Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Displays a New View of the Arena and Sports Performing Center

Pitt Athletics showed a new view of the Arena and Sports Performing Center Monday and their plan to achieve that in a meeting Monday. The meeting involved a joint Development Activities Meeting of Oakland Planning & Development Corp. and the Oakland Business Improvement District and it included how the building will fit into the current landscape. The University started construction for the arena in the past year on the former Petersen Events Center lawn. The complex will sit in-between the Petersen Events Center and Panther Hall, a Pitt student housing building.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Leave Your Diet at Home For Pittsburgh’s First Donut Festival

Get ready for a party that would make Homer Simpson stand up and shout “Woo-hoo!”. The inaugural Pittsburgh Donut Fest will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Cathedral Room at Saint Nicholas, an event space on Dithridge Street in Oakland. Tickets go on sale at the end of September. Consider the deep-fried festivities an early Christmas gift from Bobalky & Gnocchi.
PITTSBURGH, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Is Pittsburgh Anchor Heather Abraham Leaving KDKA-TV?

Heather Abraham has been brightening the day of Pittsburgh’s residents with joy and her smile for 12 years. They consider her a good representative of Pittsburgh. But now Heather Abraham is leaving the morning show, Your Day Pittsburgh, on KDKA-TV, and viewers want to know why. Her viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. Fortunately for them, the anchor addressed all their queries.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

10 Black musicians who put Pittsburgh on the map

Pittsburgh’s status as a city of great jazz and musical innovation began with the contributions of many Black artists in the 20th century. These leaders transformed America’s relationship with music and helped make Pittsburgh a thriving musical hub. Pittsburgh’s vibrant music scene is alive and well today. Many...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Smokin Ghosts BBQ Specializes In Down-Home Grub With A Side Of Spirits

During the early days of the pandemic, when workers disappeared from office buildings, Smokin Ghosts BBQ food truck began haunting neighborhoods throughout the region. “When Covid hit, it knocked everybody out of the industrial park, so we went into these 60-home communities,” says Don Garrett, who owns the business with his wife, Lori. “That’s how we were able to survive.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

“Hop” Kendrick: Too many of us are permitting ourselves to be played out of position

It is important that I clarify to some of the readers the meaning of the headline of this column. A majority of Blacks are consumed with discussing or talking about former President Donald Trump. They include too many of our church leaders (where the civil rights movement was born), “colored” elected officials who still have the mindset, “we be all right boss,” professional talk show callers, the untold numbers of Blacks who just talk but fail to vote for anyone, and we must remember those who have access to those people with money who fund their programs. This is just a sampling of those who allow themselves to be played out of position.
PITTSBURGH, PA
theforeword.org

Pittsburgh Allderdice Staffing and Personnel Changes

The summer saw significant staffing and personnel changes for the 2022-2023 school year. 12 grade Vice Principal Alessio and Principal Dr. McCoy are the only remaining administration staff from last school year. Three positions of the Allderdice administration saw staffing changes: Vice Principals Ms. Davies, Mr. Grinage, and Mr. Dobies....
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Bethel Park celebrates 50 years of hoagies

Roll out the red carpet and strike up the band: This year marks the golden jubilee of Bethel Park Music Booster’s annual hoagie sale. “Bethel Park is a community that expects excellence in music, and they support it. And that’s why we sell an obscene amount of (hoagies) every year,” said Chad Thompson, Bethel Park marching band director. “When I tell colleagues of mine at other schools we sell somewhere between 15,000 and 17,000 hoagies at each sale, they think it’s the total for the year. I’m like, no. When you factor in how many people live in Bethel Park ... half the community could be getting a hoagie every one of those sales.”
BETHEL PARK, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pine-Richland school board holds first meeting since controversial homecoming proposal

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — On Monday, the Pine-Richland school board held its first meeting since a controversial homecoming proposal started circulating on social media. The “homecoming proposal” that caused backlash was a sign held by a student that read: “If I was Black, I would be picking cotton. But I’m white, so I’m picking you for homecoming.”
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
