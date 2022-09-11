Read full article on original website
Opinion—Mother Of Two Denies Her Kids Right After Killing ThemMary HolmanLas Vegas, NV
I 'couple-watched' at the pool in Las Vegas and it gave me hopeM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: The Rebels welcome 2–1 North Texas in the last game before conference playEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Mother accused of killing and abandoning special needs son pleads guiltyLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
Raiders open the season with yet another exciting one-score game against the ChargersEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
Dazzle Africa hosting upcoming gala to benefit conservation work
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Dazzle Africa is teaming up with First Friday for the 2022 "Let's Get Wild" gala. Stacy James and Massiel Merritt joined us to share all the details. Some last-minute tickets are still available. Visit dazzleafrica.org to learn more.
news3lv.com
Professional Firefighters of Nevada host annual 9/11 Memorial Procession on Fremont
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Professional Firefighters of Nevada (PFFN) led its annual September 11 Tribute Procession on the Fremont Street experience Sunday evening. Firefighters have been gathering to honor those lost during the terrorist attacks since 2003. The downtown tribute procession has been ongoing with a City of Las Vegas partnership since 2013.
news3lv.com
Annual Greek Food Festival to return to Las Vegas in September
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A popular food festival is returning to Las Vegas for its 49th season this fall. The Greek Food Festival will be held Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, at the St. John The Baptist Greek Church, located at 5300 S. El Camino Rd. The...
news3lv.com
The Source+ opens first dispensary with drive-thru service in Pahrump
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Local dispensary, The Source+, has now opened its first location in Pahrump. The new store is located at 2370 Homestead Rd. in Pahrump, Nevada, and is the company's first location with a drive-thru pickup service. “Our Pahrump dispensary is bringing new elements to the community...
news3lv.com
Mentor Mondays: How Las Vegas organization is helping local youth
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's time for Mentor Monday. Joining us this week is Kris Helmick from Pacific West Injury Law, along with Anthony Olheiser, an ECF mentor and board member, and Crystal, who is a mentee. Go to VOTEPWIL.com Best of Las Vegas in 2022 now until Sept....
news3lv.com
Holiday carnival to debut at M Resort Casino in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new holiday carnival is scheduled to debut at M Resort in Henderson later this year. The Snow Carnival Holiday Forest will open on Nov. 23, according to a news release, bringing several attractions for people of all ages. Guests can find a "Mini Matterhorn"...
news3lv.com
Artificial CCSD football fields saving millions of gallons of water
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Last year the Clark County School District converted 29 high school football fields to artificial grass. Since then, the grass is literally greener, and CCSD estimates more than 100 million gallons of water have been saved since last year. They hope to conserve more than a billion over a decade.
news3lv.com
Vegas Chamber gears up for largest fly-in event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Vegas Chamber is gearing up for its largest fly-in yet. President and CEO Mary Beth Sewald joined us to talk about the upcoming meeting with members of Congress and other leaders and experts.
news3lv.com
Hofbrauhaus hosts Las Vegas's most authentic Oktoberfest experience
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Oktoberfest officially kicks off at Hofbrauhaus. It's the most authentic Oktoberfest experience in the city. Jessica Maass and kevin Bonkowski joined us to share all the details. Visit hofbrauhauslasvegas.com/oktoberfest to learn more.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police honors heroes lost on 9/11
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police honored the lives lost on 9/11. Officers joined together on Sunday at Police Memorial Park to commemorate the 21st anniversary.
news3lv.com
Thousands of jobs available during upcoming hiring event at The Palms
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thousands of jobs will be up for grabs during a hiring event at The Palms this Wednesday. Job recruitment website, jobertising.com, is partnering with some of Las Vegas' best companies to bring the 'Las Vegas Job Fair' to The Palms Casino Resort. The event will...
news3lv.com
Farmer Boys offers $1,000 for National Milkshake Month
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ice cream lovers and "shake-sperts" around are called to try and win $1,000 on National Milkshake Month!. Farmer Boys is looking for one milkshake fanatic to taste test all Thirfty ice cream shakes for one day. The fast food chain welcomes everyone to post on...
news3lv.com
Edvisors in Las Vegas offering resources on student loans, scholarships
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There is some confusion about student loans and scholarships right now. Luckily, Edvisors right here in Las Vegas offers workshops and free resources at edvisors.com. Elaine Rubin, director of corporate communications, joined us to talk more about it.
news3lv.com
Michael Shulman talks return of Aerosmith, Christopher Cross to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A legendary rock band is set to take the stage again in Las Vegas. Man about town Michael Shulman joined us to talk about Aerosmith and the "Deuces Are Wild" residency, plus another person he's excited to see.
news3lv.com
Allegiant Stadium launches 'checkout-free' concession stores
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Allegiant Stadium has launched four "checkout-free" concession stores that have reduced wait times for fans. A spokesperson says the stores use the checkout-free platform Zippin. Shoppers tap a credit card or scan a QR code to enter the store and then take the items they want to purchase.
news3lv.com
Randy's Donuts in Las Vegas switches back to 24-hour operations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new favorite in Las Vegas won't be closing up any time soon. The Randy's Donuts website states its Las Vegas location is now operating 24 hours a day. A 24/7 schedule was originally planned for the doughnut shop when it opened, but incredible demand led the store to run from 5:30 a.m. until inventory ran out.
news3lv.com
Demolition begins on closed Station Casinos properties in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Demolition has begun on Station Casinos properties that were permanently shuttered earlier this year. Cranes and other construction crews could be seen tearing apart the former Texas Station off Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard on Monday. Fiesta Henderson on Lake Mead Parkway is also...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Aviators to host Tacoma, Reno for final homestand of the regular season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Aviators are getting ready to conclude the 2022 season with one more homestand at the Las Vegas Ballpark, which starts on Tuesday. The team, the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, is set to host the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, for a six-game series starting Tuesday, September 13.
news3lv.com
Dog that mauled Las Vegas woman to death is euthanized
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A dog that mauled a Las Vegas woman to death last month has been euthanized. A spokesperson for the Animal Foundation confirmed to News 3 that Buck had been put down. Buck had attacked and killed its owner, Joan Cafflel, back in August. It's still...
news3lv.com
Robert Telles status as public administrator, taxpayer salary to remain for now
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Robert Telles was formally charged with the murder of journalist Jeff German, according to court records, but his status as the Clark County Public Administrator and taxpayer-funded salary will remain for now. Clark County officials tell News 3 Telles remains the officeholder since it's an...
