John Avery “AJ” Willie, Jr.
With great sorrow the family of John Avery “AJ” Willie, Jr., announces his passing on September 11, 2022. He was born in Folsom, LA on April 6, 1941. AJ is reunited in heaven with his beloved wife, Evelyn Willie; his parents, John Willie Sr and Angie Willie; his brothers, Earnest Willie and Eddie Willie; his sisters; Casin Passman, Millie Hano, Avis Cook, Anna Mea Re and May Mooney; his son, Johnny Willie and grandson, Aaron Smith. AJ leaves behind a host of family; his children, Shannon (Jeff) Helton, Monica (Troy) Faye, Mike (Nanette) Smith and Matthew Willie; his grandchildren, Jennifer Helton. Jessica Willie, Amber Faye, Kacie Smith, Hunter Willie, Lain Smith and Avery Willie; his great grands, Annabelle Smith and Nathan Smith along with nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Tammy Joe Williams Pevey
Tammy Joe Williams Pevey, born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away in Denham Springs, Louisiana on September 11, 2022, at the age of 64. She enjoyed being outdoors and loved to fish and look at flowers. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her husband; Hulon Pevey, children; Misty Normand(Bill Normand), Toni Watson, and stepson Paul Pevey, 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, Siblings; Nancy Yates (Morris Yates) Lori Ardoin, Shannon Price (Dwayn Price) She is preceded in death by her parents Ruben Williams and Nancy Honeycutt, and her sister Jan Williams. Visitation will take place at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs on Thursday September 15, 2022 from 1:00 PM until service at 3:00 PM. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Glenda P. Wilson
A loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister aunt and friend went to her eternal home on Sunday, September 11, 2022. She was 79 years old. Glenda loved animals and spending time with her family and friends, especially the grandchildren. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her daughter Carla Trahan and husband Danny; two sons, Lance Wilson, Todd Wilson; four grandchildren, Dylon Wilson, Hannah Smith, Payton Smith, Taylor Fletcher; great grandson, River Fletcher; sister, Helene Frerichs and husband Harry and numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 9am until Celebration of Life Service at 11am, conducted by Rev. Paul Jones. A Graveside Service will follow in Terrys Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, in Magnolia, MS at 2pm. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 42 years, Lamont Wilson; her parents and four sisters. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Denham Springs Humane Society, please make payment out to Animal Control, P.O. Box 1629, Denham Springs, LA 70727-1629. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
John R. Robinett
Mr. John R. ”Ron” Robinett, 66, of McComb, MS passed from this life on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at University Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Mr. Ron was born in Yazoo City, MS on August 31, 1955 and was the son of John Benton Robinett and Ollie Mae Beach Robinett. He worked with the Volunteer Fire Dept in Friendship Community for 35 years and was very proud of that. He also worked for MDOT for 25 years. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. He was a woodsman by heart and loved doing woodwork, his garden and his animals. He was a family man and enjoyed his time spent with them. He was a loving husband and brother, a wonderful brother-in-law and great uncle. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Charles Ray Ard
Charles Ray Ard, 73, of Denham Springs, LA, passed away peacefully at Ochsner Medical Center, surrounded by his family on September 8, 2022, after a short battle with pneumonia. Born in Bogalusa, LA to Ruby (Cook) and McCauley Ard, Charles attended Bogalusa High School and later worked for both the Bogalusa Police Department and Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office. After serving his community in law enforcement, Charles then began his career as a truck driver and drove numerous long hauls across the country. In his early years, Charles loved listening to country music, playing guitar, fiddle and performing in a few local bands. He even once played backup to the infamous Jerry Lee Lewis! For a number of years, he also served as a deacon with the Southern Baptist Church. He enjoyed driving off road (in the mud) with his daughters and later watching football and hunting with his son. He was an avid fan of John Wayne (much to the chagrin of his son) and even the modern sitcom Big Bang Theory. He was an active member of his local Masonic Lodge and was 32nd degree Free Mason. In his later years, he cherished his moments spent with his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his three children and their spouses, Karen Ard McClelen and Robert Jr.; Tracy Ard Collins and Chuck; Chase Ard and Jeanne; Eight Grandchildren: Robert III (Robby), Taylor, Ryan (RJ), Riley, Kaitlin, Reid, Carmella, and Josephine (Josie). He is preceded in death by his father, McCauley Ard, Sr.; mother, Ruby Ard; and brother, McCauley Ard, Jr. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA on Friday, September 16, 2022 from 2pm until 4pm. The local Masonic Lodge will hold a brief service at 3pm and visitation will resume until 4pm. Interment will follow at a later date in Evergreen Memorial.
