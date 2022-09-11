Read full article on original website
Obituary & Services: Lucille “Lucy” Frances (Long, Strait) Baxter
Lucille “Lucy” Frances (Long, Strait) Baxter was born January 19, 1945, in Belle Fourche, SD to William “Chub” Long and Alice (Mahoney) Long. Alice was not sure she wanted another baby with the next youngest only 9 months old, Grandma Mahoney assured them, “You’ll find that this one will be a blessing and you’ll always be glad.” Lucy was quickly adored by her siblings and Lucy and her sister Lorrie grew to be inseparable. They spent many hours on their family ranch near Hulett, Wyoming playing dolls, exploring the creeks, and climbing the hills and rim rocks. One of their favorite activities was to ride horses, and they would spend many hours walking pastures trying to catch them.
Obituary & Services: Leslie Ferrell Vandevender
Ferrell Vandevender, a 79-year-old Spickard resident, passed away at 7:30 a.m., Monday, September 12, 2022, at his residence, where he was under hospice care. Graveside services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Spickard Masonic Cemetery. Open visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, and Wednesday from 9:00 a.m until 1:00 p.m. at Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested in lieu of flowers to the Spickard Masonic Cemetery and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Obituary & Services: Gene Austin Whitmer
Gene Austin Whitmer, age 92, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at North Kansas City Hospital, North Kansas City, Missouri. Gene was born in a country home near Hamilton, Missouri, during a snowstorm on December 3, 1929, the son of Milbern and Juanita Whitmer. He grew up on the farm and attended Lovely Ridge Elementary School through the 8th Grade. He graduated from Hamilton High School in May of 1947. While in high school, he was on the committee that founded the Missouri State Student Council Association. Gene received his Bachelor’s Degree with a major in Mathematics and a minor in Science from Northwest Missouri State College in Maryville, Missouri, in August of 1951. He received his Masters of Secondary Education from the University of Missouri-Columbia in August of 1955. Later, he received his Secondary School Specialist Degree also from the University of Missouri.
Court news for September 13, 2022 in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court
A resident of Trenton, Gregory Dee Baecht, has waived the courts’ preliminary hearing on a felony charge involving the alleged theft July 23rd of a motor vehicle. The case was bound over to the October 13th session for Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court. A Kansas City...
Milan Fall Fiesta to kick off Saturday, September 17th
The Milan Chamber of Commerce has organized events for the Market on Main “Fall Fiesta” on Saturday, September 17th. The first items listed on the schedule include 9 am starts to register for the chili cookoff, the senior center breakfast, tours of the county museum, vendors, and bounce houses.
Funeral Service: Jerry R. Burns
Jerry R. Burns – age 76 of Gallatin, MO passed away Monday night, September 12th, 2022, at Cameron Regional Medical Center in Cameron, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the American Diabetes Association or Kickin’ Cancer with Kindness in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, September 16th, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Thursday evening, also at the funeral home. Friends may call after 11:00 AM, Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Gallatin.
Grundy Electric Cooperative to issue capital credit checks
Trenton, Missouri, September 14, 2022 – Grundy Electric Cooperative’s Board of Directors, voted to make a general refund of capital credits in the amount of approximately $451,636.26. The board voted to retire 100% of the capital credits for the year 1989 and twenty-five percent of the year 2021 to the membership.
Updated Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 booster doses available at Grundy and Mercer County health departments
Grundy County Health Department along with the Mercer County Health Department in Princeton have received the updated bivalent Moderna and Pfizer booster doses. COVID-19 vaccinations are available by appointment on Tuesdays at the Grundy County Health Department, call the Mercer County Health Department to schedule an appointment at 660-748-3630. People...
Rongey's neighbor shares about interactions with U.S. marshals
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man who lives next-door to where Kirksville Resident Stephen Munn, 54, was murdered shared with KTVO about his interactions with U.S. marshals during the manhunt for suspect Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville. Mark Henry, his wife and their five children live west...
