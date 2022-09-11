Mystikal Faces Life In Prison for Rape! (#DOINTHEMOST)

MystiKal has been formally charged with rape along with nine other criminal counts!

One of this charges is first degree rape and that comes with a mandatory life sentence under state law.

He is currently being held in jail without bond.

His other charges include: False imprisonment, domestic abuse battery by strangulations, simply robbery and more.

Learn more about what he’s being charged with and get more details about this story HERE.

Your thoughts?

Catch me live Sunday 11-3pm, Saturday 3-7pm and Friday 7pm – 9pm on RnB Cincy

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj