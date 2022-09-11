Charles Ray Ard, 73, of Denham Springs, LA, passed away peacefully at Ochsner Medical Center, surrounded by his family on September 8, 2022, after a short battle with pneumonia. Born in Bogalusa, LA to Ruby (Cook) and McCauley Ard, Charles attended Bogalusa High School and later worked for both the Bogalusa Police Department and Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office. After serving his community in law enforcement, Charles then began his career as a truck driver and drove numerous long hauls across the country. In his early years, Charles loved listening to country music, playing guitar, fiddle and performing in a few local bands. He even once played backup to the infamous Jerry Lee Lewis! For a number of years, he also served as a deacon with the Southern Baptist Church. He enjoyed driving off road (in the mud) with his daughters and later watching football and hunting with his son. He was an avid fan of John Wayne (much to the chagrin of his son) and even the modern sitcom Big Bang Theory. He was an active member of his local Masonic Lodge and was 32nd degree Free Mason. In his later years, he cherished his moments spent with his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his three children and their spouses, Karen Ard McClelen and Robert Jr.; Tracy Ard Collins and Chuck; Chase Ard and Jeanne; Eight Grandchildren: Robert III (Robby), Taylor, Ryan (RJ), Riley, Kaitlin, Reid, Carmella, and Josephine (Josie). He is preceded in death by his father, McCauley Ard, Sr.; mother, Ruby Ard; and brother, McCauley Ard, Jr. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA on Friday, September 16, 2022 from 2pm until 4pm. The local Masonic Lodge will hold a brief service at 3pm and visitation will resume until 4pm. Interment will follow at a later date in Evergreen Memorial.

