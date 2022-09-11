Read full article on original website
Related
After Nebraska fires coach Scott Frost, verbal commit QB Will Watson III of Central declines to comment
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The University of Nebraska fired football head coach Scott Frost on Sunday following a loss to Georgia Southern. Associate head coach Mickey Joseph will take over for the rest of the season.
AthlonSports.com
Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Nebraska Football Fans
Nebraska has officially moved on from head football coach Scott Frost. Now, the Huskers can begin searching for their next program leader. Believe it or not, Urban Meyer is a name being discussed as a viable option. What Nebraska needs is a major turnaround. Well, Meyer has a knack for...
Nebraska Football Legend Wants To Be Next Head Coach
Ndamukong Suh has thrown his name into the Nebraska head coaching search. He tweeted on Sunday that he's ready to lead the program after Scott Frost was fired. “If anyone’s asking I’m ready to be head coach,” Suh tweeted. Frost was fired on Sunday afternoon after the...
Look: Olivia Dunne's LSU Football Photo Is Going Viral
LSU football got back on track this weekend. The Tigers, coming off a tough season opening loss to Florida State, bounced back with a blowout win at home over Southern. LSU Tigers star gymnast Olivia Dunne was in the stands for this one. The Name, Image and Likeness star posted a photo of herself at Tiger Stadium enjoying the game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report: Prominent Coach Interested In The Nebraska Job
The Nebraska football job has only been open for several hours and already one coach is being mentioned heavily in conjunction with it. This afternoon, longtime college football writer Lars Anderson reported that Iowa State's Matt Campbell is the "primary" target for Nebraska and that the 42-year-old head coach is intrigued about leaving his current post to lead the Huskers.
2 SEC Coaches Named Candidates For Nebraska Job
It's going to take a special candidate to get Nebraska's football program back on track. And according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, a couple of SEC coaches are on the Huskers' watchlist. Among the suggested candidates, Dodd listed: Iowa State's Matt Campbell, interim coach Mickey Joseph, Wisconsin DC Jim...
Yardbarker
Bob Stoops tells Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz to 'break free from the family business'
As Iowa looks ahead to a Week 3 clash with Nevada, it's time to add another log to the fire that's burning under offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz's seat. Ferentz, son of head coach Kirk Ferentz, has been the offensive coordinator at Iowa since 2017. His father has been head coach of the Hawkeyes since 1999.
Greg McElroy Reveals The 1 Reason For Alabama's Close Games
The Alabama Crimson Tide snuck past the unranked Texas Longhorns in a 20-19 victory over the weekend. During a recent appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy shared his thoughts on why the Crimson Tide don't dominate every game like they used to. He feels opposing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AthlonSports.com
Kirk Herbstreit Reveals His Top 7 College Football Teams From Week 2
Week 2 of the college football season is officially in the books. It was an exciting weekend of football with several crazy upsets. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top seven college football teams of Week 2. Surprisingly, neither Appalachian State or Marshall check in at No. 1, despite each's unprecedented upsets at Texas A&M and Notre Dame, respectively.
Former Nebraska Assistant Endorses One Candidate for HC Job
He said someone involved in the decision-making process for the job reached out to him.
Look: Nebraska Running Back Reacts To Scott Frost Firing
There aren't many Nebraska football players who will or even can respond directly to the firing of head coach Scott Frost. But one running back had a telling message in the wake of the news. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Nebraska running back Ajay Allen made his first comments since...
Nebraska Football Player Had Troubling Admission On Sunday
Nebraska is seeking a fresh start away from Scott Frost. Saturday's 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern prompted the football program to fire the head coach early in his fourth season. Following Sunday's dismissal, per Jimmy Watkins of World-Herald Sports, Cornhuskers defensive end Ochaun Mathis commented on what needs to change.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ESPN
What we learned about QB Baker Mayfield after his Carolina Panthers debut
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield showed for most of the first three quarters of Sunday’s 26-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns why the Browns moved on from him. In the fourth quarter, he showed why the Panthers are optimistic the first pick of the 2018 draft...
Alabama vs Vanderbilt Kickoff Time Announced
The Crimson Tide and the Commodores will be the second night game at Bryant-Denny Stadium this season.
Heather Dinich reveals why Alabama might not be a lock for College Football Playoff
Alabama did not look like its normal self on Saturday, struggling on the road against Texas. Being 20-point favorites, many thought Nick Saban would roll into Austin and make light work of the Longhorns. However, kicker Will Reichard had to help pull off a victory, hitting a game-winning field goal with just seconds left on the clock.
Clemson defensive player enters transfer portal
One of Clemson's defesnive players has hit the NCAA transfer portal. A team spokesperson confirmed to The Clemson Insider that junior linebacker Sergio Allen has entered the transfer portal. Allen, who (...)
Report: Primary Target Of Nebraska's Coaching Search Revealed
Having fired Scott Frost, Nebraska must now embark on their first head coaching search in five years. And it appears their primary target is one of the most coveted names in football. According to Lars Anderson of Sports Illustrated, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell is the primary target of...
ESPN
South Carolina football program loses two key defensive starters to season-ending ACL injuries
South Carolina will be without two defensive starters Saturday against No. 1 Georgia after outside linebacker/edge rusher Jordan Strachan and middle linebacker Mo Kaba suffered season-ending ACL injuries last week in the 44-30 loss at Arkansas. "I'm extremely disappointed and heartbroken for both of these young men," South Carolina coach...
AthlonSports.com
Kirk Herbstreit Apologizes For His Nebraska Football Preseason Prediction
Nebraska football is once again a dumpster fire this season. However, this time the university is doing something about it. Scott Frost is no longer the head football coach at the storied Big Ten and former Big 12 program. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit was not expecting the Huskers to get off...
Comments / 0