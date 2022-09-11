Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – A country music star was injured after his bus overturned in Tennessee on Friday, according to authorities. Musician John Michael Montgomery was traveling with his team on the way to a concert in North Carolina when the accident happened, he said in a statement.
WKYT 27
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
WKYT 27
Helicopter being recovered from lake in Ky. after 20 years
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A helicopter that crashed into a Kentucky lake 20 years ago is being recovered. According to an NTSB report, the helicopter crashed into Lake Cumberland in 2002. A photographer on board was taking pictures of a boat race at the time. The pilot said he tried...
foxlexington.com
Lexington police: Juvenile shot near Florence Avenue
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A juvenile has been injured in a Tuesday night shooting in Lexington. The Lexington Police Department reported that a juvenile was shot on Florence Avenue at around 8:48 p.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
foxlexington.com
Lexington grandmother talks about UK Hospital arrests
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two armed men were arrested at UK Hospital Saturday night as victims of a shooting on Georgetown Road were being transported in. Now, the grandmother of the arrested subjects is speaking up, saying there is more to the story. Andre Maxberry pleads for the...
foxlexington.com
Lexington police investigating riotous celebrations on State Street
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – After the University of Kentucky’s win against the Florida Gators Saturday, some fans took to State Street near UK’s campus to celebrate. But videos circling social media showed those celebrations turned destructive for some, leaving the Lexington Police Department to investigate complaints of property damages.
foxlexington.com
Country music stars to perform at ‘Kentucky Rising’ concert for flood relief
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A concert benefitting eastern Kentucky flood relief, and featuring some familiar Kentucky stars, is set to be held in Lexington. “Kentucky Rising” will be held at Rupp Arena on Oct. 11 and features the likes of Chris Stapelton, Tyler Childers, and Dwight Yoakam.
foxlexington.com
Kentucky State Police deliver teddy bears to UK Children’s Hospital
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Hospitals can be a scary place for children, but the company of visitors and small gifts can help them feel loved and special. On Tuesday, Kentucky State Police (KSP) visited 26 young patients at UK Children’s Hospital with that goal in mind, and brought the gift of teddy bears along with them.
Death toll rises to 40 in Eastern Kentucky after person lost in Pike County
FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—One more person has died as a result of flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said that the death toll from July’s historic flooding is now at 40. He said that the person who died was lost during clean-up efforts in Pike County. “Each of these individuals is a child of […]
foxlexington.com
Lexington firefighters, police officers remember 9/11
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Sunday marked 21 years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Over 3,000 people lost their lives on 9/11, including 403 firefighters and police officers. Various memorial events were held in downtown Lexington were held to honor those who lost their lives on that horrific...
foxlexington.com
Lexington police turn to Crime Stoppers to ID Horse Mania vandal
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – They’re conversation pieces, examples of pride and talent across the city. The Horse Mania sculptures are also a target for late-night mischief that can easily result in damage to the art. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time one of the Horse Mania sculptures...
Historic and Haunted Tennessee Prison Offers Tours a Restaurant, and More
This prison in Tennessee is said to have held many notorious criminals, after closing in 2009, it's back open, and according to many visitors, there are some inmates who never left. Brushy Mtn. State Penitentiary. Located in Petros, Tennessee sits a building that used to be a penitentiary that held...
foxlexington.com
1 man killed in West Sixth Street Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The victim involved in Monday night’s shooting on West Sixth Street has died, according to authorities. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office indicated that 22-year-old Doricky Juran Harris succumbed to his gunshot wound at 11:49 p.m. Monday at UK Hospital. The manner of...
AOL Corp
Teddy Gentry, founding member of country band Alabama, is arrested on a drug charge
Bass player Teddy Gentry, a founding member of the Grammy-winning country band Alabama, was arrested Monday and charged with a misdemeanor drug offense in the state the band shares a name with, jail records show. Gentry, 70, was booked on suspicion of unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree...
Kentucky State Police: Found Lee County human remains identified
The human remains found in a burned structure in Lee County have been identified.
WKYT 27
Parts of North Broadway reopened following manhunt
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Part of North Broadway just before the exit onto the I-64/ I-75 interchange in Lexington was shut down Sunday for several hours. It has since reopened. A police spokesperson says just before 2 p.m. officers observed a subject known to have active warrants near the Ramada Inn on North Broadway.
foxlexington.com
What’s behind Lexington’s spike in violent crime?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – City leaders said the rise in violent crime is something Lexington has never experienced before. They are pointing to a rising rate of violence that is being experienced across the country. “The police can’t be on every square foot of Fayette County at every...
Fugitive found in Rockcastle County woods after 9 months on the run
Kentucky State Police have located and arrested an individual allegedly responsible for an armed robbery and had been on the run for months.
foxlexington.com
Residents, business owners react to weekend violence in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A total of 9 people were shot over the weekend in four separate shootings, creating a busy 24 hours for law enforcement in Lexington. Now business owners and residents of the downtown area are speaking out. The parking lot on Short Street where Saturday...
WHAS 11
Can't decide what to do this weekend in Kentucky? Try checking out some of these events
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The next couple of weeks will be busy with Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life happening back-to-back, but other events in Louisville might make your schedule even busier. It's been a jam-packed few months, and these next events are saying goodbye to summer and hello...
