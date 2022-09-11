ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jellico, TN

wbrc.com

Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – A country music star was injured after his bus overturned in Tennessee on Friday, according to authorities. Musician John Michael Montgomery was traveling with his team on the way to a concert in North Carolina when the accident happened, he said in a statement.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKYT 27

Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
GARRARD COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Helicopter being recovered from lake in Ky. after 20 years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A helicopter that crashed into a Kentucky lake 20 years ago is being recovered. According to an NTSB report, the helicopter crashed into Lake Cumberland in 2002. A photographer on board was taking pictures of a boat race at the time. The pilot said he tried...
KENTUCKY STATE
foxlexington.com

Lexington police: Juvenile shot near Florence Avenue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A juvenile has been injured in a Tuesday night shooting in Lexington. The Lexington Police Department reported that a juvenile was shot on Florence Avenue at around 8:48 p.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington grandmother talks about UK Hospital arrests

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two armed men were arrested at UK Hospital Saturday night as victims of a shooting on Georgetown Road were being transported in. Now, the grandmother of the arrested subjects is speaking up, saying there is more to the story. Andre Maxberry pleads for the...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington police investigating riotous celebrations on State Street

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – After the University of Kentucky’s win against the Florida Gators Saturday, some fans took to State Street near UK’s campus to celebrate. But videos circling social media showed those celebrations turned destructive for some, leaving the Lexington Police Department to investigate complaints of property damages.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Kentucky State Police deliver teddy bears to UK Children’s Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Hospitals can be a scary place for children, but the company of visitors and small gifts can help them feel loved and special. On Tuesday, Kentucky State Police (KSP) visited 26 young patients at UK Children’s Hospital with that goal in mind, and brought the gift of teddy bears along with them.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington firefighters, police officers remember 9/11

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Sunday marked 21 years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Over 3,000 people lost their lives on 9/11, including 403 firefighters and police officers. Various memorial events were held in downtown Lexington were held to honor those who lost their lives on that horrific...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington police turn to Crime Stoppers to ID Horse Mania vandal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – They’re conversation pieces, examples of pride and talent across the city. The Horse Mania sculptures are also a target for late-night mischief that can easily result in damage to the art. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time one of the Horse Mania sculptures...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

1 man killed in West Sixth Street Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The victim involved in Monday night’s shooting on West Sixth Street has died, according to authorities. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office indicated that 22-year-old Doricky Juran Harris succumbed to his gunshot wound at 11:49 p.m. Monday at UK Hospital. The manner of...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Parts of North Broadway reopened following manhunt

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Part of North Broadway just before the exit onto the I-64/ I-75 interchange in Lexington was shut down Sunday for several hours. It has since reopened. A police spokesperson says just before 2 p.m. officers observed a subject known to have active warrants near the Ramada Inn on North Broadway.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

What’s behind Lexington’s spike in violent crime?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – City leaders said the rise in violent crime is something Lexington has never experienced before. They are pointing to a rising rate of violence that is being experienced across the country. “The police can’t be on every square foot of Fayette County at every...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Residents, business owners react to weekend violence in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A total of 9 people were shot over the weekend in four separate shootings, creating a busy 24 hours for law enforcement in Lexington. Now business owners and residents of the downtown area are speaking out. The parking lot on Short Street where Saturday...
LEXINGTON, KY

