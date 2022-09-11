ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polson, MT

Comments / 0

Related
Flathead Beacon

Building the East Shore Highway

As it meanders north from Polson towards Bigfork, Montana Highway 35 can resemble an asphalt roller coaster with its deep dips, twisting turns, tight trees and flirtations with the Flathead Lake shoreline. The current version of the road, with its skimpy shoulders, sparse guardrail and a 50-mph speed limit, carries...
POLSON, MT
Flathead Beacon

Back Where I’ve Always Belonged

Howdy Flathead Valley, it’s been a while. Forty-two years ago this month, in fact, that then-Kalispell Weekly News publisher G. George Ostrom kindly persuaded a dubious owner of KOFI Radio, Bill Patterson, to take on a newcomer with a thick southern accent as the station’s next newscaster. I’d...
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Residents Express Opposition to Montarise Subdivision

For more than three hours on Sept. 7, members of the public and developers shared their views on a planned subdivision off KM Ranch Road and U.S. Highway 93. The hearing over the property’s zone change request brought hundreds of residents to the Flathead County Fairgrounds, the third time a crowd had gathered to discuss the issue.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gallatin County, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Polson, MT
County
Gallatin County, MT
Polson, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Flathead Beacon

‘A Tough Balance’

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino has made it clear to county commissioners he needs more staff to adequately provide public safety. The county, he says, saw a 5% rise in crime between 2020 and 2021, and the influx of new residents has resulted in a dramatic increase in 911 call volume.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Whitefish Council Approves Edgewood Development

The Whitefish City Council at its Sept. 6 meeting unanimously approved a series of requests related to a proposed development to be located just north of the BNSF Railway tracks near the Hugh Rogers WAG Park dog park. Called Edgewood 90, the project involves developing pieces of land south of...
WHITEFISH, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy