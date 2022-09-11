Read full article on original website
gobigbluecountry.com
Josh Pate Apologizes to Mark Stoops, Kentucky for Picking Florida
It’s not secret that Florida was the pick to win last Saturday’s matchup with Kentucky in the Swamp, especially with the national media. Josh Pate, the host of The Late Kick, regretted picking against Mark Stoops and Kentucky. Pate held up a handmade sign apologizing to Stoops and...
Kentucky Commit Robert Dillingham Expected to Play in 2022 Border League
Kentucky commit Robert Dillingham is expected to take part in the upcoming 2022 Border League, according to Samad Hines of The Season Ticket: Dillingham's Donda Academy in California is one of many high profile schools that's expected to take part in the upcoming event, which is set to take ...
WKYT 27
Dane Key, Jordan Wright earn SEC Weekly Honors
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Dane Key was named Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week and Jordan Wright was the co-Defensive Player of the Week for their efforts in a resounding 26-16 victory at then-No. 12 Florida on Saturday night, the league announced Monday. Kentucky now has had a weekly award...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit names top-performing coaches of Week 2
Kirk Herbstreit likes what he saw from the Kentucky Wildcats in Week 2, and who could blame him?. Kentucky isn’t necessarily known as a big-time football school, though head coach Mark Stoops is doing his best to change that impression. Even Kentucky’s basketball-obsessed fanbase had to have tipped the cap to the football program this past weekend. The Wildcats, ranked No. 20, traveled down to No. 12 Florida and beat the Gators in “The Swamp”, 26-16.
atozsports.com
Florida head coach Billy Napier is getting blasted on social media for reaction to Kentucky loss
Billy Napier and Dan Mullen are two very different coaches but they have one thing in common — they both lost to Kentucky in their first season as the head coach of the Florida Gators. Napier, who was hired last winter to replace Mullen, was rudely welcomed to the...
WLKY.com
2021 Kentucky Derby winner retiring
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The 2021 Kentucky Derby winner is calling it quits. After a 12-race career, winning four Graded Stakes, including the Kentucky Derby, Mandaloun is retiring. He will stand stud at Juddmonte Farms in his retirement. The colt initially finished second in the 2021 Derby, but was declared...
WKYT 27
UK Athletics announces dates for Big Blue Madness & campout
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Although the football season is just getting started, it’s never too early to talk basketball. UK Athletics announced Tuesday that Big Blue Madness will return on Friday, October 14. The campout, where fans will try to score tickets for the event, will be October 1-2....
WKYT 27
EKU football named FCS National Team of the Week
RICHMOND, Ky. – After a historic and thrilling 59-57 win in seven overtimes at Bowling Green on Saturday night, the EKU football team was named the FCS Team of the Week by Athlon Sports and Stats Perform. The Colonels erased a 17-7 deficit with 24 consecutive points, then scored...
WKYT 27
Midway begins inaugural ‘Sprint Football’ season this Saturday
MIDWAY, Ky. (WKYT) - Have you ever heard of ‘sprint football?’ Well, you’re about to and, at Midway University, they are learning the game as well. “I think that it’s huge,” says junior lineman Gavin Lay. Lay, who played high school football at Bellevue, is glad to be playing again. “People don’t understand that it’s still football and when we play Bellarmine Saturday, it’s gonna be exciting.”
WKYT 27
Lexington man remembers nephew who died on 9/11
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We all remember where we were on that fateful September morning. For Peter Berres, September 11, 2001 is a day he will never forget. Berres was preparing to drive from his home in Lexington to Bowling Green for a meeting when what was once a beautiful day took horrific turn. He watched as black smoke filled the New York City sky on his television. A plane had hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
WKYT 27
Stair climb at Kroger Field to honor the lives lost on 9/11
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Firefighter, John Barnott, said he considers first responders all around the world to be his family. “We made that promise 21 years ago, that we would never forget those guys, and it’s on the shirt right in the front,” Barnott said. Their shirts...
‘Kentucky Rising’ Flood Benefit to Feature Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam, Tyler Childers
For residents of eastern Kentucky, the summer of 2022 is not one they will likely ever forget, no matter how much they'd probably want to. The catastrophic flooding that has devastated that region of the Commonwealth has not only been Kentucky's biggest news story of the past three months, but national news networks and even international services have provided ample coverage.
'Unacceptable': Gov. Beshear on recent Lexington gun violence
Governor Andy Beshear says the violence Lexington saw this past weekend is "entirely unacceptable." The governor says instances of gun violence have happened all across Kentucky in recent years.
WKYT 27
Lexington non-profit collecting books for eastern Ky. school
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The International Book Project ships books all over the world, and this week they are focusing on helping people in eastern Kentucky in need after the devastating floods. When the non-profit heard that Hindman Elementary School lost over 13,000 books as school was intended to start,...
WKYT 27
UK experts predict a seasonable timeline of fall foliage this year
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of year again; as the temperatures fall, the leaves begin to change. Experts say things are looking good this year in terms of bright colors in the bluegrass. Last year after a promising start, the fall foliage turned way later than expected,...
WKYT 27
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
WKYT 27
Big names to perform at Rupp Arena benefit concert for EKY flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A benefit concert to help Kentuckians affected by flooding will be held in Lexington. “Kentucky Rising” will be held at Rupp Arena on October 11. Organized in response to the devastating flooding in the Kentucky region earlier this summer, the event will feature performances by Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler Childers.
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures will climb a little
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This weather is easy to forecast and that will continue through the weekend. Sunshine will fill the skies again today. Most of us will see highs reach the mid to upper-70s this afternoon. Very little change between most locations in our region. There might be a few locations that actually reach the low 80s but most stay in the 70s. It will be really easy to enjoy!
WTVQ
State Street ‘chaos’ leaves a family frustrated, car totaled
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A University of Kentucky win over Florida over the weekend resulted in a wild night on State Street. Now, Lexington police are asking the community for help in an investigation of property damage after one student watched his car get flipped by a mob of fans.
Country singer John Michael Montgomery injured after tour bus crash
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — Country singer John Michael Montgomery and two other people were injured Friday night when his tour bus crashed in Tennessee near the Kentucky state line. Montgomery, 57, was a passenger on a 2001 Prevost Featherlite bus traveling south on Interstate 75 south of Jellico when...
