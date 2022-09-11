LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This weather is easy to forecast and that will continue through the weekend. Sunshine will fill the skies again today. Most of us will see highs reach the mid to upper-70s this afternoon. Very little change between most locations in our region. There might be a few locations that actually reach the low 80s but most stay in the 70s. It will be really easy to enjoy!

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 8 HOURS AGO