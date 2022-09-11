ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braymer, MO

kttn.com

Marceline man injured when big rig overturns on Highway 11

The Highway Patrol reports a Marceline man sustained minor injuries due to a Peterbilt truck overturning six miles west of New Boston on Tuesday morning, September 13th. A private vehicle took 43-year-old Lucas Wright to the Pershing Memorial Hospital of Brookfield. The truck traveled north on Highway 11 before running...
MARCELINE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Maryville Man Seriously Injured in One-Vehicle Crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY,MO – A Maryville man sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident south of St. Joseph late Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred as 35-year old Phillip McGary was northbound on I-29, 3 miles south of St. Joseph around 5:30 pm. McGary traveled off the roadway and struck the guardrail. After the crash, the vehicle returned to the roadway where it came to rest.
MARYVILLE, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

Platte City man killed in local head-on crash

A head-on crash claimed the life of a Platte City man Friday night on Running Horse Road in Platte City. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred about 8:35 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 in the 2600 block of Running Horse Road just north of the intersection with Maple Farm Road.
PLATTE CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Multi-vehicle crash snarls eastbound I-70 at Little Blue Parkway

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A crash involving four vehicles closed eastbound Interstate 70 at Little Blue Parkway for about 45 minutes Tuesday afternoon. Independence police said the wreck was reported about 3:40 p.m. Police said at least two people were injured. Eastbound traffic was being diverted while police investigated the...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Maysville Woman Hurt in Platte County Rollover Accident

A Maysville woman was left with moderate injuries in a one-vehicle rollover accident in Platte County Monday afternoon. According to Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 64-year-old Maysville resident Terri L. Munger was driving a 2018 Kenworth tractor trailer on an exit ramp from southbound I-29 in Platte County at 3:03 P.M. Monday, when her truck went off the left side of the roadway where it overturned and struck a ditch.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Maysville trucker demolishes big rig in crash on I-29

A Maysville truck driver was injured Monday afternoon in a Platte County rollover accident. Sixty-four-year-old Terri Munger received moderate injuries and was taken to North Kansas City Hospital. The crash occurred when the Kenworth truck traveled off the left side of a ramp 1,800 feet after the southbound I-29 exit,...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

LEXINGTON MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR STEALING A SKID STEER IS DUE IN COURT

A Lexington man charged for stealing a Bobcat Skid steer is due in court. A probable-cause statement alleges Shane Marcus Wilson stole a Bobcat skid steer after an accident on a pond in Lexington. Wilson and a woman were fishing in a boat on a pond near Coyote Lane when the boat overturned. Wilson said he woke up on the bank of the pond and then found a Bobcat skid steer from a nearby outbuilding and drove it without seeking permission. The stolen Bobcat was later located along the wood line just south of Coyote Lane.
LEXINGTON, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Concordia Family Injured in JoCo Crash

A Concordia family was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Friday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2010 Toyota Camry, driven by a 17-year-old male from Nelson, began turning left onto E Highway, traveling into the path of a northbound 2016 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by 38-year-old David M. Reed of Concordia, on Highway 23, just before 9:30 p.m.
CONCORDIA, MO
St. Joseph Post

8 adults, 3-year-old hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY —Nine people were injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Monday in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Toyota Highlander driven by Xavier Hernandez, 19, Atchison, was westbound on U.S. 24 and turned south onto Lecompton Road in front of 2010 Kia Soul driven by Mikael Deyvon Owens, 26, Kansas City, Kansas.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Three Injured in Crash South of Chillicothe This Morning

Three men suffered injuries in an accident early this morning in Livingston County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 5:15 this morning on U.S. 65, three miles south of Chillicothe, as a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Richmond, Texas resident Andre Miller headed southbound. Troopers say Miller...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO

