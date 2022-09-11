ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Professional Firefighters of Nevada host annual 9/11 Memorial Procession on Fremont

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Professional Firefighters of Nevada (PFFN) led its annual September 11 Tribute Procession on the Fremont Street experience Sunday evening. Firefighters have been gathering to honor those lost during the terrorist attacks since 2003. The downtown tribute procession has been ongoing with a City of Las Vegas partnership since 2013.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Annual Greek Food Festival to return to Las Vegas in September

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A popular food festival is returning to Las Vegas for its 49th season this fall. The Greek Food Festival will be held Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, at the St. John The Baptist Greek Church, located at 5300 S. El Camino Rd. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Source+ opens first dispensary with drive-thru service in Pahrump

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Local dispensary, The Source+, has now opened its first location in Pahrump. The new store is located at 2370 Homestead Rd. in Pahrump, Nevada, and is the company's first location with a drive-thru pickup service. “Our Pahrump dispensary is bringing new elements to the community...
PAHRUMP, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
news3lv.com

Holiday carnival to debut at M Resort Casino in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new holiday carnival is scheduled to debut at M Resort in Henderson later this year. The Snow Carnival Holiday Forest will open on Nov. 23, according to a news release, bringing several attractions for people of all ages. Guests can find a "Mini Matterhorn"...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Artificial CCSD football fields saving millions of gallons of water

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Last year the Clark County School District converted 29 high school football fields to artificial grass. Since then, the grass is literally greener, and CCSD estimates more than 100 million gallons of water have been saved since last year. They hope to conserve more than a billion over a decade.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Vegas Chamber gears up for largest fly-in event

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Vegas Chamber is gearing up for its largest fly-in yet. President and CEO Mary Beth Sewald joined us to talk about the upcoming meeting with members of Congress and other leaders and experts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Farmer Boys offers $1,000 for National Milkshake Month

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ice cream lovers and "shake-sperts" around are called to try and win $1,000 on National Milkshake Month!. Farmer Boys is looking for one milkshake fanatic to taste test all Thirfty ice cream shakes for one day. The fast food chain welcomes everyone to post on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Allegiant Stadium launches 'checkout-free' concession stores

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Allegiant Stadium has launched four "checkout-free" concession stores that have reduced wait times for fans. A spokesperson says the stores use the checkout-free platform Zippin. Shoppers tap a credit card or scan a QR code to enter the store and then take the items they want to purchase.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Randy's Donuts in Las Vegas switches back to 24-hour operations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new favorite in Las Vegas won't be closing up any time soon. The Randy's Donuts website states its Las Vegas location is now operating 24 hours a day. A 24/7 schedule was originally planned for the doughnut shop when it opened, but incredible demand led the store to run from 5:30 a.m. until inventory ran out.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Demolition begins on closed Station Casinos properties in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Demolition has begun on Station Casinos properties that were permanently shuttered earlier this year. Cranes and other construction crews could be seen tearing apart the former Texas Station off Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard on Monday. Fiesta Henderson on Lake Mead Parkway is also...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Aviators to host Tacoma, Reno for final homestand of the regular season

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Aviators are getting ready to conclude the 2022 season with one more homestand at the Las Vegas Ballpark, which starts on Tuesday. The team, the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, is set to host the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, for a six-game series starting Tuesday, September 13.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Dog that mauled Las Vegas woman to death is euthanized

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A dog that mauled a Las Vegas woman to death last month has been euthanized. A spokesperson for the Animal Foundation confirmed to News 3 that Buck had been put down. Buck had attacked and killed its owner, Joan Cafflel, back in August. It's still...
LAS VEGAS, NV

