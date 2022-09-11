Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Marceline man injured when big rig overturns on Highway 11
The Highway Patrol reports a Marceline man sustained minor injuries due to a Peterbilt truck overturning six miles west of New Boston on Tuesday morning, September 13th. A private vehicle took 43-year-old Lucas Wright to the Pershing Memorial Hospital of Brookfield. The truck traveled north on Highway 11 before running...
northwestmoinfo.com
Maryville Man Seriously Injured in One-Vehicle Crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY,MO – A Maryville man sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident south of St. Joseph late Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred as 35-year old Phillip McGary was northbound on I-29, 3 miles south of St. Joseph around 5:30 pm. McGary traveled off the roadway and struck the guardrail. After the crash, the vehicle returned to the roadway where it came to rest.
plattecountylandmark.com
Platte City man killed in local head-on crash
A head-on crash claimed the life of a Platte City man Friday night on Running Horse Road in Platte City. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred about 8:35 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 in the 2600 block of Running Horse Road just north of the intersection with Maple Farm Road.
KMBC.com
Multi-vehicle crash snarls eastbound I-70 at Little Blue Parkway
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A crash involving four vehicles closed eastbound Interstate 70 at Little Blue Parkway for about 45 minutes Tuesday afternoon. Independence police said the wreck was reported about 3:40 p.m. Police said at least two people were injured. Eastbound traffic was being diverted while police investigated the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northwestmoinfo.com
Maysville Woman Hurt in Platte County Rollover Accident
A Maysville woman was left with moderate injuries in a one-vehicle rollover accident in Platte County Monday afternoon. According to Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 64-year-old Maysville resident Terri L. Munger was driving a 2018 Kenworth tractor trailer on an exit ramp from southbound I-29 in Platte County at 3:03 P.M. Monday, when her truck went off the left side of the roadway where it overturned and struck a ditch.
kttn.com
Maysville trucker demolishes big rig in crash on I-29
A Maysville truck driver was injured Monday afternoon in a Platte County rollover accident. Sixty-four-year-old Terri Munger received moderate injuries and was taken to North Kansas City Hospital. The crash occurred when the Kenworth truck traveled off the left side of a ramp 1,800 feet after the southbound I-29 exit,...
Man charged in killing of Excelsior Springs woman
Keith Bass is facing charges in connection to the killing of his estranged wife, 44-year-old Theresa Bass, last week in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
kmmo.com
LEXINGTON MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR STEALING A SKID STEER IS DUE IN COURT
A Lexington man charged for stealing a Bobcat Skid steer is due in court. A probable-cause statement alleges Shane Marcus Wilson stole a Bobcat skid steer after an accident on a pond in Lexington. Wilson and a woman were fishing in a boat on a pond near Coyote Lane when the boat overturned. Wilson said he woke up on the bank of the pond and then found a Bobcat skid steer from a nearby outbuilding and drove it without seeking permission. The stolen Bobcat was later located along the wood line just south of Coyote Lane.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Concordia Family Injured in JoCo Crash
A Concordia family was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Friday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2010 Toyota Camry, driven by a 17-year-old male from Nelson, began turning left onto E Highway, traveling into the path of a northbound 2016 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by 38-year-old David M. Reed of Concordia, on Highway 23, just before 9:30 p.m.
8 adults, 3-year-old hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY —Nine people were injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Monday in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Toyota Highlander driven by Xavier Hernandez, 19, Atchison, was westbound on U.S. 24 and turned south onto Lecompton Road in front of 2010 Kia Soul driven by Mikael Deyvon Owens, 26, Kansas City, Kansas.
One air-lifted to hospital after 2-vehicle NW Missouri crash
LIVINGSTON COUNTY —Three people were injured in an accident just after 5a.m. Monday in Livingston County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Ford F150 driven by Lucan J. Dick, 19, Cameron, was southbound on U.S. 65 three miles south of Chillicothe. The pickup struck a southbound 2017...
KMBC.com
27-year-old Wisconsin woman charged for the death of cyclist and father of 10 near Longview Lake
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — A 27-year-old Wisconsin woman has been charged with two felonies in connection to the late August crash that killed a bicyclist and father of ten near Longview Lake and View High Drive in Jackson County. Kyrie Fields faces charges for leaving the scene of an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
northwestmoinfo.com
Three Injured in Crash South of Chillicothe This Morning
Three men suffered injuries in an accident early this morning in Livingston County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 5:15 this morning on U.S. 65, three miles south of Chillicothe, as a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Richmond, Texas resident Andre Miller headed southbound. Troopers say Miller...
kttn.com
One person dies, two others injured in three vehicle crash in Clinton County
A three-vehicle accident in Clinton County on the afternoon of September 9th claimed the life of a Lathrop man and injured two other men. The Highway Patrol reports that 65-year-old Charles Bogele was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clinton County Coroner. He was taken to Frontier Forensics of Kansas City, Kansas.
Police respond to life-threatening rollover crash on I-35 northbound
Police responded to a life-threatening rollover crash on I-35 northbound past Vivion Road in Kansas City, Missouri.
Car crash claims life of Blue Valley student, second teen hospitalized
The Blue Valley School District said one of its high school students died in a car crash Monday evening. A second teenager is hospitalized.
Court docs: Woman high, texting when she hit Kansas City bicyclist
Jackson County prosecutors charged a Wisconsin woman who was allegedly texting and high on drugs when she hit and killed a bicyclist.
Woman killed after being hit by dump truck at Zona Rosa shopping center
A 24-year-old woman died after being hit by a dump truck at the Zona Rosa shopping center early Tuesday afternoon.
Kansas City father killed in accident at Kansas off-road park
A Kansas City, Missouri, man is dead following an incident at an off-road adventure park in Bourbon County, Kansas.
Comments / 0