Flathead Beacon
Building the East Shore Highway
As it meanders north from Polson towards Bigfork, Montana Highway 35 can resemble an asphalt roller coaster with its deep dips, twisting turns, tight trees and flirtations with the Flathead Lake shoreline. The current version of the road, with its skimpy shoulders, sparse guardrail and a 50-mph speed limit, carries...
Flathead Beacon
Back Where I’ve Always Belonged
Howdy Flathead Valley, it’s been a while. Forty-two years ago this month, in fact, that then-Kalispell Weekly News publisher G. George Ostrom kindly persuaded a dubious owner of KOFI Radio, Bill Patterson, to take on a newcomer with a thick southern accent as the station’s next newscaster. I’d...
Flathead Beacon
Residents Express Opposition to Montarise Subdivision
For more than three hours on Sept. 7, members of the public and developers shared their views on a planned subdivision off KM Ranch Road and U.S. Highway 93. The hearing over the property’s zone change request brought hundreds of residents to the Flathead County Fairgrounds, the third time a crowd had gathered to discuss the issue.
Flathead Beacon
Under New Ownership, Holland Lake Lodge Seeks Expansion Approval from Flathead Forest
Under new ownership by the Park City, Utah-based ski resort company POWDR, the century-old Holland Lake Lodge is seeking to expand and upgrade its historic facilities in the Swan Valley through a special-use permit from the Flathead National Forest. Originally built in 1924, Holland Lake Lodge is a rustic lakeside...
Flathead Beacon
‘A Tough Balance’
Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino has made it clear to county commissioners he needs more staff to adequately provide public safety. The county, he says, saw a 5% rise in crime between 2020 and 2021, and the influx of new residents has resulted in a dramatic increase in 911 call volume.
Flathead Beacon
Whitefish Council Approves Edgewood Development
The Whitefish City Council at its Sept. 6 meeting unanimously approved a series of requests related to a proposed development to be located just north of the BNSF Railway tracks near the Hugh Rogers WAG Park dog park. Called Edgewood 90, the project involves developing pieces of land south of...
