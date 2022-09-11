The Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) came away with a tie to begin the 2022 regular season in Week 1 against the Houston Texans (0-0-1) at NRG Stadium. Between performance and usage, we can gather a lot of information about a player’s stock. While we know the stock for the big-name players like Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr., it’s the other pieces on the roster whose stock is likely to change the most throughout the season.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO