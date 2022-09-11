Read full article on original website
Related
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel seems very annoyed by one aspect of the Vols’ win against Pittsburgh
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel is thrilled that UT won an “ugly” game on the road against the Pittsburgh Panthers this past weekend. The Vols didn’t play well at times against Pittsburgh, but they still managed to leave Acriscure Stadium with a win last Saturday night.
Pitt Unsettled on Third QB to Replace Kedon Slovis, Nick Patti, If Needed
The Pitt Panthers are still figuring out who will play quarterback this week if their starters can't go.
Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Takes Blame for Kedon Slovis Injury
Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi called himself "a dumba**" for not running out the first half clock against Tennessee.
Shane Lyons Issues Statement on the WVU Football Program
West Virginia Athletic Director Shane Lyons responds to the Mountaineers 0-2 start
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SKYLIGHTS 2022: Here are the games we’re covering for Week 3
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2022 season continues with some great high school football match-ups in western Pennsylvania.
Neal Brown says there is only one way to fix this
WVU Head Coach Neal Brown discusses what's wrong with this team and the one way to fix it moving forward.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Displays a New View of the Arena and Sports Performing Center
Pitt Athletics showed a new view of the Arena and Sports Performing Center Monday and their plan to achieve that in a meeting Monday. The meeting involved a joint Development Activities Meeting of Oakland Planning & Development Corp. and the Oakland Business Improvement District and it included how the building will fit into the current landscape. The University started construction for the arena in the past year on the former Petersen Events Center lawn. The complex will sit in-between the Petersen Events Center and Panther Hall, a Pitt student housing building.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Leave Your Diet at Home For Pittsburgh’s First Donut Festival
Get ready for a party that would make Homer Simpson stand up and shout “Woo-hoo!”. The inaugural Pittsburgh Donut Fest will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Cathedral Room at Saint Nicholas, an event space on Dithridge Street in Oakland. Tickets go on sale at the end of September. Consider the deep-fried festivities an early Christmas gift from Bobalky & Gnocchi.
RELATED PEOPLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Joseph Sabino Mistick: We could use a little of Jack Bogut's storytelling these days
When Jack Bogut was the king of morning radio in Pittsburgh, waking up to your favorite station was not as scary as it is these days. We always seem to be on the brink of something terrible or faced with something terrible that happened overnight — political violence, mass shootings, the pandemic — but it wasn’t always like that.
earnthenecklace.com
Is Pittsburgh Anchor Heather Abraham Leaving KDKA-TV?
Heather Abraham has been brightening the day of Pittsburgh’s residents with joy and her smile for 12 years. They consider her a good representative of Pittsburgh. But now Heather Abraham is leaving the morning show, Your Day Pittsburgh, on KDKA-TV, and viewers want to know why. Her viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. Fortunately for them, the anchor addressed all their queries.
New Pittsburgh Courier
10 Black musicians who put Pittsburgh on the map
Pittsburgh’s status as a city of great jazz and musical innovation began with the contributions of many Black artists in the 20th century. These leaders transformed America’s relationship with music and helped make Pittsburgh a thriving musical hub. Pittsburgh’s vibrant music scene is alive and well today. Many...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Smokin Ghosts BBQ Specializes In Down-Home Grub With A Side Of Spirits
During the early days of the pandemic, when workers disappeared from office buildings, Smokin Ghosts BBQ food truck began haunting neighborhoods throughout the region. “When Covid hit, it knocked everybody out of the industrial park, so we went into these 60-home communities,” says Don Garrett, who owns the business with his wife, Lori. “That’s how we were able to survive.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pitt, UPMC officials tap Dr. Freddie Fu recruit to fill 'irreplaceable' doctor's orthopedic roles
The University of Pittsburgh and UPMC ended a yearlong search Monday for a successor for Dr. Freddie Fu, who helped catapult orthopedics at the university and health system to international renown during his tenure, which ran from 1998 until his death in 2021. Officials have tapped Dr. MaCalus V. Hogan...
wtae.com
Mastriano's Zoom prayer before Jan. 6: "Seize the power" and "rise up"
PITTSBURGH — "Seize the power" and "rise up." Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor, is raising some eyebrows with his words of prayer about Jan. 6 that were caught on video during a Zoom meeting. Watch the report in the video player above. The video is from...
New Pittsburgh Courier
“Hop” Kendrick: Too many of us are permitting ourselves to be played out of position
It is important that I clarify to some of the readers the meaning of the headline of this column. A majority of Blacks are consumed with discussing or talking about former President Donald Trump. They include too many of our church leaders (where the civil rights movement was born), “colored” elected officials who still have the mindset, “we be all right boss,” professional talk show callers, the untold numbers of Blacks who just talk but fail to vote for anyone, and we must remember those who have access to those people with money who fund their programs. This is just a sampling of those who allow themselves to be played out of position.
theforeword.org
Pittsburgh Allderdice Staffing and Personnel Changes
The summer saw significant staffing and personnel changes for the 2022-2023 school year. 12 grade Vice Principal Alessio and Principal Dr. McCoy are the only remaining administration staff from last school year. Three positions of the Allderdice administration saw staffing changes: Vice Principals Ms. Davies, Mr. Grinage, and Mr. Dobies....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PennDOT sets job fairs for Westmoreland, 3 neighboring counties
PennDOT has scheduled four career fairs as it looks to hire winter maintenance workers in as many counties and to fill permanent commercial driver’s license operator and maintenance positions in Westmoreland and Washington counties. Each fair is slated for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the respective county’s PennDOT...
Male hospitalized after being shot, crashing car into house in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man was taken to the hospital after an incident in a Pittsburgh neighborhood. Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Charles Street in Knoxville at around 9:25 p.m. According to Pittsburgh police, responding officers found a male with a grazed...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park celebrates 50 years of hoagies
Roll out the red carpet and strike up the band: This year marks the golden jubilee of Bethel Park Music Booster’s annual hoagie sale. “Bethel Park is a community that expects excellence in music, and they support it. And that’s why we sell an obscene amount of (hoagies) every year,” said Chad Thompson, Bethel Park marching band director. “When I tell colleagues of mine at other schools we sell somewhere between 15,000 and 17,000 hoagies at each sale, they think it’s the total for the year. I’m like, no. When you factor in how many people live in Bethel Park ... half the community could be getting a hoagie every one of those sales.”
Pine-Richland school board holds first meeting since controversial homecoming proposal
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — On Monday, the Pine-Richland school board held its first meeting since a controversial homecoming proposal started circulating on social media. The “homecoming proposal” that caused backlash was a sign held by a student that read: “If I was Black, I would be picking cotton. But I’m white, so I’m picking you for homecoming.”
247Sports
49K+
Followers
371K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0