Tulsa, OK

okcfox.com

Growing Oklahoma: Soil Sampling

Soil sampling is something you should be doing at least once a year to keep your yard and garden thriving. Horticulture Educator Julia Laughlin from the OKC County Extension Office shows us how to take a soil sample from our yard and how they can actually test it for you to make sure things are balanced.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City non-profit for domestic violence, Palomar, to celebrate 5 year anniversary

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City non-profit for domestic violence is celebrating its 5-year anniversary this week. Palomar opened in 2017 and is a non-profit that functions as a family justice center, collaborating with 41 community partners that provide services for victims of domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, sexual assault, child abuse, and elder abuse,
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Tragic end to search for missing Okemah boy

OKEMAH, Okla. (KTUL) — By the number of cruisers, you would think half the Oklahoma Highway Patrol was there. All-terrain vehicles were arriving on a regular basis, and you didn't have to look far to see someone looking for Ares. "We’re just praying and hoping for the best outcome,"...
OKEMAH, OK
okcfox.com

Raising Oklahoma: Getting Kids to Read More

Reading is a building block for all other subjects, so kids need to read as much as they can at school and at home. Carri Hicks, CEO of Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral shares some easy ways parents can get their kids to read more and why it's so important to start those habits now.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Ohio teachers can now carry guns in the classroom

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As of September 12th, Ohio teachers are allowed to carry guns in the classroom, due to House Bill 99 going into effect. "Arming teachers is not the way to keep our children safe," said Melissa Cropper, a former educator and the president of the Ohio Federation of Teachers.
OHIO STATE
okcfox.com

Mental Health Monday: Depression and the Change of Seasons

Fall is in the air and with the change of seasons often comes a change in our moods. We take a look at Seasonal Affective Disorder, also known as SAD, and how to spot the signs that you could be impacted by the changes in the weather. For more information...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Schools bake in distance learning days, say it keeps them in practice

(TND) — The days of widespread distance learning during the height of the pandemic are gone, but some school districts are keeping built-in distance learning days scattered throughout their calendars. They say these days are valuable in affording staff time for professional development and for keeping everyone in practice...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
okcfox.com

Morning Milestone: Dianna Shand

We're giving a huge birthday shout out to Dianna Shand aka GIGI, her family show up for her birthday from all over the states. From your family and all of us from Living Oklahoma happy birthday GIGI. if you have a Morning Milestone share it. Just send it to our...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Body of missing 2-year-old boy from Okemah found

OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — UPDATE: Authorities say the body of Ares Muse has been found deceased. An investigation is underway. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and The Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Police Department (LHPD) are searching for an endangered missing two-year-old boy. Ares Muse was last seen on Monday,...
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Accused Sand Springs porch pirate facing federal charges

TULSA, Okla. — A woman from Sand Springs is facing federal charges related to porch piracy, according to the Department of Justice's Northern Oklahoma District Attorney's Office. Lori Ann Bailey, 42, is facing six counts of bank fraud, five counts of aggravated identity theft, three counts of theft or...
SAND SPRINGS, OK

