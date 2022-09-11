Read full article on original website
Look: Major Program Named Landing Spot For Scott Frost
The Scott Frost coaching era in Nebraska has come to an end. After an overwhelmingly disappointing career in Lincoln, Frost was given the boot following the Cornhuskers' upset loss to Georgia Southern this past weekend. So where is the unemployed football coach headed next?. 247Sports national analyst Cooper Petagna suggested...
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Nick Saban’s truth bomb will make Alabama football players run through the wall vs. UL Monroe
The Alabama Crimson Tide had a major scare in Austin last Saturday when the Texas Longhorns came so close to upsetting Nick Saban and the no. 1 team in the nation. Alabama football ended up taking a 20-19 victory, but it should be a smoother ride this coming weekend for the Crimson Tide as they will just be facing the lowly UL Monroe Warhawks of the Sun Belt Conference. But don’t tell Saban about how the perceived softness of their next opponent should affect the way Alabama football determines where exactly the team is in terms of reaching its true potential.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State RB, true freshman walk-on, becomes latest to shed black stripe
Ohio State has a new full-fledged running back, the program announced on Wednesday following practice. This time, it was RB TC Caffey, a true freshman out of Hubbard, Ohio. Caffey was a walk-on addition for the Buckeyes, but he has shed his black stripe to become a full member of the program.
Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022
It sounds crazy now, but the then 34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
College football predictions Week 3: Picks for Auburn vs. Penn State, Miami at Texas A&M and other top games
Coming off one of the wildest college football weekends we can remember with a rash of upsets, Week 3 across the top 25 has a chance to offer several more unexpected results as we finish up the first quarter of the season. The Sun Belt's trio of memorable wins significantly altered the national rankings and put the spotlight on major programs needed bounce-back wins in a big way.
Paul Finebaum Suggests 1 College Football Coach Needs To Win This Weekend
There is pressure mounting on Texas A&M heading into this Saturday's game against Miami. The Aggies lost to the Mountaineers of Appalachian State last Saturday 17-14 in an upset that not many saw coming. They're now 1-1 heading into that crucial showdown against the Hurricanes. ESPN college football analyst Paul...
Ohio State Football vs. Toledo: Three bold predictions
The Ohio State football team takes on the Toledo Rockets Saturday night in Ohio Stadium. Here are three bold predictions for the game. The Ohio State football team looks to make it 3-0 on Saturday evening as they welcome the University of Toledo to campus. Toledo is 2-0 after wins against LIU and UMass respectively. The Rockets are the favorites to win the MAC and should at least give the Scarlet and Gray more of a fight than Akron did last season.
Look: Michigan Is Getting Criticized For Its Weak Schedule
The Michigan Wolverines have two blowout victories to start the 2022 season — earning them the No. 4 spot in the AP top-25 poll. That being said, Jim Harbaugh and the reigning Big Ten champs haven't exactly been tested so far. The team's first win came over Colorado State,...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains why Mickey Joseph's debut will be a challenge on different levels
Joel Klatt explained why Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph will have a challenging start to his new job against Oklahoma. Joseph will make his debut as Nebraska’s interim head coach in a massive home game for Nebraska. It will be a hard task for Joseph to bring a team together in a game against one of the best teams in the country.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph reveals key change to Nebraska practices during Week 3
Mickey Joseph is assuming the task of trying to turn things around at Nebraska. After stepping into the interim role following Scott Frost’s firing, Joseph has already made some changes to how the Huskers do things. Earlier in the week, Joseph revealed he was making some tweaks to the...
saturdaytradition.com
Bob Stoops weighs in on head coaching vacancy at Nebraska
Who will be the next coach at Nebraska? Will former Bob Stoops be a front-runner for the position following his success in Norman?. Stoops, 62, might be considered a favorite given the fact he’s been coaching in the XFL and looks to remain active. For now, that’s all he hopes to accomplish in his coaching career until further notice (Via 247 Sports).
saturdaytradition.com
Greg McElroy, Chris 'Bear' Fallica predict Penn State's SEC road trip vs. Auburn
Ahead of Penn State’s road matchup versus Auburn, Greg McElroy and Chris “Bear” Fallica gave their predictions for the game. Both teams are undefeated heading into the game and both are trying to make a statement before getting into the brunt of the season. “I think Auburn...
SEC Round-Up: Georgia, Tennessee Ordered to Cancel Games with Oklahoma
Auburn names interim AD, Hip-Hop mogul Jay-Z has LSU baller who just landed a major shoe deal, Eli Manning trolls brother's former school, Finebaum says Aggies in 'must-win' situation, Hogs and Vols won't hook up on diamond for second straight year, and much more
Greg McElroy offers stern warning to Alabama ahead of challenging stretch
College football analyst, and former Alabama quarterback, Greg McElroy made a recent appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter to discuss the Crimson Tide’s most recent performance against Texas. Alabama entered the game 21-point favorites and exited with a narrow one-point victory, and ESPN’s Kevin Negandhi asked McElroy just how vulnerable the Crimson Tide are following their latest performance.
saturdaytradition.com
Phil Parker, Iowa DC, generates buzz for image shared following Cy-Hawk defeat
Phil Parker, Iowa’s defensive coordinator, generated buzz on the internet with an image of him getting angry at an official during Iowa’s game against Iowa State on Saturday. The image showed a scowl on Parker’s face as a referee stood near Iowa’s sideline. Parker was visibly upset with...
saturdaytradition.com
Joshua Perry, Jake Butt discuss Michigan's QB situation moving forward
Joshua Perry and Jake Butt, former Michigan tight end, discussed JJ McCarthy and Michigan’s strategy moving forward Thursday. They both like what they saw from McCarthy, but want to see him do it against a tougher opponent rather than just Hawai’i. “My expectations of him were high,” Perry...
FOX Sports
Georgia, Ohio State headline Joel's Week 3 Top 10 | Breaking The Huddle with Joel Klatt
Joel Klatt gives his updated Top 10 for Week 3 of college football. He mentions the Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines, USC Trojans, Clemson Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, Michigan State Spartans, Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Texas Longhorns.
5-star Trentyn Flowers sets first two official visits
Trentyn Flowers is the No. 8 ranked player in On3’s 2024 class. The 6-foot-8 wing recently transferred to nationally ranked Lincolnton (NC) Combine Academy for his junior season. Prior to his sophomore year, Flowers experienced a big growth spurt, jumping from around 6-foot-3 to 6-foot-7, 6-foot-8. “My game is...
saturdaytradition.com
Sister of former Michigan football star throws out first pitch for Detroit Tigers
Aidan Hutchinson may be starting his career with the Detroit Lions, but there was a different Hutchinson in the spotlight on Wednesday. It also wasn’t football related. Aria Hutchinson, Aidan’s sister, threw out of the ceremonial first pitch in the Detroit Tigers- Houston Astros game. Aria also holds the title of Miss Michigan.
