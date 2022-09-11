ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 3 AP Poll: UCLA Football Receives No Votes Despite Win

By Sam Connon
The Bruins actually lost what little support they had from the national media after beating Alabama State on Saturday.

Another win against a low-profile opponent did not do enough for the Bruins to remain in the national picture heading into the tail end of nonconference play.

UCLA football did not earn a single point in the Week 3 edition of the AP Poll on Sunday. The Bruins were previously in a three-way tie for No. 41 with one point, and opened the preseason in a four-way tie for No. 43 with two points.

After blowing out Bowling Green in Week 1, UCLA did the same to Alabama State, the first FCS team the program has ever played. The blue and gold emerged with a 45-7 home victory, marking the second game in a row they won by 28-plus points.

The Mercury News' Jon Wilner was the lone voter who had the Bruins on his ballot last week, slotting them in at No. 25, but he dropped them out for Week 3.

Meanwhile, UCLA still earned four points in the latest edition of the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Alabama needed a last-second field goal to beat Texas, so they lost their grip on the No. 1 ranking in the nation. Georgia took over atop the polls, and Ohio State stole a first-place vote as well.

USC remained in the top 10 after beating Stanford on the road, moving from No. 10 to No. 7 following the 41-28 victory.

Utah and Oregon both stabilized following their season-opening losses, beating Southern Utah 73-7 and Eastern Washington 70-14, respectively. The Utes fell from No. 13 to No. 14 despite the win – Florida, who they fell to in Week 1, lost their Week 2 game – while the Ducks reentered the top-25 at No. 25.

Arizona dropped out of the receiving votes section alongside UCLA thanks to its 39-17 loss at the hands of Mississippi State. Oregon State and Washington State both joined the fray, meanwhile, with the Beavers earning 42 points after beating Fresno State 35-32 and the Cougars earning 30 points after beating Wisconsin 17-14.

The full AP Poll is listed below:

1. Georgia (2-0), 1561 points (53 first-place votes)
2. Alabama (2-0), 1496 (9)
3. Ohio State (2-0), 1475 (1)
4. Michigan (2-0), 1359
5. Clemson (2-0), 1285
6. Oklahoma (2-0), 1209
7. USC (2-0), 1139
8. Oklahoma State (2-0), 1004
9. Kentucky (2-0), 992
10. Arkansas (2-0), 938
11. Michigan State (2-0), 902
12. BYU (2-0), 880
13. Miami (FL) (2-0), 772
14. Utah (1-1), 673
15. Tennessee (2-0), 658
16. North Carolina State (2-0), 623
17. Baylor (1-1), 562
18. Florida (1-1), 484
19. Wake Forest (2-0), 449
20. Ole Miss (2-0), 411
21. Texas (1-1), 276
22. Penn State (2-0), 271
23. Pitt (1-0), 160
24. Texas A&M (1-1), 145
25. Oregon (1-1), 89

Others Receiving Votes: Marshall 85, Cincinnati 80, Appalachian State 80, Kansas State 77, North Carolina 71, Mississippi State 43, Florida State 42, Oregon State 42, Minnesota 37, Washington State 30, Notre Dame 23, Air Force 19, Texas Tech 17, Wisconsin 7, Auburn 4, Iowa State 4, Purdue 1

