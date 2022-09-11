Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania RestaurantTravel MavenCoraopolis, PA
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
Related
Yardbarker
Steelers Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger on the Legendary Troy Polamalu: “One of the kindest; violent people you will ever meet”
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger released the second episode of his weekly podcast on his Channel Seven YouTube page. Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger features Spencer T’eo as his co-host and the two discussed a wide variety of topics before T’eo, who identifies as Polynesian, turned the discussion to Troy Polamalu near the end of the podcast.
NBC Sports
NFL Week 2 odds: Opening spread for Patriots vs. Steelers is shocking
Patriots -1 Moneyline: Patriots -115, Steelers +100. Over/Under: Over 41 points (-107), Under 41 points (-107) The Patriots are 1-5 overall and 1-5 against the spread (ATS) in their last six games. They're also 1-4 ATS in their last five road games. Bourne reacts to lack of role in...
Report: Joe Flacco to Start for Jets in Week 2 at Browns
New York is without young starting quarterback Zach Wilson until Week 4 at the earliest.
NFL・
ESPN
NFL Week 1 -- Steelers, Browns and Saints prevail in early slate to remember
Football is back and the first Sunday of the 2022 NFL season did not disappoint. The early slate of games had a little bit of everything. The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts recorded the first tie of the year, while the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals narrowly avoided the second. The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons went down to the wire in another division rival matchup.
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
TJ Watt injury: NFL insider Ian Rapoport updates options Pittsburgh Steelers are considering
TJ Watt’s injury in the season opener for the Pittsburgh Steelers could have a serious impact on the rest of the season for the team. Though Watt is undergoing more tests, there is a fear he has suffered a torn pectoral that would sideline him for a long time.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/14/22)
It is Wednesday, September 14, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are busy preparing for the Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets. This is the first home game of the 2022 regular season, and news about FirstEnergy Stadium tops the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1....
The best and worst the Cleveland Browns had to offer according to PFF
The Cleveland Browns players get graded by PFF. I have a love-hate relationship with PFF. The outfit which is now everywhere in the NFL-blog-o-sphere is owned by former NFL player and announcer Chris Collinsworth. So if you were ever wondering why you see it on Sunday Night Football, there you go. It’s a useful tool but it is not the end all, be all, of football analysis.
Comments / 0