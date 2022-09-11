Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Golf fans STUNNED how one player has been overlooked at the Presidents Cup
While the majority of golf fans consider the 2022 Presidents Cup this month is already over before it has started, there is a sense of shock from many that one particular player in the World's Top 50 has been overlooked in Trevor Immelman's International side. Immelman made his six captain's...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour player secures Fortinet Championship spot with new wife as caddy
Seung Yul-Noh and Aaron Baddeley came through a 6-for-2 playoff at the Monday qualifier to play in the Fortinet Championship, the first event on the PGA Tour's 2023 schedule. Noh's qualification for the season-opening event was extra special as he had his wife on the bag for the first time. Having only been married a matter of months, his wife proved to be a lucky charm at El Macero CC as he joined Baddeley, Taylor Lowe and Alex Lee in this week's field.
LIV Defector Sergio Garcia Further Hurts Reputation With BMW PGA Championship Withdrawal
After finishing tied for ninth at -10 at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston over Labor Day weekend, Sergio Garcia arrived at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in England last week looking to compete for the top spot on the leaderboard and boost his Official World Golf Ranking up from No. 77.
Sergio Garcia faces fine for pulling out BMW PGA
September 12 - Sergio Garcia faces a fine by the DP World Tour if he doesn't provide proof of an emergency or medical issue for withdrawing from the BMW PGA Championship on Saturday before the tournament's second round.
Yardbarker
After a brilliant win Shane Lowry backs up his comments on LIV Golf in a strong interview
What a win that was for the Irish man on Sunday evening at Wentworth Shane Lowry’s first win in three years and the scenes afterwards were epic. The Offaly man also said some strong words about LIV golf this weekend and backed them up in his post round interview. ‘One of the good guys’ and there’s no doubt that Shane Lowry is one of them, a hugely popular figure in Irish sports and massively respected.
golfmagic.com
Pro says Cameron Smith won't take his phone calls after LIV blunder
Cameron Percy has opened up on the fallout from dropping Cameron Smith firmly in it when the Australian revealed the World No.2 was signing for the LIV Golf Invitational Series. In an interview with Jamie Hall of Bunkered, the pro has explained that Smith nor Marc Leishman are returning his...
Tiger Woods Back On The Course: Golf World Reacts
The legendary Tiger Woods is back on the golf course this week. On Tuesday, a video of Woods on the range at Liberty National Golf Club surfaced on Twitter. Fans are gushing over Woods' swing. Even at this stage in his career, the 15-time major champion has one of the prettiest swings we'll ever see.
GolfWRX
Ian Poulter accused of lacking ‘manners and common decency’ after post-round Wentworth incident
Another week, another Ian Poulter online feud. During the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, the Englishman told NBC’s Rex Hoggard to “show some respect” after Hoggard pointed out the fact that Poulter was wearing LIV Golf clothing when he was asked not to by the DP World Tour.
Golf Digest
Shane Lowry posted a very relatable (and very hungover) response after winning the BMW PGA Championship
Shane Lowry enjoys a pint (or five). We assumed as much after the Irishman claimed the claret jug on Irish soil in 2019 and was spotted belting out Celtic classics in the pub soon after. We got a reminder this summer when, at the height of Beergate at Southern Hills, Lowry proclaimed “I’d probably still buy them” in response to the PGA Championship’s astronomical pilsner prices. But we got final, official confirmation on Monday morning when Lowry, hours removed from a big victory at the controversy-ridden, monarchy-delayed BMW PGA Championship, posted this selfie to Twitter.
Golf Channel
Padraig Harrington wins in St. Louis for third PGA Tour Champions win
ST. LOUIS — Padraig Harrington built a comfortable lead, and even a few mistakes at the end couldn’t keep him from winning the Ascension Charity Classic on Sunday for his third title this year on the PGA Tour Champions. Harrington had eight birdies in a closing round of...
Yardbarker
Shane Lowry Mic’d up over the weekend is one of the best things you will watch
The man from Offaly Shane Lowry had his first win in three years at the weekend at Wentworth and what a win it was, the Irish man beat his fellow country man and Jon Rahm by one shot, it was a cracking watch. DP World Tour released a video of the Irish man being mic’d up and it’s a great watch, see it below;
Rory McIlroy doesn't want LIV Golf players on the Ryder Cup team, says European squad needs a rebuild
There’s something inherently special about a national open, but it comes as no surprise that the attention this week at the 2022 Italian Open is more so focused on the future. Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome plays host both to this week’s DP World Tour stop,...
Golf Channel
Shane Lowry doesn't answer Padraig Harrington's call, but maybe he was busy celebrating
When it comes to golf, Sunday was a great day for Ireland. Shane Lowry won the BMW PGA Championship and Padraig Harrington won the PGA Tour Champions' Ascension Charity Classic. After Harrington's win, the 51-year-old called his fellow Irishman, but Lowry didn't answer — at 3:30 a.m. in England.
Golf Channel
Luke Donald, Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland talk Marco Simone Golf Club
The Italian Open is receiving a bit more attention than usual this year as everyone tries to get a sneak preview of Marco Simone Golf Club, which will host the 2023 Ryder Cup. Some of the biggest names in European golf, including Captain Luke Donald, Rory McIlroy, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Viktor Hovland, are set to tee it up this week in Rome.
Golf Digest
Scottie Scheffler was named Player of the Year in a vote compromised by the defection of his only competition
The lodge brothers met virtually and cast their votes secretly. We don’t know how many ballots were returned. We don’t know who finished second. We do know who won: Mr. Scottie Scheffler is your PGA Tour Player of the Year, in a vote of his peers. Scheffler won...
golfmagic.com
DP World Tour cancels title sponsorship for Dubai Desert Classic
The DP World Tour has ended its contract with Slync which will see the American logistics company removed as the title sponsor of the Dubai Desert Classic. "We have reached an agreement with Slync regarding the termination of their agreements with us for various DP World Tour assets, including the Dubai Desert Classic title sponsorship," said a DP World Tour spokesperson, as reported by the Guardian.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf's Talor Gooch took big step to Masters spot with strong week at BMW PGA
LIV Golf player Talor Gooch took a significant step to secure a place in the 2023 Masters after his suspension from the PGA Tour. Gooch impressively eagled the final hole on the West Course at Wentworth to finish on 15-under-par, just two shots behind elated winner Shane Lowry at the BMW PGA Championship.
