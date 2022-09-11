Read full article on original website
svinews.com
Details released, charges filed against Jordan Hale
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office have filed official charges against the missing suspect who turned himself into police Monday, following a weekend long search in the Star Valley Ranch area. Sheriff Shane Johnson said the case began on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at approximately 11:50 a.m. when the sheriff’s...
svinews.com
Hale turns himself in, charges pending
The search is over for Jordan Hale after he turned himself into police just before 12:00 noon on Monday, September 12. Police had been looking for the 40-year-old Hale since Saturday evening, specifically in the Cedar Creek area east of Star Valley Ranch. Official charges are pending. Further details will...
subletteexaminer.com
Doctor told detective ‘he thought he was dying’
SUBLETTE COUNTY – The man who allegedly assaulted and strangled Dr. Stephen “Buck” Wallace during a domestic dispute at their Daniel home on Aug. 31 now faces a new charge of attempted murder, second degree. The felony was one of several new charges filed against Nicholas A....
svinews.com
AVFD responds to Fairview brush fire
The Afton Volunteer Fire Department responded to a small grass fire on Fairview South, next to Bitter Creek Road, around 2:00 Monday afternoon. The fire was extinguished after burning just a few hundred square feet.
svinews.com
United Way of Southwest Wyoming seeks grant applications for Emergency Food and Shelter Programs
◆ Public or private voluntary agencies are urgently encouraged to apply. Deadline is September 21. Qualifying emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in Lincoln County are urged to apply for $17,100 in federal funds awarded to United Way of Southwest Wyoming through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) / Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