Booked Into Jail For Livingston County
Two bookings into area jails for Livingston County law enforcement are reported by the Sheriff’s office. 24-year-old Annabelle Elizabeth Baker was booked into the Randolph County Jail Monday. Baker had been on probation following a guilty plea on a charge of Endangering the Welfare Of A Child. In a hearing last week, Baker admitted to the violation. She was sentenced to 20 days of additional shock time, and added to probation. She remains in custody at the Randolph County Jail with no bond allowed.
One dead, three injured in crash on Highway 36 east of Brookfield
One person was fatally injured and three others were hurt Saturday night east of Brookfield. Forty-three-year-old Maylor Fiti of Tulsa, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield shortly after the accident. He was one of the drivers. A passenger in the vehicle driven by Fiti, 19-year-old Dave...
Three Injured in Crash South of Chillicothe This Morning
Three men suffered injuries in an accident early this morning in Livingston County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 5:15 this morning on U.S. 65, three miles south of Chillicothe, as a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Richmond, Texas resident Andre Miller headed southbound. Troopers say Miller...
Laredo Board of Education discuss tutoring and career ladder
The Laredo R-7 Board of Education discussed tutoring and a career ladder September 12th. A special meeting was set for September 15th at 7:30 at night. Misty Foster was approved as the district program coordinator for Wellness, Foster Care, English Language Learner, Migrant, Homeless, and Title 9. Fall field trips...
One air-lifted to hospital after 2-vehicle NW Missouri crash
LIVINGSTON COUNTY —Three people were injured in an accident just after 5a.m. Monday in Livingston County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Ford F150 driven by Lucan J. Dick, 19, Cameron, was southbound on U.S. 65 three miles south of Chillicothe. The pickup struck a southbound 2017...
Trenton R-9 Board of Education approve amendments to 2022-2023 budget
The Trenton R-9 Board of Education approved amendments to the 2022-2023 budget on September 13th. Superintendent Daniel Gott reported new money added to the budget totaled $337,640.74, and $158,950 was added to money spent. The adjustments ended on the plus side for the district. The amendments involved an expected increase...
1 dead, 3 injured in Linn County crash
One person is dead and three are injured after a crash Saturday night in Linn County.
Jamesport City Council begins process for closure of two streets
The Jamesport City Council, on September 12th, agreed to start the process of closing parts of two streets. Visitor Adrian Gutshall approached the council requesting it close parts of Jackson Street from Broadway Street to the city limits and Elm Street north of Old Highway 6 to Grand Street. Mayor...
Trenton Woman Arrested By Troopers
A Trenton woman was arrested by State Troopers early Saturday morning. Troopers in Grundy County arrested 37-year-old Brooke N Ashford of Trenton for alleged DWI, driving while revoked, and Careless and Imprudent Driving. She was processed and released.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests on Saturday, September 10th
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Saturday in Grundy County. 37-year Brooke Ashford was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash. She was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center and later released.
Obituary & Services: Brian Benjamin McConkey
Brian Benjamin McConkey, 44 years old, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at St. Luke’s on the Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri. Brian was born June 4, 1978, to Benjamin and Deborah (McCabe) McConkey. He is survived by: His father, Benjamin “Benji” McConkey of Milan; Children, Bradley Taylor of Chillicothe, Brittney Van Genderen and husband Justin of Lucerne, Missouri, and Brianna Taylor of Washington, Iowa; 6 Grandchildren, Maddy, Hunter, Reveah, Embrilee, Bryson, Tatum; a brother, Billy Smith and wife Mindy of Milan; sisters, Amy Taylor of Chillicothe and Rebecca Bennett and husband Jeremy of Milan; several nieces and nephews, Tanner Graham and wife Danielle of Kansas City, Missouri, Porsha Cordray of St. Joseph, Missouri, Ethan Bennett, Khloe Bennett, Jeremy Bennett, Beckham Bennett, all of Milan.
