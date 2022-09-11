Read full article on original website
Trace Adkins Gives Update on Toby Keith Amid Cancer Battle
Trace Adkins is supporting friend Toby Keith amid his cancer battle. In June, 60-year-old Toby shared the news on Instagram, revealing he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer. “Extra” Special Correspondent Alecia Davis spoke with Adkins at the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville, where he gave...
Jason Aldean Recalls Thinking Luke Combs Shouldn’t Get The Middle Slot On Tour Because “He’s Only Got One Hit”
Fresh off the release of the second part of his new double album, Macon Georgia, back in April, Jason Aldean sat down with Billboard, to talk the new album Georgia, touring, supporting Morgan Wallen, politics and more. For Aldean, his career has always hinged on his live show. And when...
LOOK: Carrie Underwood Rocks Opry Stage in Series of New Pics
Carrie Underwood is having a massive year. She became friends with Guns N’ Roses and she picked up nominations at the Dove Awards. She’s proving that she can do it all. And in the middle of it all, she hopped on stage at a suburban Nashville restaurant with a cover band and ripped through a Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers classic. This weekend, she came home.
Hank Williams Jr. Survived A 500-Foot Fall Off A Mountain, & Woke Up In This Hospital To Johnny Cash & June
Hank Williams Jr. is a living legend in the country music world. Country music royalty as the son of Hank Williams, ol’ Bocephus has garnered quite the music career of his own with more than 50 studio albums, tons of #1 hits, Country Music Hall of Fame status, a handful of Entertainer of the Year awards, Grammy wins, ACM wins, CMA wins, not to mention just about anybody worth a shit in country music right now would call him an […] The post Hank Williams Jr. Survived A 500-Foot Fall Off A Mountain, & Woke Up In This Hospital To Johnny Cash & June first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Chris Stapleton & Miranda Lambert Wrote A Song Called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant,” And We Need To Hear It
All I know is that I need to hear it. Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert have a new song registered to BMI (a massive company that handles licensing and royalties for songwriters) called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant”… and I don’t think I’ve been so intrigued with a song title or pair of writers in a long time:
Looking Back At Alan Jackson & George Strait’s “F-You” To Country Radio With Their 1999 CMA Awards Performance Of “Murder On Music Row”
It’s a week night and you’re winding down after a long day at work, so you decide to run to the gas station and get you a sixer of Bud heavy’s, and flip on the TV for a little while before you call it a night. Typically...
Country singer Luke Bell found dead at age 32
Singer-songwriter Luke Bell has died at the age of 32. The country artist was first reported missing in Arizona on August 20. Bell's close friend, musician Matt Kinman, confirmed the news to Saving Country Music. Kinman was with Bell when he went missing. The singer was discovered on Monday "not far from where he disappeared, and in a manner we all feared he would be when we first heard the news," the blog notes.
Watch Hank Williams Jr. Belt Out His Father’s Country Classic, “Your Cheatin’ Heart”
“Your Cheatin’ Heart” is one of those songs that defines classic country music. Steel guitar, heartbreak, heavy twang, and vocal slides as the lyrics are belted out. Hank Williams wrote the song in 1952. He got the inspiration for the lyrics while describing his ex-wife as a ‘cheating heart’ to his current fiancée, on a car ride from Nashville, Tennessee, to Shreveport, Louisiana.
Watch: Kane Brown Makes History as the First Male Country Artist to Perform at the VMAs
Kane Brown made history at the 2022 VMAs by becoming the first male country artist to perform on the award show. During the Sunday night broadcast (August 28), Brown performed his latest single, “Grand”—a fast-paced number that is his most pop-infused yet. “People told him he wasn’t...
Carrie Underwood Gets In On The “Teenage Dirtbag” TikTok Challenge, Shares Tons Of Old Photos From High School
Carrie Underwood really hasn’t changed a bit since high school. She recently got in on the viral TikTok “Teenage Dirtbag” challenge, where people share old photos of themselves in high school. In what are supposed to be embarrassing, less-than-flattering photos, they’re synced up with Wheatus’ 2000 mega-hit...
On This Date: Waylon Jennings Was At #1 On The Country Charts With His ‘Are You Ready For The Country’ Album In 1976
Waylon Jennings doesn’t have a bad album in his entire catalog of music, and you can’t change my mind on that. And on this date in 1976, he released his classic Are You Ready for the Country album, his 23rd studio album at the time of its release.
Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae’s Relationship Timeline
Kane Brown has been married to Katelyn Jae since 2018. Here's a timeline of the singer's relationship with Jae, from how they met to the number of kids they have.
Muse Channel Slipknot in New Horror-Themed Video for ‘You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween’
Muse and Slipknot are probably two names you didn't expect to see together so frequently in 2022, but here we are. Muse's ninth album Will of the People is out today (Aug. 26), and they channel a bit of Slipknot in their new horror-themed video for the song "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween."
Behind the Meaning of Luke Bryan’s Summer Hit “Waves”
Songs of Summer Barbecues, Sponsored by Jack Daniel’s. American Songwriter has partnered up with Jack Daniel’s across Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama to identify some favorite Songs of Summer Barbecues. During the series, American Songwriter will be taking a deeper dive into songs that have become as essential to barbecues as grills, good food, and friends. If you’re 21 and older, be sure to make Jack Daniel’s part of your next summer barbecue, and please remember to always drink responsibly!
Lainey Wilson Leads CMA Nominations With Six, Ashley McBryde And Carly Pearce Follow With Five Each
The nominees for the 56th Annual CMA Awards have been released today, and Miss Lainey Wilson leads the pack with six nominations in total. Coming in right behind her with five each is Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton, and producer Shane McAnally. Cody Johnson notably came away with four nominations, and Luke Combs scored three.
Billy Strings Puts Bluegrass Spin On Willie Nelson’s “On The Road Again”
This is the cover we need. We know and love Billy Strings for his unique spin on bluegrass, taking the genre and making it more appealing to broader audiences of any genre of music. From his tricked out shows, out of this world picking abilities, and deep cutting lyrics, the...
Listen to Audacy's Friday Night Takeover with Luke Bryan
Join hosts Rob + Holly as they kick the weekend off with today’s hottest Country artists every Friday from 7PM - Midnight with Audacy’s Friday Night Takeover. Joining them this week is Luke Bryan
Under the Big Sky Festival Taps Into Montana Fever With Americana Music and Grand Views
Thanks to the popularity of Yellowstone, everyone seems to have Montana fever these days. The Under the Big Sky Festival in Whitefish, in the northwest corner of Montana, combines sweeping views of the state that give the TV drama its grandeur with some of the most rough-hewn and cutting-edge artists in country and Americana music — all performing on a real working ranch.
Who is VMAs performer Kane Brown, the first male country singer to take the award show's stage?
Kane Brown is making music history this weekend as the first male country music artist to perform on the MTV VMAs stage. As if that was not enough, he is also making history as the first performer to incorporate a mixed reality element from the Toyota stage into his performance, promising audiences something completely new and different.
Music Was ‘Always’ Chris Tomlin’s Path, He Just Had to Find It
Whether you know it or not, you’ve likely heard Chris Tomlin’s music before. Songs like “Good Good Father,” “How Great Is Our God,” and “Our God” are constantly played in Chrisitan worship services every Sunday. And, given the countless churches scattered across the United States and the greater global community, many have wondered if this popularity makes Tomlin the “most often sung artist anywhere.”