James Barton deBoisblanc
James Barton deBoisblanc was born in New Orleans, LA on July 29, 1926, the first child of James Louis deBoisblanc and Meryl Margaret DeRussy. Jim attended Loyola University and pursued a graduate degree in psychology at LSU. This was followed by a diverse career in marketing and education. When his...
Cecil Nelson Bracey, Jr.
Bro. Cecil Nelson Bracey, Jr. went home to be with his Lord and Savior September 8, 2022. He was born in McComb, MS on June 8, 1935. As a young child, his family moved to Oklahoma City, OK and then moved to Baton Rouge, LA where he grew up. As a teenager, his family moved to Bogalusa when his dad opened Bracey’s Plumbing in the early 50s.
Virginia Parker Clark
Virginia Parker Clark, a resident of Hammond, Louisiana and formerly of Canton, North Carolina, was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven late Saturday afternoon, September 10, 2022. She left this world peacefully in her Louisiana home, surrounded by her family. She was reunited with the love of her life and...
Pediatrics at Juban celebrates location with ribbon cutting
Pediatrics at Juban (formerly Kid Med) recently celebrated their new location in Juban Square with an official ribbon cutting. Briana Mayo, Nurse Practitioner, her husband Chad, and Nurse Practitioner Jennifer Kepper, who is one of their providers, were on hand for the ribbon cutting along with Pediatrics staff, representatives from Livingston Parish Chamber, family and friends.
Kinion Bankston
John Kinion Bankston of Southern Boyz Outdoors is leading a group to Baton Rouge tomorrow opposing plans for piping carbon dioxide under Lake Maurepas.
Tangipahoa Parish Council Sept 12
The local head of the Governor’s task force on Rural Revitalization, Major Coleman, addressed the Tangipahoa Parish Council Monday night in Amite. The council also discussed hiring an independent contractor to clean up blighted property in the Tickfaw area and went into executive session to discuss the jail lawsuit.
VOLLEYBALL: Tullis earns SLC Defensive Honor
FRISCO, Texas – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team made it three straight weeks of players earning Southland Conference weekly awards, this time on the defensive side as Ansley Tullis was named the SLC Defensive Player of the Week on Monday. Tullis, a junior libero and defensive specialist from...
Southeastern Baseball brings on new coach
HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University Head Baseball Coach Matt Riser announced the restructuring of his coaching staff Monday, including a promotion for Ford Pemberton and the addition of Lion alum Derrick Mount. Both hires are pending approval of the University of Louisiana System's Board of Supervisors. Pemberton, who...
DOTD adds three-way stop at interchange of LA 22 at LA 445 east of Ponchatoula
PONCHATOULA, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that changes are coming to the LA 22, LA 445 interchange in Ponchatoula. On September 12, 2022, stop signs, stop ahead signs and striping will be installed. After the completion of a recent study, DOTD is making this change to improve the safety and overall function of the intersection.
Late night home invasion leaves one dead; 12-year-old in stable condition
Chief Jimmy Travis reports just before 11:30 PM on September 12, 2022, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office received a call regarding three or four black males entering a Rufus Bankston Road residence while armed with guns. As deputies were responding, shots were fired inside the apartment. Upon arrival, deputies discovered...
SOCCER: Southeastern takes home first conference win of season against McNeese 2-1
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s soccer team took home a win on the road against McNeese 2-1. Southeastern (2-1, 1-0) brought home their first conference victory against the McNeese Cowgirls (3-4, 1-1) 2-1. The two goals scored for the Lady Lions were made by Sara Bancevic with assists by Hailie Yoder and Mya Guillory and by Nicole O’Neill with an assist by Claire Huston.
This Week in Southeastern Athletics – September 12-18, 2022
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University football, soccer and volleyball teams will all host games, the cross country and tennis teams will also be in action and the Lions and Lady Lions participate in the university’s Giving Day during this week in Southeastern Athletics. The No. 20/21...
