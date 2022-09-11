Read full article on original website
WBOC
Maryland Comptroller Says State Ends FY2022 With $2B Revenue Surplus
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Comptroller Peter Franchot on Tuesday announced that the state of Maryland has closed its books on Fiscal Year 2022 with a revenue surplus of $2 billion in its general fund. The comptroller said this is the second straight year that the state’s coffers have seen a massive unanticipated influx of revenues in the year-end report.
dbknews.com
Maryland is no stranger to politicians who lie. Wes Moore must avoid being another.
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore speaks during the University of Maryland’s Gubernatorial Climate Forum on March 8, 2022. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. Whenever someone asks me where I’m from, I say I’m from Baltimore County. As someone from Pikesville, right...
Local Catholic schools see enrollment spike, Archdiocese looks to fill 100 teacher openings
BALTIMORE - This year, enrollment at area Catholic schools increased by hundreds. There's about 530 new students enrolled this year from the previous academic year, according to the Archdiocese of Baltimore.Although several factors play into the reason behind the uptick, the archdiocesan response to the Coronavirus pandemic made more people aware of the private school education option, according to Dr. Donna Hargens who is the Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Archdiocese of Baltimore. "We know that (in-person learning) is the best educational environment for students," Hargens said, "and we know that parents wanted it. We appreciated our educators who...
Applications close Thursday for Maryland Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit
BALTIMORE -- If you're one of the thousands of Marylanders dealing with mounds of student loan debt, you still have time to apply for Maryland's Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit. Residents have until Thursday, Sept. 15 to submit an application for Tax Year 2022. Marylanders are eligible if they file their taxes, have incurred at least $20,000 in student loan debt and have at least $5,000 in outstanding student loan debt.The program provides an income tax credit to residents making payments on loans from an accredited college or university. More than $40 million has been distributed through the program since it began in 2017. Click here for more information on the program.
Wbaltv.com
End of snow days? Anne Arundel County schools wants to implement virtual learning instead
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County is joining the growing list of schools implementing virtual learning days when schools close for snow. After blowing through its snow days last year and ending school on June 24, Anne Arundel County is looking for ways to cut down on snow days and actually end the year earlier, and the answer may be virtual learning.
severnaparkvoice.com
Change The Way You Think About Maryland
“I hate Maryland.” This is a statement I hear frequently from my clients. As some of you already know, I’m from the great state of South Dakota, so the more I hear remarks like this, the more I need to investigate. I have heard this statement from people with all kinds of different backgrounds, political beliefs, social statuses, etc., making this opinion not particular to one group of people, rather a diverse mix. I am going to look at this sentiment from a purely economic standpoint to illustrate how fortunate we all are to live in Maryland.
foxbaltimore.com
Addressing Anne Arundel County School shortages
WBFF — As the school year is now underway many counties are still dealing with shortages teacher shortages and bus driver shortages. Anne Arundel county is feeling that pinch. Jessica Haire is the republican candidate looking to unseat county executive Steuart Pittman in the upcoming election. She joined us...
Bay Net
Maryland’s ‘Move Over’ Law To Expand October 1st
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Motorists in Maryland must move over when approaching emergency, law enforcement, tow truck, utility, and transportation vehicles while they are stopped, standing, or parked on a highway with their red, amber, or yellow lights flashing. If it is not safe or feasible to move over, motorists...
mocoshow.com
Several Maryland Universities Ranked in U.S. News’ 2022-2023 Best List
Several Maryland schools were ranked in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-2023 Best National University list that was released earlier this week. Some of the factors that U.S News uses when compiling the list include graduation and retention rates, faculty resources, “expert opinion”, student excellence, and standardized test results. John Hopkins University (Baltimore) ranked #7, University of Maryland (College Park) #55, University of Maryland Baltimore County #137, and Morgan State University (Baltimore) #317. According to U.S. News, “these rankings and the other school information and data on usnews.com are based on many months of data collection and analysis. The U.S. News Best Colleges rankings expose users to the broad range of four-year degree options available. U.S. News recommends prospective students explore the rankings to create an initial list of schools based on academics, and then use the website’s search tools and data to more closely examine other factors based on their personal priorities and interests.”
NBC Washington
Question 4: Maryland Voters to Decide on Recreational Marijuana Legalization
Maryland voters will decide on Election Day this November whether to legalize recreational marijuana. A new ad campaign led by retired Baltimore Ravens football player Eugene Monroe launched in support of the referendum, known as Question 4. It’s meant to convince voters to support legalizing recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older.
pmg-va.com
Williams named Carroll's teacher of the year
Carroll County Public Schools recognized Christy Williams as 2022 Teacher of the year with a classroom celebration for staff and students. “A well deserved honor for a fantastic teacher,” school officials said in the announcement. “Thank you, Mrs. Williams for all your hard work and dedication to the students of Carroll County High School.”
Governor Hogan proclaims September 11 as a day of service and remembrance
The Governor’s Office of Service and Volunteerism and the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives launch annual statewide Just Serve Initiative
Visiting Maryland? Classic Local Dishes You Have to Try
As a Maryland native, I've been fortunate to have ready access to fresh, local seafood. Crabs are king here in Maryland, but there are other important foods that you'll find on menus all over the state. Whether you're visiting Ocean City, Baltimore, or a small town somewhere in between, here is a list of Maryland foods and drinks you have to try.
Wbaltv.com
Hopkins Medicine could drop CareFirst as in-network as negotiations continue
A major change may be coming to Marylanders who rely on CareFirst for health insurance and Johns Hopkins Medicine for their care. More than 300,000 Marylanders who have seen a Johns Hopkins caregiver in the last two years and who have health insurance through CareFirst may soon be kicked out of network. Both nonprofits told 11 News it's the result of ongoing contract negotiations.
foxbaltimore.com
City Hall bows to squeegee kids who demand 'no cameras' at meeting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Kenny Ebron came to New Shiloh Baptist Church Tuesday night with a message of his own. "Here we have one of the biggest churches in Baltimore talking about squeegee kids. How do we deal with the murders that's happening in the city of Baltimore?" asked Ebron.
wnav.com
Annapolis City Resolution to Oppose New Golf Links at Greenbury Point Doesn't Pass
A proposal to pass a resolution against developing a portion of Greenbury Point Natural preserve into 18 more holes for the Navy's golf course didn't get enough votes. Alderman Rob Savidge, of the 7th Ward, said the resolution was needed because,. "From what I hear, Gladchuck is still planning on...
wypr.org
The future of the Bay Bridge
Seven decades ago, the construction of the Bay Bridge was the largest public-works project in Maryland’s history. It knitted the Western and Eastern Shores together, and paved the way for economic growth in the nine eastern counties. Lydia Woolever, a senior editor for Baltimore Magazine, tells us about the...
bethesdamagazine.com
How a ‘dirty wellness’ retreat in rural Maryland did my mind and body good
I’m sticking my tongue out in the middle of a field, next to a creek, wearing borrowed galoshes and socks over stretch pants and a tank top. I’ve booked a “mindfulness saunter” at Wishing Star Farm & Wellness, located on 6 bucolic acres north of Baltimore in Glen Arm, Maryland, and my guide is Phil Hosmer, a former corporate banker who quit his job in 2019 to become a nature therapist. He is also sticking his tongue out.
