken for our country and I'm heartbroken for the family.

'So many people miss the point - they are a family, a tight knit family. The grandchildren and the children will be completely devastated.

'She represented strength. Why would anybody want to come to Britain? Because of our traditions, because of our royal family. Everything that comes with Britain, it's historical.

'She kept going and that's what makes Britain different from every other country - our traditions.

'Look what we went through this year with celebrating her - that was magnificent - nobody does that like the English.'

Announcement: Buckingham Palace announced the sad news of the Queen's passing on Thursday

